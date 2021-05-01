GET OVER HERE (and watch 'Mortal Kombat' before it's gone)!!!

Maybe it's just because HBO Max has one of the widest-ranging, high-quality libraries available on streaming right now, but goodness, there are a lot of great movies leaving in May. Of course, the big "watch it while you can" title is the new Mortal Kombat movie, which is available on streaming for a limited one-month window as one of Warner Bros. big day-and-date releases on HBO Max. So if you want to catch that one, you'll have to watch it by May 23, after which time it will only be available to watch in theaters for the time being.

Some other highlights of note are Paul Thomas Anderson's gorgeous, gleefully barbed Oscar-winner Phantom Thread, the absolutely delightful Conjuring-verse sequel Annabelle Comes Home, Dirty Dancing and its underrated feel-good sequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, both Cruel Intentions and the 1988 adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons - depending on how you take your sexy operatic thrillers, two X-Men movies, and the entire The Matrix trilogy.

There's also a whole heap of classics expiring in May, including West Side Story, The Searchers, The Thin Man, Jaws (and Jaws 2, if you're into that kind of thing), You Can't Take It With You, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? - like I said, there's a lot. You can find the details on what's leaving HBO and HBO Max this month in the following list, and if you're wondering what you should watch after they're gone, check out all the new movies and shows arriving this month in the link below.

May 11:

Mud, 2013

May 13:

Bullitt, 1968

The Searchers, 1956

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

West Side Story, 1961

May 16:

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

May 23:

Mortal Kombat, 2021

May 28:

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

May 31:

All About My Mother, 1999

All the President's Men, 1976

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

The Avengers, 1998

The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)

The Bishop’s Wife, 1947

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

Blood Work, 2002

Blue Streak, 1999

Bombshell, 1933

The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995

Butterfield 8, 1960

Captain Blood, 1935

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003

Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

The Dead Don't Die, 2019 (HBO)

The Dead Pool, 1988

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

East Of Eden, 1955

Emma, 1996 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

Father Of The Bride, 1950

Flipped, 2010

Giant, 1956

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)

Hunger, 2008

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)

Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015

Life As We Know It, 2010

Life With Father, 1947

Little Women, 1949

Living Out Loud, 1998

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

Magnum Force, 1973

March Of The Penguins, 2005

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Maverick, 1994

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, 2020

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Papillon, 1973

A Patch Of Blue, 1965

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)

Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Se7En, 1995

Selena, 1997

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Thin Man, 1934

Tightrope, 1984

True Grit, 2010 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You Can't Take It With You, 1938

