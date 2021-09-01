If you’re trying to figure out what to watch on HBO Max in September 2021, try prioritizing one of the many movies destined to leave the streaming service this month. Indeed, while it’s understandable to be enamored of all the flashy new titles hitting HBO Max this month, time is running out to watch James Gunn’s excellent The Suicide Squad, the director’s cut of Mike Flanagan’s The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, the Oscar-winning Ford v. Ferrari, and the Hugh Jackman sci-fi drama Reminiscence.
I might also suggest making sure you see Guy Ritchie’s incredibly fun King Arthur: Legend of the Sword before it departs this month, and you only have one month left to stream the first three Scream movies before they’re gone.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in September 2021 below.
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER:
SEPTEMBER 5:
Lost Resort, 2020
The Suicide Squad, 2021
SEPTEMBER 12:
CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 19:
Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
Reminiscence, 2021
SEPTEMBER 20:
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 24:
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
SEPTEMBER 30:
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Abuela's Luck, 2019 (HBO)
Addicted to Love, 1997
American History X, 1998
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
Being Julia, 2004
The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Cabaret , 1972
Camelot, 1967
City of Angels, 1998
The Craft, 1996
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
The Devil's Advocate, 1997
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)
Escape from New York, 1981
Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)
The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)
Fracture, 2007
From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996
Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)
Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955
The Graduate, 1967
Hachi: A Dog's Tale, 2009
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Jason X, 2002
Jerry Maguire, 1996
JFK, 1991
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
Klute, 1971
Labyrinth, 1986
Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)
Last Action Hero, 1993
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Marie Antoinette, 2006
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Midway, 2019 (HBO)
Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952
Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
Murder at 1600, 1997
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
Nights in Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Not Another Teen Movie, 2001
Observe and Report, 2009
Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003
One Day, 2001 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pleasantville, 1998
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
The Polar Express, 2004
Practical Magic, 1998
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
The Right Stuff, 1983
Rumor Has It..., 2005
Scary Movie, 2000
Scary Movie 2, 2001
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)
Short Circuit, 1986
Single White Female, 1992
Slackers, 2002
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Soldier, 1998
The Sweetest Thing, 2002
Tango & Cash, 1989
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Tequila Sunrise, 1998
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
The Time Machine, 1960
Tin Cup, 1996
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
The Upside of Anger, 2005
Victor/Victoria, 1982
The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
Willard, 1971 (HBO)
Wings, 2012
