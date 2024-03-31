A new month means more shake-ups for our favorite streaming services. While plenty of incredible shows and movies are coming to Hulu in April, several incredible titles are leaving that you'll want to watch before they are gone. Notably, the Ana Taylor-Joy and Nicolas Hoult thriller The Menu is leaving on April 2. The severely underrated Ridley Scott drama The Last Duel will also be leaving the streamer. The film stars Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in a period piece that will leave you speechless.

Both of the original Ghostbusters films are being removed from Hulu and Denis Villuneve's sci-fi masterpiece, Blade Runner 2049. Be sure to check all of these films and so much more before they leave the streamer. Check out the full list below for the titles leaving Hulu this month down below.

Leaving April 1, 2024

Savage Salvation (2022)

Leaving April 2, 2024

The Menu (2022)

The Menu A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises. Release Date November 18, 2022 Director Mark Mylod Cast Ralph Fiennes , Anya Taylor-Joy , John Leguizamo , Nicholas Hoult Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Thriller

Leaving April 4, 2024

Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect (2021)

Leaving April 5, 2024

Son of Bigfoot (2017)

Leaving April 6, 2024

Beast of Burden (2018)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

Leaving April 8, 2024

The War With Grandpa (2020)

Leaving April 14, 2024

Black Death (2010)

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Leaving April 15, 2024

Benediction (2021)

Leaving April 27, 2024

Banana Split (2018)

Leaving April 28, 2024

Permanent (2017)

Leaving April 29, 2024

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Leaving April 30, 2024

Billionaire Boys Club (2018)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Downhill (2020)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Goosebumps (2015)

The Last Duel (2021)

The Last Duel Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence makes him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges' wife, she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands. Release Date October 15, 2021 Director Ridley Scott Cast Adam Driver , Jodie Comer , Matt Damon , Ben Affleck Runtime 142 minutes Main Genre History Writers Ben Affleck , Matt Damon , Nicole Holofcener , Eric Jager Tagline The true story of a woman who defied a nation and made history.

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Release Date June 2, 2023 Director David F. Sandberg Cast Zachary Levi , Helen Mirren , Lucy Liu Main Genre Superhero Writers Henry Gayden , Chris Morgan Studio Warner Bros.

Sisters (2015)

Stand By Me (1986)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Wonder Woman (2017)