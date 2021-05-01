Maybe it's just because HBO Max has one of the widest-ranging, high-quality libraries available on streaming right now, but goodness, there are a lot of great movies leaving in May. Of course, the big "watch it while you can" title is the new Mortal Kombat movie, which is available on streaming for a limited one-month window as one of Warner Bros. big day-and-date releases on HBO Max. So if you want to catch that one, you'll have to watch it by May 23, after which time it will only be available to watch in theaters for the time being.
Some other highlights of note are Paul Thomas Anderson's gorgeous, gleefully barbed Oscar-winner Phantom Thread, the absolutely delightful Conjuring-verse sequel Annabelle Comes Home, Dirty Dancing and its underrated feel-good sequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, both Cruel Intentions and the 1988 adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons - depending on how you take your sexy operatic thrillers, two X-Men movies, and the entire The Matrix trilogy.
There's also a whole heap of classics expiring in May, including West Side Story, The Searchers, The Thin Man, Jaws (and Jaws 2, if you're into that kind of thing), You Can't Take It With You, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? - like I said, there's a lot. You can find the details on what's leaving HBO and HBO Max this month in the following list, and if you're wondering what you should watch after they're gone, check out all the new movies and shows arriving this month in the link below.
May 11:
Mud, 2013
May 13:
Bullitt, 1968
The Searchers, 1956
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
West Side Story, 1961
May 16:
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
May 23:
Mortal Kombat, 2021
May 28:
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
May 31:
All About My Mother, 1999
All the President's Men, 1976
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
The Avengers, 1998
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
Blood Work, 2002
Blue Streak, 1999
Bombshell, 1933
The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
Butterfield 8, 1960
Captain Blood, 1935
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003
Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)
Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
The Dead Don't Die, 2019 (HBO)
The Dead Pool, 1988
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
East Of Eden, 1955
Emma, 1996 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
Father Of The Bride, 1950
Flipped, 2010
Giant, 1956
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
Hunger, 2008
Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015
Life As We Know It, 2010
Life With Father, 1947
Little Women, 1949
Living Out Loud, 1998
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
Magnum Force, 1973
March Of The Penguins, 2005
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Maverick, 1994
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, 2020
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Papillon, 1973
A Patch Of Blue, 1965
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Se7En, 1995
Selena, 1997
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
The Thin Man, 1934
Tightrope, 1984
True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You Can't Take It With You, 1938
KEEP READING: How to Watch the X-Men Movies in Order (Chronologically or by Release Date)
It’s almost surprising this movie hasn’t happened yet.