The 2021 Oscars are almost here, and you're definitely going to want to get your Judas and the Black Messiah watch in before the show! Which means you better get on that soon if you've been holding off, because the critically acclaimed drama is leaving HBO Max for the time being later this month. Along with Judas, Tim Story's Tom & Jerry is also leaving the streaming service in March as a part of Warner Bros.' strategy to debut their big movies for a limited streaming window while theaters are still waiting to open up.

What else is leaving HBO Max in march? Well, now's the time to cram in a re-watch of the Alien and Die Hard movies before they're gone, along with standouts like Shazam!, Love & Basketball, Detective Pikachu, and The Way Back.

Check out the full list of titles leaving HBO Max this month below, and if you're looking for something new to watch, you'll find all the new movies and shows streaming on HBO Max here.

March 1:

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

March 12:

Vacation, 2015

March 13:

The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

March 14:

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

March 22:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)

March 28:

Tom & Jerry, 2021

March 31:

Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012

Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)

Tricky Dick, 2019

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Vixen, 2015

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

