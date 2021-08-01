You're running out of time to watch 'Beetlejuice' again!

If you’re looking for something to watch on Hulu, you might want to prioritize the following movies that are due to leave the streaming service in August. That includes Guillermo del Toro’s masterful Oscar-winning drama The Shape of Water, the horror-comedy classic Beetlejuice, and the swoonworthy Romeo + Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

If you’re looking for some underrated titles to check out, I humbly suggest the soft sci-fi relationship dramedy The One I Love starring Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass, the Philip Seymour Hoffman thriller A Most Wanted Man, and the feminist horror comedy Jennifer’s Body.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Hulu in August 2021 below.

August 14

Life Like (2019)

The Shape of Water (2017)

August 24

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

How Green Was My Valley (1941)

The November Man (2014)

August 30

Image via Radius-TWC

The Chaser (2008)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Like Father, Like Son (2013)

Nobody Knows (2004)

The One I Love (2014)

Still Walking (2008)

August 31

10 to Midnight (1983)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Across The Universe (2007)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Arachnophobia (1990)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

The A-Team (2010)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Christina's House (2001)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Conviction (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer'S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017)

Driven (2001)

Fish Don't Blink (2002)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Hancock (2008)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry V (1989)

The Hustler (1961)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Mad Max (1980)

The Mask (1994)

Miami Blues (1990)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

The Outsider (1980)

Phat Girlz (2006)

Predators (2009)

Primary Colors (1998)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Richie Rich (1994)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Rudy (1993)

Scrooged (1988)

The Sitter (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Shine a Light (2008)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Still Waiting (2009)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Vanity Fair (2004)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Waiting... (2005)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Witless Protection (2008)

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Digimon Adventure 02' Anime Movie Announced Based on Sequel Series The movie will reunite the writer and director of 'Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna.'

Read Next