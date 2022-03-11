This month, it seems that Hulu is losing a lot of films a lot earlier than the end of the month. That means you only have a few days left to enjoy films like teenage romance Love, Simon; the John Ford classic Western The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance; and Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-nominated film The Master.

Luckily, you still have until the end of the month to watch other great picks, like the 1989 Batman film, and its sequels; David Lynch's neo-noir masterpiece Blue Velvet; the Stephen King horror Cujo; Moulin Rouge!, which is a feast for the eyes and ears; and the coming-of-age John Hughes classic, Sixteen Candles.

Take a look at what leaves Hulu in March so you can plan your calendar accordingly.

Leaving March 4

Beirut

Iron Mask

Leaving March 11

I Met a Girl

Leaving March 12

My Best Friend's Girl

Leaving March 13

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Leaving March 14

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Leaving March 15

The Master

Quills

Step

Leaving March 17

Gemini Man

Leaving March 20

G.I. Jane

Leaving March 23

The Addams Family (2019)

Leaving March 24

Soldiers of Fortune

Leaving March 25

Judy

Leaving March 31

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

Baby Mama

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beaches

Beerfest

Image via Universal

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Big Top Pee-Wee

Blow

Blue Velvet

Borat

Casualties of War

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

The Crazies (2010)

Cujo

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dance Flick

Date Night

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Toil and Trouble

Dunston Checks In

Edward Scissorhands

The Firm

Flatliners (1990)

The Freshman

Furry Vengeance

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Grown Ups

Head of State

Hitman: Agent 47

The Holiday

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Impossible

Internal Affairs

Jagged Edge

The King of Comedy

The Last Waltz

Lawless

Image via Touchstone

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Too

Look Who's Talking Now

Major League

Midnight in Paris

The Missing

Moon

Moulin Rouge!

Not Easily Broken

The Omen (1976)

Panic Room

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phenomenon

Platoon Leader

Red Eye

Red Riding Hoot (2011)

Revolutionary Road

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Safe

The Sandlot

Second Act

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Noon

Single White Female

Sixteen Candles

The Squid and the Whale

Image via Paramount Pictures

Star Trek Beyond

Stick It

Sweet Home Alabama

Sydney White

The Tailor of Panama

Terms of Endearment

Vertical Limit

Victor Frankenstein

The Wackness

When in Rome

Where Hope Grows

Whiplash

Within

The Woman in Black

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in March 2022 These seven movies show the breadth of anticipation, reminding us that meaningful journeys take time

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Alyse Wax (29 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax