With April at its end and Spring fully taking hold, there's yet another reshuffle in the offing for all the major streaming services. And as we go into May, Hulu is no exception, with a number of very exciting new premieres lined up for the streamer. That includes new seasons of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and The Great starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. But in case the title of this article didn't clue you in, although there are new shows and movies making their debut, there are a number of titles on their way out. Now, to be fair, some of these titles will probably be back before long. However, others may be gone for a while, and maybe even for good.

The titles leaving Hulu in May 2023 include Guillermo del Toro's 2021 neo-noir thriller Nightmare Alley, the star-studded Wes Anderson anthology film The French Dispatch (2021), the Extended Director's Cut of Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac (2013), and Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I (1981). And that's just a selection of the titles leaving the streamer, with even more movies expiring; some beloved classics, others highly underrated gems.

Here's your guide to all the titles leaving Hulu in May 2023, so you can fill out your watchlist before time runs out!

Read more about what's streaming on Hulu:

Leaving May 1

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version) (2021)

Leaving May 3

Passion of the Christ (2004)

Leaving May 6

Nekrotronic (2018)

Leaving May 7

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Leaving May 10

Antlers (2021)

Leaving May 14

The China Hustle (2017)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Leaving May 15

Elysium (2013)

Leaving May 17

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Downhill (2020)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

Underwater (2020)

Leaving May 18

The King's Man (2021)

Leaving May 20

Ceremony (2010)

The Double (2013)

The Extra Man (2010)

FoodInc. (2008)

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy (2008)

Nobody Walks (2012)

Ondine (2009)

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza (2010)

Pusher I (1996)

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands (2004)

Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death (2005)

The Sacrament (2013)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Synchronicity (2015)

Leaving May 21

Julia (2008)

Leaving May 24

The French Dispatch (2021)

Leaving May 27

The Book Thief (2013)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Leaving May 30

TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes (2022)

Leaving May 31

30 Days of Night (2007)

A Madea Christmas (2013)

All The King's Men (2006)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

Amour (2012)

Anastasia (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Baby's Day Out (1994)

Big (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Black Swan (2010)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Cast Away (2000)

The Choice (2016)

Commando (1985)

Compadres (2016)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Diggers (2006)

Disturbing The Peace (2020)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Don Jon (2013)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Fight Club (1999)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Forever My Girl (2018)

The Gallows (2015)

Go For It (2011)

Groundhog Day (1993)

High-rise (2015)

History Of The World: Part 1 (1981)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Humpday (2009)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Marmaduke (2010)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny Mcphee Returns (2010)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Rio (2011)

Self/Less (2015)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

Third Person (2014)

Unstoppable (2010)

Waiting... (2005)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wall Street (1987)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Witless Protection (2008)