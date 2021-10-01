You’re running out of time to stream Air Force One, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and more.

It’s a new month! That means it’s time to get your streaming list in order, and a good way to do that is to move titles that are leaving the streamer to the top so that you can prioritize watching them before they leave. Hulu has announced the titles they’re losing in October, and there are plenty of good ones you’ll want to make some time for this month. Notable titles leaving Hulu in October 2021 include The Skeleton Twins, Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Air Force One, Attack the Block, The Final Girls, Flatliners, From Russia with Love, GoldenEye, Goldfinger, Hoosiers, House of Games, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Mask of Zorro, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Rushmore, Safe, Sleepless in Seattle, The Thin Red Line, and To Die For.

Here’s the full list of movies leaving Hulu in October 2021:

October 16

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

October 23

An American Haunting (2006)

October 25

The Artist (2011)

October 26

Good Deeds (2012)

October 30

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

October 31

12 Years a Slave (2013)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

71 (2015)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Attack The Block (2011)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Bound (1996)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Chaplin (1992)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Code 46 (2004)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Dr. No (1962)

El Dorado (1967)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Flatliners (1990)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hondo (1953)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hot Chick (2002)

House of Games (1987)

Hud (1963)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Last Stand (2013)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

RELATED: The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Image via Sony

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Mud (2013)

New Year's Eve (2011)

The Offence (1973)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Road Trip (2000)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

Safe (2012)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Theater of Blood (1973)

They Came Together (2014)

To Die For (1995)

Total Recall (2012)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Vigilante Force (1976)

Walking Tall (1973)

Watchmen (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What About Bob? (1991)

White Nights (1985)

KEEP READING: How to Watch ‘Y: The Last Man’: Where to Stream the Post-Apocalyptic Comic Book Adaptation

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: New 'Raging Fire' Trailer Pits Donnie Yen Against Nicholas Tse in Benny Chan's Final Action-Packed Movie 'Raging Fire' will hit Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on November 23.

Read Next