Another year is coming to a close as we enter the month of December. With 2023 in its final days, it's time again for all the streaming services to bring in new content. But you can't bring in the new without taking out the old, and that's true for streamers as well. In this article, we'll be looking at all the titles that are leaving Hulu in December 2023, including beloved classics, modern favorites, and everything in between. Some of these movies and shows may return to Hulu in the future, but for most of them, this is your last chance to catch them on the service before they're gone. So let's bid 2023 adieu in style by watching some amazing movies, shall we?

The titles leaving Hulu in December 2023 include the Blade trilogy (1998-2004), the 2002 Matt Damon spy thriller The Bourne Identity (which is coming to the service on December 1), the acclaimed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and the classic 1993 film Dazed and Confused. Also leaving are Kenneth Branagh's second Agatha Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile (2022); James Mangold's racing biopic Ford v Ferrari (2019); the iconic first three Men in Black films (1997-2012); and the beloved timeless Christmas movie, The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), which stars the legendary Michael Caine as arguably one of the best versions of Ebenezer Scrooge in cinema. We'll certainly be sorry to see that last one go.

2024 is expected to be a year of big changes for Hulu, with the planned merger of Disney+ and Hulu on the horizon. As such, you can probably expect to see a lot more changes to the Hulu library in the first few months of the coming year. The new combined streaming service that will be born from this merger is scheduled to launch in Spring 2024. In preparation for this huge shift, both Disney+ and Hulu have already removed a number of titles from their libraries in 2023, including Y: The Last Man, Dollface, Pistol, and others. You can read more about the Hulu-Disney+ merger here.

With all that said, let's get started with the list of titles leaving Hulu in December. Do note though that a number of these titles, like the aforementioned The Bourne Identity, are coming to Hulu in December and leaving at the end, so they might not be on the service as of right now. Be sure to read our list of what's coming to Hulu in December so you can find out when those titles will arrive. Now without further ado, here is everything that's leaving Hulu in December 2023, so you can pick out your favorites and watch them before they exit the streamer.

Read more about what's streaming on Hulu:

Leaving on December 7

Proximity (2020)

Leaving on December 14

In the Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Leaving on December 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

Guns Akimbo Release Date February 28, 2020 Director Jason Howden Cast Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Rhys Darby, Ned Dennehy, Mark Rowley, Natasha Liu Bordizzo Rating R Runtime 95 Main Genre Action Genres Action, Comedy, Thriller Writers Jason Howden Tagline Get loaded

The Accountant (2016)

Leaving on December 31

Abduction (2011)

After Earth (2013)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Alita: Battle Angel Release Date January 31, 2019 Director Robert Rodriguez Cast Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Lana Condor, Jackie Earle Haley, Eiza Gonzalez, Mahershala Ali Rating PG-13 Runtime 122 Main Genre Action Genres Action, Adventure, Romance, Sci-Fi, Thriller Writers Yukito Kishiro, James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis Tagline an angel falls. A warrior rises. Website https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/alita-battle-angel

An American Citizen (1992)

An Education (2009)

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy (1991)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blackthorn (2011)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boston Strangler (1968)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Identity Release Date June 14, 2002 Director Doug Liman Cast Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Brian Cox, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Rating PG-13 Runtime 111 Main Genre Action Genres Action, Documentary, Mystery, Thriller Writers Tony Gilroy, W. Blake Herron, Robert Ludlum Tagline He was the perfect weapon until he became the target. Website http://www.bourne-identity.com/

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody Release Date October 24, 2018 Director Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher Cast Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen Rating PG-13 Runtime 135 Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Biography, Documentary, History Studio 20th Century Fox Writers Anthony McCarten, Peter Morgan Tagline Fearless lives forever Website http://bohemianrhapsody.com

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Crash Pad (2017)

Crush (2002)

The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)

D.E.B.S. (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Daybreakers (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Death on the Nile Release Date February 9, 2022 Director Kenneth Branagh Cast Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey Rating PG-13 Runtime 126 Main Genre Action Genres Action, Adventure Studio 20th Century Fox Writers Agatha Christie, Michael Green Tagline Murder was just the beginning

Devil's Due (2014)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double Platinum (1999)

Driven (2019)

Elf (2003)

Elf Release Date October 9, 2003 Director Jon Favreau Cast Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel Rating PG Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Romance Studio New Line Cinema Writers David Berenbaum Tagline This holiday, discover your inner elf. Website http://www.elfmovie.com/

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Experiment (2010)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fighting (2009)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Ford v Ferrari Release Date November 15, 2019 Director James Mangold Cast Roberta Sparta, Caitriona Balfe, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Noah Jupe Rating PG-13 Runtime 152 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Action, Drama, Biography Studio 20th Century Fox Writers Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller Tagline They took the American dream for a ride Website https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/ford-v-ferrari

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Garfield (2004)

Godzilla (1998)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hanna (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Horses of McBride (2012)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into The Woods (2014)

It's Christmas Carol! (2012)

Jack Frost (1998)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black Release Date July 2, 1997 Director Barry Sonnenfeld Cast Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rip Torn, Tony Shalhoub Rating PG-13 Runtime 98 Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Writers Lowell Cunningham, Ed Solomon Tagline Protecting the Earth from the scum of the Universe! Website http://www.meninblack.com/

Men In Black II (2002)

Men In Black 3 (2012)

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol Release Date December 10, 1992 Director Brian Henson Cast Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson, Frank Oz, David Rudman Rating G Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy, Documentary, Family, Fantasy, Musical Writers Charles Dickens, Jerry Juhl Website http://www.henson.com/muppets_content.php?content=muppetschristmascarol

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The New Age (1994)

Night at the Museum (2006)

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (2018)

Oblivion (2013)

The Other Woman (2014)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Parental Guidance (2011)

Phone Booth (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Possession (2012)

Q&A (1990)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Release Date August 14, 1975 Director Jim Sharman Cast Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell Rating R Runtime 98 Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy, Horror, Musical, Sci-Fi Writers Richard O'Brien, Jim Sharman Tagline Another Kind Of Rocky. Website http://www.rockyhorror.com/

Rudy (1993)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Space Jam (1996)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Stoker (2011)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

That Night (1993)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Tower Heist (2011)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Turtle Beach (1992)

The Village (2004)

The Wedding Singer (2005)

3 Idiotas (2017)