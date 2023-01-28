As with every month, Hulu will be bringing in a whole lot of great new titles this February. The list of movies being added to the service in the month include How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), I, Robot (2004), If Beale Street Could Talk (2018), and a host of others. The month will also see the arrival of a new season of the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition show Next Level Chef and the third and final seasons of Animaniacs and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, as well as new shows like the docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, the sex-positive reality series Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, and the new Joel McHale sitcom, Animal Control. However, as is always the case, there will still be other popular films leaving the service as well.

Some of these titles may return at some point down the line but for others, this could very well be your last chance to watch them. So if you've been meaning to watch any of these titles, mark those calendars and prepare yourself for a movie binge night, because they won't be on the service for much longer. One of the titles leaving in February is the beloved animated movie Rio, arguably one of the best animated adventure films not created by Pixar. February will also see the departure of Ryan Coogler's acclaimed biographical film Fruitvale Station starring Michael B. Jordan, the Dark Knight trilogy (which, to be fair, keeps leaving and returning), the Tom Hanks mystery thriller film The Da Vinci Code, and the iconic Guy Ritchie movie Snatch. Also leaving the service this month are the 2018 film Let the Right One In, Christopher Nolan's Inception, and many more.

Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Hulu in February 2023.

Leaving February 11

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

Let the Right One In (2018)

Leaving February 13

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Leaving February 14

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

The Hate U Give (2018)

One Last Thing (2005)

Leaving February 24

The Last Witness (2018)

Leaving February 28

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Brothers (2009)

Buried (2010)

Chronicle (2012)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle'S Block Party (2006)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

The Happening (2008)

Joe (2014)

Lemon (2017)

The Last Song (2010)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Miss You Already (2015)

Never Back Down (2008)

Oculus (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Results (2015)

Rio (2011)

The Scout (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

Snatch (2000)

Still Alice (2015)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

White God (2014)