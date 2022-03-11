This month, it seems that Hulu is losing a lot of films a lot earlier than the end of the month. That means you only have a few days left to enjoy films like teenage romance Love, Simon; the John Ford classic Western The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance; and Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-nominated film The Master.
Luckily, you still have until the end of the month to watch other great picks, like the 1989 Batman film, and its sequels; David Lynch's neo-noir masterpiece Blue Velvet; the Stephen King horror Cujo; Moulin Rouge!, which is a feast for the eyes and ears; and the coming-of-age John Hughes classic, Sixteen Candles.
Take a look at what leaves Hulu in March so you can plan your calendar accordingly.
Leaving March 4
Beirut
Iron Mask
Leaving March 11
I Met a Girl
Leaving March 12
My Best Friend's Girl
Leaving March 13
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Leaving March 14
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Leaving March 15
The Master
Quills
Step
Leaving March 17
Gemini Man
Leaving March 20
G.I. Jane
Leaving March 23
The Addams Family (2019)
Leaving March 24
Soldiers of Fortune
Leaving March 25
Judy
Leaving March 31
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
Baby Mama
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beaches
Beerfest
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Big Top Pee-Wee
Blow
Blue Velvet
Borat
Casualties of War
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
The Crazies (2010)
Cujo
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dance Flick
Date Night
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Double, Toil and Trouble
Dunston Checks In
Edward Scissorhands
The Firm
Flatliners (1990)
The Freshman
Furry Vengeance
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Grown Ups
Head of State
Hitman: Agent 47
The Holiday
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Love You, Beth Cooper
The Impossible
Internal Affairs
Jagged Edge
The King of Comedy
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Look Who's Talking
Look Who's Talking Too
Look Who's Talking Now
Major League
Midnight in Paris
The Missing
Moon
Moulin Rouge!
Not Easily Broken
The Omen (1976)
Panic Room
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phenomenon
Platoon Leader
Red Eye
Red Riding Hoot (2011)
Revolutionary Road
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
The Royal Tenenbaums
Safe
The Sandlot
Second Act
Seven Pounds
Shanghai Noon
Single White Female
Sixteen Candles
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek Beyond
Stick It
Sweet Home Alabama
Sydney White
The Tailor of Panama
Terms of Endearment
Vertical Limit
Victor Frankenstein
The Wackness
When in Rome
Where Hope Grows
Whiplash
Within
The Woman in Black
