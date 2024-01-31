Several fantastic films are leaving Hulu this February, so make sure to watch them before they're gone. On February 6, the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sci-fi adventure Edge of Tomorrow will leave the streamer. The whimsical family film Paddington 2 will be taken off on February 26, and the entire Chronicles Of Narnia trilogy will be removed on February 28. So, if you want to revisit the C.S. Lewis adaptations, now is the time. Otherwise, they'll be exclusively available on Disney+. Lastly, on the final day of the month (it's a leap year), 21 Jump Street, Straight Outta Compton, 27 Dresses, and Godzilla vs. Kong will leave Hulu.
Here is the complete list of all the movies leaving Hulu in February 2024.
Leaving February 1, 2024
- Lucky, 2017
Leaving February 2, 2024
- Burn, 2019
- Haunt, 2019
- Jungle, 2017
Leaving February 5, 2024
- Season of the Witch, 2011
Leaving February 6, 2024
- Edge of Tomorrow, 2014
Leaving February 7, 2024
- A Piece of Cake, 2021
Leaving February 9, 2024
- Brimstone, 2016
- Jesus Henry Christ, 2011
- Pound of Flesh, 2015
- The Perfect Weapon, 2016
- The Matrix Resurrections, 2021
The Matrix Resurrections
To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he's learned anything, it's that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of -- or into -- the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn't yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure and far more dangerous than ever before.
- Release Date
- December 15, 2021
- Director
- Lana Wachowski
- Cast
- Christina Ricci , Keanu Reeves , Carrie-Anne Moss , Jessica Henwick , Ellen Hollman , Jonathan Groff
- Runtime
- 148
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- Lana Wachowski , David Mitchell , Aleksandar Hemon , Lilly Wachowski
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
Leaving February 11, 2024
- Rise of the Footsoldier, 2021
Leaving February 14, 2024
- Babylon A.D., 2008
- District B13, 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods, 2013
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005
- I, Robot, 2004
- Solaris, 2002
Leaving February 16, 2024
- All Roads Lead to Rome, 2015
- Black November, 2012
- Forsaken, 2015
- Intruders, 2015
- La Boda De Valentina, 2018
Leaving February 23, 2024
- Life of the Party, 2018
- A Million Little Pieces, 2018
- Prisoners of the Sun, 2013
- 211, 2018
Leaving February 26, 2024
- Paddington 2, 2018
Leaving February 27, 2024
- The Fault In Our Stars, 2014
Leaving February 28, 2024
- Ceremony, 2010
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, 2005
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian, 2008
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
One year after their previous adventure, the Pevensie children (Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell) return to the magical land of Narnia and find that 1300 years have passed there. War has come to Narnia once again, and the children join forces with Prince Caspian (Ben Barnes) to overthrow the evil King Miraz and restore peace to the land.
- Release Date
- May 15, 2008
- Director
- Andrew Adamson
- Cast
- Ben Barnes , Georgie Henley , Skandar Keynes , William Moseley , Anna Popplewell , Sergio Castellitto
- Runtime
- 140
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Andrew Adamson , Christopher Markus , Stephen McFeely , C.S. Lewis
- Tagline
- A New Age Has Begun.
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, 2010
- The Double, 2013
- The Extra Man, 2010
- The First Monday In May, 2016
- Food Inc, 2008
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008
- Lupin III: The First, 2019
- Nobody Walks, 2012
- Ondine, 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010
- National Treasure, 2004
National Treasure
Historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States. Joining an expedition led by fellow treasure hunter Ian Howe (Sean Bean), Gates finds an ice-locked Colonial ship in the Arctic Circle that contains a clue linking the treasure to the Declaration of Independence. But when Howe betrays him, Gates has to race to get to the document ahead of his so-called colleague.
- Release Date
- November 19, 2004
- Director
- Jon Turteltaub
- Cast
- Nicolas Cage , Diane Kruger , Justin Bartha , Sean Bean , Jon Voight , Harvey Keitel
- Runtime
- 131
- Writers
- Jim Kouf , Oren Aviv , Charles Segars , Cormac Wibberley , Marianne Wibberley
- Tagline
- The greatest adventure history has ever revealed.
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets, 2007
- The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993
- Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands, 2004
- Pusher III: I'm the Angel of Death, 2005
- Pusher I, 1996
- The Sacrament, 2013
- The Shack, 2017
- Snowpiercer, 2014
- Synchronicity, 2015
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 2014
- Paddington, 2015
Leaving February 29, 2024
- 21 Jump Street, 2012
- 22 Jump Street, 2014
- 27 Dresses, 2008
- A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013
- A Knight's Tale, 2001
- Airheads, 1994
- Apartment Troubles, 2014
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012
- Die Hard With a Vengeance, 1995
- District 9, 2009
- Epic Movie, 2007
- Flatliners, 1990
- Friends With Money, 2006
- Frozen River, 2008
- Get Low, 2010
- Girl, Interrupted, 1999
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
- Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters, 2013
- The Hustler, 1961
- Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2010
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, 2009
- Planet of the Apes (2000), 2001
- Pineapple Express, 2008
- Shutter, 2008
- Sommersby, 1993
- Splash, 1984
- Straight Outta Compton, 2015
Straight Outta Compton
The rap group NWA emerges from the mean streets of Compton in Los Angeles, California, in the mid-1980s and revolutionizes Hip Hop culture with their music and tales about life in the hood.
- Release Date
- August 11, 2015
- Director
- F. Gary Gray
- Cast
- O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Corey Antonio Hawkins , Jason Mitchell , Neil Brown Jr. , Aldis Hodge , Marlon Yates Jr
- Runtime
- 147
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Jonathan Herman , Andrea Berloff , S. Leigh Savidge , Alan Wenkus
- Studio
- Universal
- Tagline
- The world's most dangerous group
- War of the Worlds, 2005