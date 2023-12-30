January means the end of the holiday season, which means many of the films leaving Hulu are Christmas films being stashed away until next year. Christmas Child, both versions of A Miracle on 34th Street, Deck the Halls, and the first three Home Alone films are leaving the streamer now that the season has passed, but plenty of other great films are also being removed. Regarding non-Christmas related films, this will be your last chance to watch the horror hit Barbarian, The Rock and Kevin Hart comedy, Central Intelligence, and the Guillermo del Toro mecha epic Pacific Rim.
The new year will bring about significant changes for Hulu. The streamer will merge with Disney+ in the Spring. So, you can expect many more updates to the Hulu library in the first few months of the coming year. Here is a list of everything leaving Hulu in January 2024.
Leaving on January 3
Christmas Child
Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas
Leaving on January 7
13 Assassins
Jesus Camp
The Queen Of Versailles
Leaving on January 9
12 Strong
Leaving on January 10
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Central Intelligence
Leaving on January 14
Camp Nowhere
The Christmas Candle
Main Street
Serious Moonlight
Woman Thou Art Loosed
Zero Days
Leaving on January 17
The Quake
Leaving on January 21
The Tax Collector
Leaving on January 24
Barbarian
Leaving on January 28
Begin Again
White Snake
Leaving on January 31
Alien vs. Predator
Apollo 11
Armageddon
Australia
Carpool
Contagion
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Easy Virtue
Five Feet Apart
Friendsgiving
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Goodbye Lover
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
In Time
Magic Mike's Last Dance
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Miracle On 34th Street
Miracle on 34th Street
Mona Lisa Smile
The Mummy (2017)
Nightride
The Nutcracker
The One I Love
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
Perfect Stranger
Poseidon
The Sandlot
Second Best
The Secret Scripture
See How They Run
Shallow Hal
Shock and Awe
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Teddy Kollek
Tigerland
Trance
Twister