A new month means more shake-ups for our favorite streaming services. While plenty of incredible shows and movies are coming to Hulu in April, several incredible titles are leaving that you'll want to watch before they are gone. Notably, the Ana Taylor-Joy and Nicolas Hoult thriller The Menu is leaving on April 2. The severely underrated Ridley Scott drama The Last Duel will also be leaving the streamer. The film stars Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in a period piece that will leave you speechless.

Both of the original Ghostbusters films are being removed from Hulu and Denis Villuneve's sci-fi masterpiece, Blade Runner 2049. Be sure to check all of these films and so much more before they leave the streamer. Check out the full list below for the titles leaving Hulu this month down below.

Leaving April 1, 2024

  • Savage Salvation (2022)

Leaving April 2, 2024

  • The Menu (2022)
The Menu Film Poster
The Menu
R
Thriller

A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.

Release Date
November 18, 2022
Director
Mark Mylod
Runtime
107 minutes
Main Genre
Thriller

Leaving April 4, 2024

  • Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect (2021)

Leaving April 5, 2024

  • Son of Bigfoot (2017)

Leaving April 6, 2024

  • Beast of Burden (2018)
  • Mr. Right (2015)
mr-right-poster
Mr. Right
R
Comedy
Action
Horror
Romance

A woman (Anna Kendrick) comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau (Sam Rockwell) is a professional assassin who kills the people who hire him instead of the intended targets.

Release Date
February 29, 2016
Director
Paco Cabezas
Runtime
90
Main Genre
Comedy
Studio
Focus World
Tagline
They make a killer couple.
  • The Program (2015)

Leaving April 8, 2024

  • The War With Grandpa (2020)

Leaving April 14, 2024

  • Black Death (2010)
Black Death poster
Black Death (2010)
R
Action
Documentary
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Release Date
June 7, 2010
Cast
Sean Bean , Eddie Redmayne , David Warner , Carice Van Houten , Kimberley Nixon , Tim McInnerny
Runtime
100
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Dario Poloni
Tagline
Repent.
  • Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
  • The Two Faces of January (2014)

Leaving April 15, 2024

  • Benediction (2021)

Leaving April 27, 2024

  • Banana Split (2018)

Leaving April 28, 2024

  • Permanent (2017)

Leaving April 29, 2024

  • Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Leaving April 30, 2024

  • Billionaire Boys Club (2018)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blade Runner 2049 Film Poster
Blade Runner 2049
R
Sci-Fi
Action
Drama
Mystery

Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.

Release Date
October 6, 2017
Director
Denis Villeneuve
Runtime
164 minutes
Main Genre
Sci-Fi
  • Downhill (2020)
  • Failure to Launch (2006)
  • Ghostbusters (1984)
  • Ghostbusters II (1989)
  • Goosebumps (2015)
  • The Last Duel (2021)
The Last Duel Movie Poster
The Last Duel
R
History
Drama

Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence makes him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges' wife, she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands.

Release Date
October 15, 2021
Director
Ridley Scott
Runtime
142 minutes
Main Genre
History
Writers
Ben Affleck , Matt Damon , Nicole Holofcener , Eric Jager
Tagline
The true story of a woman who defied a nation and made history.
  • Ong-Bak (2003)
  • Ong-Bak 2 (2008)
  • Ong-Bak 3 (2010)
  • Pacific Rim (2013)
pacific-rim-poster
Pacific Rim
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi

Long ago, legions of monstrous creatures called Kaiju arose from the sea, bringing with them all-consuming war. To fight the Kaiju, mankind developed giant robots called Jaegers, designed to be piloted by two humans locked together in a neural bridge. However, even the Jaegers are not enough to defeat the Kaiju, and humanity is on the verge of defeat. Mankind's last hope now lies with a washed-up ex-pilot (Charlie Hunnam), an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi) and an old, obsolete Jaeger.

Release Date
July 11, 2013
Runtime
131
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Travis Beacham , Guillermo del Toro
Tagline
To Fight Monsters, We Created Monsters
  • Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)
  • Shazam! (2019)
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)
Shazam Fury of the Gods Poster
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Superhero

The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Release Date
June 2, 2023
Main Genre
Superhero
Writers
Henry Gayden , Chris Morgan
Studio
Warner Bros.
  • Sisters (2015)
  • Stand By Me (1986)
  • Take This Waltz (2011)
  • Wonder Woman (2017)
wonder-woman-poster
Wonder Woman
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi

When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

Release Date
May 30, 2017
Director
Patty Jenkins
Runtime
141
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Jason Fuchs
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
Tagline
Power. Grace. Wisdom. Wonder.