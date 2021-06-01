Last call for 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', 'Hobbs and Shaw', and 'Underwater'!

Last call, y'all! HBO Max has one of the best libraries of films and TV shows available on streaming, but exactly which movies and shows you can watch at any given time is always changing, which means it's time to update your watchlist with the must-see titles that are leaving HBO Max in June.

First up, if you want to catch Angelina Jolie's new thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead on streaming, time is almost up. Directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the film arrived in theaters and on HBO Max last month as a part of Warner Bros.' pandemic-era shuffle to make their big theatrical releases available to watch online immediately - but only for a limited window! We're about halfway through the initial watch window for Those Who Wish Me Dead (though it will likely return to the service eventually, following the theatrical and home video run), and you've got until June 13 before it's gone.

Other expiring titles of note include Hobbs and Shaw, which also leaves on June 13 and gives you just enough time to get caught up before F9 arrives on June 25, as well as a pair of Sesame Street specials, which leave the service on June 5. And of course, there's a whole heap of titles expiring at the end of the month, including classics like Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and Dirty Harry, modern classics like No Country for Old Men and the gorgeous romance movie Secretary, last year's underappreciated aquatic monster movie Underwater, and most importantly, Josie and the Pussycats. I really can't express how important it is that you revisit Josie and the Pussycats, an absolute blast and knockout satire (with an earworm soundtrack to boot) that was seriously slept on in its time. The film's having a bit of a moment right now thanks to the recent 20-year anniversary, so if you've never seen it, now's the perfect time to fix that.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving HBO Max this month below.

June 5:

Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020

ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020

June 13:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Image via Warner Bros.

June 14:

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)

June 19:

Contraband, 2012 (HBO)

June 29:

Galveston, 2018 (HBO)

June 30:

10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)

16 Blocks, 2006

All About The Benjamins, 2002

Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

Best In Show, 2000

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Big Fish, 2003

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Caddyshack, 1980

Caddyshack II, 1988

Class, 1983 (HBO)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998

Dennis The Menace, 1993

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)

Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)

El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

The General's Daughter,1999 (HBO)

The Getaway, 1972

The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Inside Daisy Clover, 1966

Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)

La Bamba, 1987

The Last Boy Scout, 1991

Legends Of The Fall, 1994

The Lost Boys, 1987

Lost In Space, 1998

Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003

Madeline, 1998

Malcolm X, 1992

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Mask Of Zorro, 1998

Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Money Train, 1995

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)

My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)

The Natural, 1984

Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)

No Country For Old Men, 2007

Pale Rider, 1985

Penelope, 1966

Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967

Righteous Kill, 2008

Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rock Star, 2001

RV, 2006

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Sex And The City (Movie), 2008

Sex And The City 2, 2010

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Soylent Green, 1973

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sunday In New York, 1964

Tejano, 2018 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

Thx 1138, 1971

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Victory, 1981

Wag The Dog, 1997

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971

Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)

