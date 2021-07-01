Those 'Conjuring' movies won't be streaming for much longer.

While HBO Max may be one of the best streaming services around in terms of the quality of films and TV shows you can watch on it, it also has a fairly high turnover rate. Indeed, the movies leaving HBO Max in July 2021 are plenty and fantastic, and you should prioritize watching a number of them before they leave the streaming service.

To that end, below we’ve assembled a full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in July 2021, so you have a heads up in terms of what to watch first. This includes five Conjuring-verse movies including The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, all of which leave HBO Max on July 4th. So if you want a spook-tacular time, single out those (and don’t sleep on Annabelle Comes Home).

Another high priority item is Mad Max: Fury Road, which leaves HBO Max on July 8th. Filmmaker George Miller’s 2012 movie is nothing short of an action masterpiece, and it holds up tremendously well. If you haven’t seen Fury Road, do so ASAP and turn the volume up loud.

You’re also running out of time to watch the musical In the Heights, which is also still playing in theaters. The critically acclaimed film will not be streaming on HBO Max after July 11th, so at that time you’ll need to see it in the theater – although watching it in the theater is probably the ideal experience for this one.

Other notable movies leaving HBO Max include five A Nightmare on Elm Street films, an alternate version of Ben Affleck’s Best Picture-winner Argo, the underrated John Cusack/Julia Roberts romcom America’s Sweethearts, Stanley Kubrick’s transfixing Eyes Wide Shut, the Kill Bill movies, the terrific thriller Michael Clayton, and plenty more.

Check out the full list of movies leaving HBO Max in July below.

Leaving July 3rd

The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020

Leaving July 4th

Annabelle, 2014

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

The Nun, 2018

Leaving July 5th

Lost And Delirious, 2001

Leaving July 8th

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Leaving July 10th

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving July 11th

An Elephant's Journey, 2018

In the Heights, 2021

Thanks for Sharing, 2013

Leaving July 15th

Burlesque, 2010

Leaving July 17th

The Notebook, 2004

Leaving July 26th

The King's Speech, 2010

Leaving July 31st

17 Again, 2009

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Adam's Rib, 1949

America's Sweethearts, 2001

Anaconda, 1997

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Beau Brummel, 1954

The Benchwarmers, 2006

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The City of Lost Children, 1995

The Color Purple, 1985

The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)

El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007

The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)

J. Edgar, 2011

Jackie Chan's First Strike, 1997

Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Keeper Of The Flame, 1943

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006 (HBO)

Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)

Lovely & Amazing, 2002

The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)

The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)

Marisol, 2019 (HBO)

Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)

Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

My Girl 2, 1994

My Girl, 1991

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Now, Voyager, 1942

Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)

The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)

The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)

Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)

Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Rachel and The Stranger, 1948

Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)

The Reluctant Debutante, 1958

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roger & Me, 1989

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rumble in the Bronx, 1996

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Salvador, 1986 (HBO)

Shall We Dance?, 2004

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Shocker, 1989 (HBO)

Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)

Sprung, 1997 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

Swing Time, 1936

Tea for Two, 1950

Thief, 1981 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)

Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)

Troll, 1986 (HBO)

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Underdog, 2007 (HBO)

Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)

Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)

The Visitor, 2008

Waiting for Guffman, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

Without Love, 1945

Woman of the Year, 1942

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

Young Man with a Horn, 1949

