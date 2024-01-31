Several fantastic films are leaving Hulu this February, so make sure to watch them before they're gone. On February 6, the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sci-fi adventure Edge of Tomorrow will leave the streamer. The whimsical family film Paddington 2 will be taken off on February 26, and the entire Chronicles Of Narnia trilogy will be removed on February 28. So, if you want to revisit the C.S. Lewis adaptations, now is the time. Otherwise, they'll be exclusively available on Disney+. Lastly, on the final day of the month (it's a leap year), 21 Jump Street, Straight Outta Compton, 27 Dresses, and Godzilla vs. Kong will leave Hulu.

Here is the complete list of all the movies leaving Hulu in February 2024.

Related The Best Hulu Original Shows You won't find these shows on any other streaming service.

Leaving February 1, 2024

Lucky, 2017

Leaving February 2, 2024

Burn, 2019

Haunt, 2019

Jungle, 2017

Leaving February 5, 2024

Season of the Witch, 2011

Leaving February 6, 2024

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014

Close

Leaving February 7, 2024

A Piece of Cake, 2021

Leaving February 9, 2024

Brimstone, 2016

Jesus Henry Christ, 2011

Pound of Flesh, 2015

The Perfect Weapon, 2016

The Matrix Resurrections, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections

To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he's learned anything, it's that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of -- or into -- the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn't yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure and far more dangerous than ever before. Release Date December 15, 2021 Director Lana Wachowski Cast Christina Ricci , Keanu Reeves , Carrie-Anne Moss , Jessica Henwick , Ellen Hollman , Jonathan Groff Runtime 148 Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Lana Wachowski , David Mitchell , Aleksandar Hemon , Lilly Wachowski Studio Warner Bros.

Leaving February 11, 2024

Rise of the Footsoldier, 2021

Leaving February 14, 2024

Babylon A.D., 2008

District B13, 2004

Hammer Of The Gods, 2013

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005

I, Robot, 2004

Solaris, 2002

Leaving February 16, 2024

All Roads Lead to Rome, 2015

Black November, 2012

Forsaken, 2015

Intruders, 2015

La Boda De Valentina, 2018

Leaving February 23, 2024

Life of the Party, 2018

A Million Little Pieces, 2018

Prisoners of the Sun, 2013

211, 2018

Leaving February 26, 2024

Paddington 2, 2018

Leaving February 27, 2024

The Fault In Our Stars, 2014

Leaving February 28, 2024

Ceremony, 2010

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian, 2008

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian One year after their previous adventure, the Pevensie children (Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell) return to the magical land of Narnia and find that 1300 years have passed there. War has come to Narnia once again, and the children join forces with Prince Caspian (Ben Barnes) to overthrow the evil King Miraz and restore peace to the land. Release Date May 15, 2008 Director Andrew Adamson Cast Ben Barnes , Georgie Henley , Skandar Keynes , William Moseley , Anna Popplewell , Sergio Castellitto Runtime 140 Main Genre Action Writers Andrew Adamson , Christopher Markus , Stephen McFeely , C.S. Lewis Tagline A New Age Has Begun.

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, 2010

The Double, 2013

The Extra Man, 2010

The First Monday In May, 2016

Food Inc, 2008

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008

Lupin III: The First, 2019

Nobody Walks, 2012

Ondine, 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010

National Treasure, 2004

National Treasure

Historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States. Joining an expedition led by fellow treasure hunter Ian Howe (Sean Bean), Gates finds an ice-locked Colonial ship in the Arctic Circle that contains a clue linking the treasure to the Declaration of Independence. But when Howe betrays him, Gates has to race to get to the document ahead of his so-called colleague. Release Date November 19, 2004 Director Jon Turteltaub Cast Nicolas Cage , Diane Kruger , Justin Bartha , Sean Bean , Jon Voight , Harvey Keitel Runtime 131 Writers Jim Kouf , Oren Aviv , Charles Segars , Cormac Wibberley , Marianne Wibberley Tagline The greatest adventure history has ever revealed.

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets, 2007

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993

Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands, 2004

Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death, 2005

Pusher I, 1996

The Sacrament, 2013

The Shack, 2017

Snowpiercer, 2014

Synchronicity, 2015

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 2014

Paddington, 2015

Leaving February 29, 2024

21 Jump Street, 2012

22 Jump Street, 2014

27 Dresses, 2008

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013

A Knight's Tale, 2001

Airheads, 1994

Apartment Troubles, 2014

Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012

Die Hard With a Vengeance, 1995

District 9, 2009

Epic Movie, 2007

Flatliners, 1990

Friends With Money, 2006

Frozen River, 2008

Get Low, 2010

Girl, Interrupted, 1999

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters, 2013

The Hustler, 1961

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2010

Magic Mike, 2012

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, 2009

Planet of the Apes (2000), 2001

Pineapple Express, 2008

Shutter, 2008

Sommersby, 1993

Splash, 1984

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

Straight Outta Compton The rap group NWA emerges from the mean streets of Compton in Los Angeles, California, in the mid-1980s and revolutionizes Hip Hop culture with their music and tales about life in the hood. Release Date August 11, 2015 Director F. Gary Gray Cast O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Corey Antonio Hawkins , Jason Mitchell , Neil Brown Jr. , Aldis Hodge , Marlon Yates Jr Runtime 147 Main Genre Drama Writers Jonathan Herman , Andrea Berloff , S. Leigh Savidge , Alan Wenkus Studio Universal Tagline The world's most dangerous group