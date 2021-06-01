Last call, y'all! HBO Max has one of the best libraries of films and TV shows available on streaming, but exactly which movies and shows you can watch at any given time is always changing, which means it's time to update your watchlist with the must-see titles that are leaving HBO Max in June.
First up, if you want to catch Angelina Jolie's new thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead on streaming, time is almost up. Directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the film arrived in theaters and on HBO Max last month as a part of Warner Bros.' pandemic-era shuffle to make their big theatrical releases available to watch online immediately - but only for a limited window! We're about halfway through the initial watch window for Those Who Wish Me Dead (though it will likely return to the service eventually, following the theatrical and home video run), and you've got until June 13 before it's gone.
Other expiring titles of note include Hobbs and Shaw, which also leaves on June 13 and gives you just enough time to get caught up before F9 arrives on June 25, as well as a pair of Sesame Street specials, which leave the service on June 5. And of course, there's a whole heap of titles expiring at the end of the month, including classics like Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and Dirty Harry, modern classics like No Country for Old Men and the gorgeous romance movie Secretary, last year's underappreciated aquatic monster movie Underwater, and most importantly, Josie and the Pussycats. I really can't express how important it is that you revisit Josie and the Pussycats, an absolute blast and knockout satire (with an earworm soundtrack to boot) that was seriously slept on in its time. The film's having a bit of a moment right now thanks to the recent 20-year anniversary, so if you've never seen it, now's the perfect time to fix that.
Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving HBO Max this month below.
June 5:
Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020
ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020
June 13:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
June 14:
Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
June 19:
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
June 29:
Galveston, 2018 (HBO)
June 30:
10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)
16 Blocks, 2006
All About The Benjamins, 2002
Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
Best In Show, 2000
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Big Fish, 2003
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Caddyshack, 1980
Caddyshack II, 1988
Class, 1983 (HBO)
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998
Dennis The Menace, 1993
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)
El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
The General's Daughter,1999 (HBO)
The Getaway, 1972
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Inside Daisy Clover, 1966
Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)
La Bamba, 1987
The Last Boy Scout, 1991
Legends Of The Fall, 1994
The Lost Boys, 1987
Lost In Space, 1998
Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003
Madeline, 1998
Malcolm X, 1992
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Mask Of Zorro, 1998
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Money Train, 1995
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)
My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
The Natural, 1984
Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)
No Country For Old Men, 2007
Pale Rider, 1985
Penelope, 1966
Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967
Righteous Kill, 2008
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rock Star, 2001
RV, 2006
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Sex And The City (Movie), 2008
Sex And The City 2, 2010
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Soylent Green, 1973
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sunday In New York, 1964
Tejano, 2018 (HBO)
Three Kings, 1999
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
Thx 1138, 1971
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Victory, 1981
Wag The Dog, 1997
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
