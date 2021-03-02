The 2021 Oscars are almost here, and you're definitely going to want to get your Judas and the Black Messiah watch in before the show! Which means you better get on that soon if you've been holding off, because the critically acclaimed drama is leaving HBO Max for the time being later this month. Along with Judas, Tim Story's Tom & Jerry is also leaving the streaming service in March as a part of Warner Bros.' strategy to debut their big movies for a limited streaming window while theaters are still waiting to open up.
What else is leaving HBO Max in march? Well, now's the time to cram in a re-watch of the Alien and Die Hard movies before they're gone, along with standouts like Shazam!, Love & Basketball, Detective Pikachu, and The Way Back.
Check out the full list of titles leaving HBO Max this month below, and if you're looking for something new to watch, you'll find all the new movies and shows streaming on HBO Max here.
March 1:
Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
March 12:
Vacation, 2015
March 13:
The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
March 14:
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
March 22:
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
March 28:
Tom & Jerry, 2021
March 31:
Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)
Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
Edtv, 1999 (HBO)
The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Michael, 1996
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
P.S. I Love You, 2007
Purple Rain, 1984
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012
Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)
Tricky Dick, 2019
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Vixen, 2015
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
