January means the end of the holiday season, which means many of the films leaving Hulu are Christmas films being stashed away until next year. Christmas Child, both versions of A Miracle on 34th Street, Deck the Halls, and the first three Home Alone films are leaving the streamer now that the season has passed, but plenty of other great films are also being removed. Regarding non-Christmas related films, this will be your last chance to watch the horror hit Barbarian, The Rock and Kevin Hart comedy, Central Intelligence, and the Guillermo del Toro mecha epic Pacific Rim.

The new year will bring about significant changes for Hulu. The streamer will merge with Disney+ in the Spring. So, you can expect many more updates to the Hulu library in the first few months of the coming year. Here is a list of everything leaving Hulu in January 2024.

Leaving on January 3

Christmas Child

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas

Leaving on January 7

13 Assassins

Jesus Camp

The Queen Of Versailles

Leaving on January 9

12 Strong

Leaving on January 10

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Central Intelligence

Leaving on January 14

Camp Nowhere

The Christmas Candle

Main Street

Serious Moonlight

Woman Thou Art Loosed

Zero Days

Leaving on January 17

The Quake

Leaving on January 21

The Tax Collector

Leaving on January 24

Barbarian

Leaving on January 28

Begin Again

White Snake

Leaving on January 31

Alien vs. Predator

Apollo 11

Armageddon

Australia

Carpool

Contagion

Deck the Halls

Deep Blue Sea

Easy Virtue

Five Feet Apart

Friendsgiving

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars

Goodbye Lover

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Close

In Time

Magic Mike's Last Dance

The Marine 4: Moving Target

Miracle On 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street

Mona Lisa Smile

The Mummy (2017)

Nightride

The Nutcracker

The One I Love

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

Perfect Stranger

Poseidon

The Sandlot

Second Best

The Secret Scripture

See How They Run

Shallow Hal

Shock and Awe

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Teddy Kollek

Tigerland

Trance

Twister