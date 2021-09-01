Last call for 'The Suicide Squad', 'Reminiscence', and the 'Scream' movies.

If you’re trying to figure out what to watch on HBO Max in September 2021, try prioritizing one of the many movies destined to leave the streaming service this month. Indeed, while it’s understandable to be enamored of all the flashy new titles hitting HBO Max this month, time is running out to watch James Gunn’s excellent The Suicide Squad, the director’s cut of Mike Flanagan’s The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, the Oscar-winning Ford v. Ferrari, and the Hugh Jackman sci-fi drama Reminiscence.

I might also suggest making sure you see Guy Ritchie’s incredibly fun King Arthur: Legend of the Sword before it departs this month, and you only have one month left to stream the first three Scream movies before they’re gone.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in September 2021 below.

LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER:

SEPTEMBER 5:

Lost Resort, 2020

The Suicide Squad, 2021

SEPTEMBER 12:

CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 19:

Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)

Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Reminiscence, 2021

SEPTEMBER 20:

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 24:

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30:

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Abuela's Luck, 2019 (HBO)

Addicted to Love, 1997

American History X, 1998

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

Being Julia, 2004

The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Cabaret , 1972

Camelot, 1967

City of Angels, 1998

The Craft, 1996

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

The Devil's Advocate, 1997

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)

The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)

Fracture, 2007

From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996

Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955

The Graduate, 1967

Hachi: A Dog's Tale, 2009

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Jason X, 2002

Jerry Maguire, 1996

JFK, 1991

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

Klute, 1971

Labyrinth, 1986

Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Marie Antoinette, 2006

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

Murder at 1600, 1997

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

Nights in Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Not Another Teen Movie, 2001

Observe and Report, 2009

Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003

One Day, 2001 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pleasantville, 1998

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

The Polar Express, 2004

Practical Magic, 1998

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

The Right Stuff, 1983

Rumor Has It..., 2005

Scary Movie, 2000

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)

Short Circuit, 1986

Single White Female, 1992

Slackers, 2002

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Soldier, 1998

The Sweetest Thing, 2002

Tango & Cash, 1989

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Tequila Sunrise, 1998

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

The Time Machine, 1960

Tin Cup, 1996

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

The Upside of Anger, 2005

Victor/Victoria, 1982

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO)

Wings, 2012

