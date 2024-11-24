As we say goodbye to 2024, we also have to say farewell to several titles leaving Hulu. While the streamer will have an incredible list of new shows and movies coming this month, there are still great titles you need to watch before they go. Classics like Tombstone and Alien are films you want to rewatch before they leave your list, or maybe last year's sci-fi hit, The Creator. Or perhaps you're looking for an action film led by Hollywood's brightest stars? Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 2 is a film you need to revisit, or The Rock takes us back to the jungle in his Jumanji sequel. There's plenty to watch before they go. Here's everything leaving Hulu in December 2024.

Leaving on December 1, 2024

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Leaving on December 2, 2024

White Elephant (2022)

Leaving on December 4, 2024

Last Looks (2021)

Leaving on December 7, 2024

Proximity (2020)

Leaving on December 8, 2024

Aporia (2021)

Leaving on December 9, 2024

Offseason (2021)

Leaving on December 10, 2024

Rogue (2020)

Leaving on December 14, 2024

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

Leaving on December 19, 2024

The Creator (2023)

As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child.

Leaving on December 23, 2024

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Leaving on December 25, 2024

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver the vigilante justice you seek. This time, however, McCall's past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who'll stop at nothing to destroy him.

Leaving on December 31, 2024

A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

A Little White Lie (2023)

Alien (1979)

In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma.

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Barbarians (2021)

Crime Story (2021)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

Escape Room (2019)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

The Family Stone (2005)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Juno (2007)

Luis & the Aliens (2018)

The Marine (2006)

The Ritual Killer (2023)

The Sitter (2011)

Tombstone (1993)

