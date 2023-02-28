As the calendar page turns, it's a time of change for all streaming services, and HBO Max is certainly no exception. With access to what's arguably one of the strongest streaming libraries out there, HBO Max subscribers have a lot of great things to look forward to in March 2023. That particular list includes new seasons of hit shows like Succession and Perry Mason, but that's not what this article is about. Here we look at the other side of the coin, the titles that are set to leave HBO Max throughout March.
One of the most notable titles leaving the service in March is the iconic 1984 film Ghostbusters. Other titles on the way out include the ensemble con artist crime drama American Hustle, two out of three movies from Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, and the Oscar-winning 2021 biographical film The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In the mood for some deep cuts? Why not try out the classic Jules Verne adaptation Around the World In 80 Days (1956) starring David Niven, or the 1973 blaxploitation film Cleopatra Jones? Whatever you're in the mood for, there's definitely a variety of options here. But remember, the clock is ticking.
Here's your guide to all the titles leaving HBO Max in March 2023.
Read more about what's streaming on HBO Max:
The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now
The Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now
The Best True Crime Series Streaming on HBO Max Right Now
Leaving March 1
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving March 7
Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen, 2023
Leaving March 8
Cries From Syria, 2017 (HBO)
Leaving March 14
Arthur Miller: Writer, 2018 (HBO)
Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021
Leaving March 22
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving March 27
Mandrake Telefilm Part 1, 2013 (HBO)
Mandrake Telefilm Part 2, 2013 (HBO)
Leaving March 30
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving March 31
3:10 To Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
10, 1979
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, 1999
A Happening Of Monumental Proportions, 2022 (HBO)
Aeon Flux, 2006 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Around the World In 80 Days, 1956
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Beerfest, 2006
Before Sunrise, 1995
Before Sunset, 2004
The Best of Blaxploitation, 2023
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big Sleep, 1946
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Black Nativity, 2013 Director’s Cut (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Body Heat, 1981
Border, 2018 (HBO)
The Boy Who Could Fly, 1989
Camelot, 1967
The Campaign, 2012
Cannery Row, 1982
Chappelle's Show, Seasons 1-2
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over, 1982 (HBO)
Colossal, 2017 (HBO)
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
Children of the Damned, 1964
City Slickers, 1991
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994
Cleopatra Jones, 1973
Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold, 1975
Colossal, 2016
Contagion, 2011
Dances With Wolves, 1990 Extended Version (HBO)
Dating Amber, 2020
Deep Impact, 1998 (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dogfight, 1991
Down Terrace, 2022 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
Elvis: That’s the Way it is, 1970
Ender's Game, 2013 (HBO)
Escape Plan, 2013 (HBO)
Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Flipped, 2010
Four Weddings and A Funeral, 1994 (HBO)
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Girlfriends, 1978
Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
A Guy Named Joe, 1943
Hall Pass, 2011
Happy Endings, 2011
Hooper, 1978
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
The Hunger, 1983
Innerspace, 1987
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Kick-Ass, 2010 (HBO)
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
Les Misérables, 1998
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lolita, 1962
Love & Basketball, 2000
Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
Love in the Afternoon, 1957
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
A Man Apart, 2003
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Matilda, 1996
Meet the Spartans, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)
Michael, 1996
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
My Cousin Vinny, 1992 (HBO)
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
New Jack City, 1991
No Place on Earth, 2013 (HBO)
Nobody, 2021 (HBO)
On the Waterfront, 1954
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Pride and Prejudice, 1940
Profile, 2021 (HBO)
Prom Night, 2008
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Red Dust, 1932
Robin hOOD, 2018 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rosewood, 1997
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
Set it Off, 1996
Sex and the City (Movie), 2008
Shaft in Africa, 1973
Shaft’s Big Score!, 1972
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Showdown in Little Tokyo, 1991
Showtime, 2002
Sideways, 2004 (HBO)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
South Central, 1992
Spawn, 1997
Super Fly, 1972
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Tea for Two, 1950
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011 (HBO)
The Perfect Host, 2011 (HBO)
The Secret Life of Bees, 2008 Director’s Cut (HBO)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thin Man, 1934
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Truth About Cats and Dogs, 1996 (HBO)
The Two Faces of January, 2014 (HBO)
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To the Wonder, 2013 (HBO)
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Upside of Anger, 2005
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Veronica Mars, 2014
Vice Versa, 1988
Village of the Damned, 1960
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Waiting for Guffman, 1997
Waking Life, 2001 (HBO)
Wattstax, 1973
The Way Back, 2020
Woman of the Year, 1942
What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)