Another year is coming to a close as we enter the month of December. With 2023 in its final days, it's time again for all the streaming services to bring in new content. But you can't bring in the new without taking out the old, and that's true for streamers as well. In this article, we'll be looking at all the titles that are leaving Hulu in December 2023, including beloved classics, modern favorites, and everything in between. Some of these movies and shows may return to Hulu in the future, but for most of them, this is your last chance to catch them on the service before they're gone. So let's bid 2023 adieu in style by watching some amazing movies, shall we?

The titles leaving Hulu in December 2023 include the Blade trilogy (1998-2004), the 2002 Matt Damon spy thriller The Bourne Identity (which is coming to the service on December 1), the acclaimed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and the classic 1993 film Dazed and Confused. Also leaving are Kenneth Branagh's second Agatha Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile (2022); James Mangold's racing biopic Ford v Ferrari (2019); the iconic first three Men in Black films (1997-2012); and the beloved timeless Christmas movie, The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), which stars the legendary Michael Caine as arguably one of the best versions of Ebenezer Scrooge in cinema. We'll certainly be sorry to see that last one go.

2024 is expected to be a year of big changes for Hulu, with the planned merger of Disney+ and Hulu on the horizon. As such, you can probably expect to see a lot more changes to the Hulu library in the first few months of the coming year. The new combined streaming service that will be born from this merger is scheduled to launch in Spring 2024. In preparation for this huge shift, both Disney+ and Hulu have already removed a number of titles from their libraries in 2023, including Y: The Last Man, Dollface, Pistol, and others. You can read more about the Hulu-Disney+ merger here.

With all that said, let's get started with the list of titles leaving Hulu in December. Do note though that a number of these titles, like the aforementioned The Bourne Identity, are coming to Hulu in December and leaving at the end, so they might not be on the service as of right now. Be sure to read our list of what's coming to Hulu in December so you can find out when those titles will arrive. Now without further ado, here is everything that's leaving Hulu in December 2023, so you can pick out your favorites and watch them before they exit the streamer.

Leaving on December 7

Proximity (2020)

Leaving on December 14

In the Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Leaving on December 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

Guns Akimbo Film Poster
Guns Akimbo
Release Date
February 28, 2020
Director
Jason Howden
Cast
Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Rhys Darby, Ned Dennehy, Mark Rowley, Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Rating
R
Runtime
95
Main Genre
Action
Genres
Action, Comedy, Thriller
Writers
Jason Howden
Tagline
Get loaded

The Accountant (2016)

Leaving on December 31

Abduction (2011)

After Earth (2013)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Alita Battle Angel Poster
Alita: Battle Angel
Release Date
January 31, 2019
Director
Robert Rodriguez
Cast
Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Lana Condor, Jackie Earle Haley, Eiza Gonzalez, Mahershala Ali
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
122
Main Genre
Action
Genres
Action, Adventure, Romance, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Writers
Yukito Kishiro, James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis
Tagline
an angel falls. A warrior rises.

An American Citizen (1992)

An Education (2009)

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy (1991)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blackthorn (2011)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boston Strangler (1968)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Identity Poster
The Bourne Identity
Release Date
June 14, 2002
Director
Doug Liman
Cast
Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Brian Cox, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
111
Main Genre
Action
Genres
Action, Documentary, Mystery, Thriller
Writers
Tony Gilroy, W. Blake Herron, Robert Ludlum
Tagline
He was the perfect weapon until he became the target.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody Poster
Bohemian Rhapsody
Release Date
October 24, 2018
Director
Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher
Cast
Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
135
Main Genre
Drama
Genres
Drama, Biography, Documentary, History
Studio
20th Century Fox
Writers
Anthony McCarten, Peter Morgan
Tagline
Fearless lives forever

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Crash Pad (2017)

Crush (2002)

The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)

D.E.B.S. (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Daybreakers (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Death on the Nile (2022)

death-on-the-nile-poster
Death on the Nile
Release Date
February 9, 2022
Director
Kenneth Branagh
Cast
Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
126
Main Genre
Action
Genres
Action, Adventure
Studio
20th Century Fox
Writers
Agatha Christie, Michael Green
Tagline
Murder was just the beginning

Devil's Due (2014)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double Platinum (1999)

Driven (2019)

Elf (2003)

elf-movie-poster
Elf

Release Date
October 9, 2003
Director
Jon Favreau
Cast
Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel
Rating
PG
Runtime
97
Main Genre
Comedy
Genres
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Romance
Studio
New Line Cinema
Writers
David Berenbaum
Tagline
This holiday, discover your inner elf.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Experiment (2010)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fighting (2009)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Ford V Ferrari Film Poster
Ford v Ferrari
Release Date
November 15, 2019
Director
James Mangold
Cast
Roberta Sparta, Caitriona Balfe, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Noah Jupe
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
152 minutes
Main Genre
Drama
Genres
Action, Drama, Biography
Studio
20th Century Fox
Writers
Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller
Tagline
They took the American dream for a ride

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Garfield (2004)

Godzilla (1998)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hanna (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Horses of McBride (2012)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into The Woods (2014)

It's Christmas Carol! (2012)

Jack Frost (1998)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Men In Black (1997)

Men in Black Poster
Men In Black
Release Date
July 2, 1997
Director
Barry Sonnenfeld
Cast
Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rip Torn, Tony Shalhoub
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
98
Main Genre
Comedy
Genres
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Writers
Lowell Cunningham, Ed Solomon
Tagline
Protecting the Earth from the scum of the Universe!

Men In Black II (2002)

Men In Black 3 (2012)

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol Poster
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Release Date
December 10, 1992
Director
Brian Henson
Cast
Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson, Frank Oz, David Rudman
Rating
G
Runtime
85 minutes
Main Genre
Comedy
Genres
Comedy, Documentary, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Writers
Charles Dickens, Jerry Juhl

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The New Age (1994)

Night at the Museum (2006)

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (2018)

Oblivion (2013)

The Other Woman (2014)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Parental Guidance (2011)

Phone Booth (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Possession (2012)

Q&A (1990)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show poster
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Release Date
August 14, 1975
Director
Jim Sharman
Cast
Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell
Rating
R
Runtime
98
Main Genre
Comedy
Genres
Comedy, Horror, Musical, Sci-Fi
Writers
Richard O'Brien, Jim Sharman
Tagline
Another Kind Of Rocky.

Rudy (1993)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Space Jam (1996)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Stoker (2011)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

That Night (1993)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Tower Heist (2011)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Turtle Beach (1992)

The Village (2004)

The Wedding Singer (2005)

3 Idiotas (2017)