January is your last chance to watch 'Mamma Mia!' on Hulu.

While Hulu will be bringing in plenty of great new titles this January, other popular films will be leaving the service, so mark your calendars and prepare for a movie binge if you've been meaning to watch any of these titles, because they won't be on the service for much longer. The ever-popular movie musical Mamma Mia! is one of the titles leaving if you're in need of some Meryl Streep and ABBA in your life. The first seven films in the Saw franchise will also be leaving the service in January. Other titles departing include American Assassin, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Say Anything, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Cast Away.

Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Hulu in January 2023.

Related:What's New on Hulu in January 2023

Leaving January 14:

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon (2015)

Leaving January 15:

Being Flynn (2012)

Leaving January 24:

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

Leaving January 28:

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Permanent (2017)

Leaving January 29:

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Leaving January 30:

American Assassin (2017)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

Leaving January 31:

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Anger Management (2003)

Aquamarine (2006)

Arctic (2018)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Christmas (2006)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Christine (1983)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

How I Live Now (2013)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Kollek (1995)

Layer Cake (2005)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

The Net (1995)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Person To Person (2017)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Take This Waltz (2011)

This Means War (2010)

Tootsie (1982)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)