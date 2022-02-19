It's your last chance for Space Jam, Gone Girl, and Fight Club

February is the shortest month of the year, so you have less time to enjoy some of Hulu's monthly offerings. With just a little more than a week left in the month, here are all the movies leaving the streamer in February.

Some top picks: goofy Australian action flick Crocodile Dundee, starring Paul Hogan; throwback musical dramedy That Thing You Do! starring Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, and Charlize Theron, directed by Tom Hanks; chilling horror film Sinister starring Ethan Hawke; Indonesian action flick The Raid 2; and the David Fincher crime classic, Seven.

February 4

The Peanut Butter Falcon

February 5

Antebellum

February 10

Tonight You're Mine

February 13

The Dictator

February 14

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Hate U Give

Logan

February 28

1984

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All Is Lost

The Ambassador

An American Citizen

The Apparition

The Babysitter

Behind Enemy Lines

Beyond JFK

Broken Arrow

Carpool

Casualties of War

Clockstoppers

The Conversation

Crocodile Dundee

Deck the Halls

Don't Say a Word

The Duchess

Election

Fight Club

Flightplan

The French Connection

Glory

Gone Girl

Goodbye Lover

The Haunting

Hidalgo

Hide and Seek

Holy Man

The Hunted

The Hunter

Intersection

The Interview

The January Man

Kollek

The Last Castle

Liar

Lost in Space

The Love Guru

Mean Creek

The Mexican

The New Age

The Nutcracker (1993)

Open Range

The Princess Bride

Q&A

Racing With the Moon

The Raid 2

Role Models

Roxanne

The Saint

Second Best

Semi-Pro

Seven

Shanghai Noon

She's Out of My League

Sinister

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sommersby

Space Jam

Step Up

The Stepfather

The Stepford Wives

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

That Thing You Do!

Todo Cambia

Trolls World Tour

Turtle Beach

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

