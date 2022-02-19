February is the shortest month of the year, so you have less time to enjoy some of Hulu's monthly offerings. With just a little more than a week left in the month, here are all the movies leaving the streamer in February.
Some top picks: goofy Australian action flick Crocodile Dundee, starring Paul Hogan; throwback musical dramedy That Thing You Do! starring Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, and Charlize Theron, directed by Tom Hanks; chilling horror film Sinister starring Ethan Hawke; Indonesian action flick The Raid 2; and the David Fincher crime classic, Seven.
February 4
The Peanut Butter Falcon
February 5
Antebellum
February 10
Tonight You're Mine
February 13
The Dictator
February 14
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Hate U Give
Logan
February 28
1984
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All Is Lost
The Ambassador
An American Citizen
The Apparition
The Babysitter
Behind Enemy Lines
Beyond JFK
Broken Arrow
Carpool
Casualties of War
Clockstoppers
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
Deck the Halls
Don't Say a Word
The Duchess
Election
Fight Club
Flightplan
The French Connection
Glory
Gone Girl
Goodbye Lover
The Haunting
Hidalgo
Hide and Seek
Holy Man
The Hunted
The Hunter
Intersection
The Interview
The January Man
Kollek
The Last Castle
Liar
Lost in Space
The Love Guru
Mean Creek
The Mexican
The New Age
The Nutcracker (1993)
Open Range
The Princess Bride
Q&A
Racing With the Moon
The Raid 2
Role Models
Roxanne
The Saint
Second Best
Semi-Pro
Seven
Shanghai Noon
She's Out of My League
Sinister
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sommersby
Space Jam
Step Up
The Stepfather
The Stepford Wives
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
That Thing You Do!
Todo Cambia
Trolls World Tour
Turtle Beach
What a Girl Wants
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
