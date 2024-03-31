A new month means more shake-ups for our favorite streaming services. While plenty of incredible shows and movies are coming to Hulu in April, several incredible titles are leaving that you'll want to watch before they are gone. Notably, the Ana Taylor-Joy and Nicolas Hoult thriller The Menu is leaving on April 2. The severely underrated Ridley Scott drama The Last Duel will also be leaving the streamer. The film stars Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in a period piece that will leave you speechless.
Both of the original Ghostbusters films are being removed from Hulu and Denis Villuneve's sci-fi masterpiece, Blade Runner 2049. Be sure to check all of these films and so much more before they leave the streamer. Check out the full list below for the titles leaving Hulu this month down below.
Leaving April 1, 2024
- Savage Salvation (2022)
Leaving April 2, 2024
- The Menu (2022)
The Menu
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.
- Release Date
- November 18, 2022
- Director
- Mark Mylod
- Cast
- Ralph Fiennes , Anya Taylor-Joy , John Leguizamo , Nicholas Hoult
- Runtime
- 107 minutes
- Main Genre
- Thriller
Leaving April 4, 2024
- Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect (2021)
Leaving April 5, 2024
- Son of Bigfoot (2017)
Leaving April 6, 2024
- Beast of Burden (2018)
- Mr. Right (2015)
Mr. Right
A woman (Anna Kendrick) comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau (Sam Rockwell) is a professional assassin who kills the people who hire him instead of the intended targets.
- Release Date
- February 29, 2016
- Director
- Paco Cabezas
- Cast
- Sam Rockwell , Anna Kendrick , Tim Roth , James Ransone , Anson Mount , Michael Eklund
- Runtime
- 90
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Studio
- Focus World
- Tagline
- They make a killer couple.
- The Program (2015)
Leaving April 8, 2024
- The War With Grandpa (2020)
Leaving April 14, 2024
- Black Death (2010)
Black Death (2010)
- Release Date
- June 7, 2010
- Director
- Christopher Smith
- Cast
- Sean Bean , Eddie Redmayne , David Warner , Carice Van Houten , Kimberley Nixon , Tim McInnerny
- Runtime
- 100
- Writers
- Dario Poloni
- Tagline
- Repent.
- Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
- The Two Faces of January (2014)
Leaving April 15, 2024
- Benediction (2021)
Leaving April 27, 2024
- Banana Split (2018)
Leaving April 28, 2024
- Permanent (2017)
Leaving April 29, 2024
- Escape From Pretoria (2020)
Leaving April 30, 2024
- Billionaire Boys Club (2018)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blade Runner 2049
Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.
- Release Date
- October 6, 2017
- Director
- Denis Villeneuve
- Cast
- Ryan Gosling , Ana De Armas , Dave Bautista , Harrison Ford , Robin Wright , Sylvia Hoeks
- Runtime
- 164 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Downhill (2020)
- Failure to Launch (2006)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters II (1989)
- Goosebumps (2015)
- The Last Duel (2021)
The Last Duel
Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence makes him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges' wife, she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands.
- Release Date
- October 15, 2021
- Director
- Ridley Scott
- Cast
- Adam Driver , Jodie Comer , Matt Damon , Ben Affleck
- Runtime
- 142 minutes
- Main Genre
- History
- Writers
- Ben Affleck , Matt Damon , Nicole Holofcener , Eric Jager
- Tagline
- The true story of a woman who defied a nation and made history.
- Ong-Bak (2003)
- Ong-Bak 2 (2008)
- Ong-Bak 3 (2010)
- Pacific Rim (2013)
Pacific Rim
Long ago, legions of monstrous creatures called Kaiju arose from the sea, bringing with them all-consuming war. To fight the Kaiju, mankind developed giant robots called Jaegers, designed to be piloted by two humans locked together in a neural bridge. However, even the Jaegers are not enough to defeat the Kaiju, and humanity is on the verge of defeat. Mankind's last hope now lies with a washed-up ex-pilot (Charlie Hunnam), an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi) and an old, obsolete Jaeger.
- Release Date
- July 11, 2013
- Director
- Guillermo del Toro
- Cast
- Charlie Hunnam , Diego Klattenhoff , Idris Elba , Rinko Kikuchi , Charlie Day , Burn Gorman
- Runtime
- 131
- Writers
- Travis Beacham , Guillermo del Toro
- Tagline
- To Fight Monsters, We Created Monsters
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
- The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)
- Shazam! (2019)
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.
- Release Date
- June 2, 2023
- Director
- David F. Sandberg
- Cast
- Zachary Levi , Helen Mirren , Lucy Liu
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Writers
- Henry Gayden , Chris Morgan
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
- Sisters (2015)
- Stand By Me (1986)
- Take This Waltz (2011)
- Wonder Woman (2017)
Wonder Woman
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.
- Release Date
- May 30, 2017
- Director
- Patty Jenkins
- Cast
- Gal Gadot , Chris Pine , Ewen Bremner , Robin Wright , David Thewlis , Danny Huston
- Runtime
- 141
- Writers
- Jason Fuchs
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Tagline
- Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder.