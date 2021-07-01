Time's running out to watch all the old 'Star Trek' movies.

A new month means it’s last call for a number of movies set to leave certain streaming services. While checking out all the new additions can be tempting, it’s smart to take a look at what’s due to leave your favorite streaming service so you know what to prioritize – if you don’t act quickly, you’ll miss your chance to see that movie you’ve been putting off. To that end, below we’ve assembled a list of everything that’s leaving Hulu in July 2021.

That means if you’ve been delaying your first watch (or rewatch) of the older Star Trek movies, you better get cracking. Other movies to prioritize include the zombie duology 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the animated classic The Iron Giant, the romcom Something’s Gotta Give, and the Oscar-winner Fargo.

Check out a full list of what’s leaving Hulu in July 2021 below.

Leaving July 4th

Warrior (2011)

Leaving July 9th

Desierto (2015)

Leaving July 20

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Leaving July 21st

Bolt (2008)

Leaving July 24th

All The Wild Horses (2017)

B.B. King: On The Road (2018)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2018)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Gloves Off (2017)

I, Dolours (2018)

In Extremis (2017)

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

The Last Animals (2017)

Lost in Vagueness (2017)

Painkillers (2018)

Leaving July 27th

For A Good Time, Call... (2012)

Leaving July 30th

The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Like Someone in Love (2012)

Mad Detective (2007)

Image via Fox Searchlight Features

Leaving July 31st

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Perfect Gateway (2009)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Alive (1993)

Batman Begins (2005)

Before We Go (2015)

Blue Sky (1994)

Breach (2007)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Captain Corelli's Mandolin (2001)

Caveman (1981)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

El Dorado (1967)

Evening (2007)

Fargo (1996)

Footloose (1984)

For Richer Or Poorer (1997)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Gorp (1980)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hyde Park On Hudson (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

In The Mix (2005)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jackal (1997)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

The Ladies Man (2000)

L!Fe Happens (2012)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002)

The Natural (1984)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Red Cliff (2008)

The Relic (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sliver (1993)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Food (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taffin (1988)

The Terminator (1984)

Triangle (2009)

Turbulence (1997)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Tomorrow War’ Review: A Story about Errant Fathers Gets Smothered by Bland Action There are glimmers of light in Chris McKay’s ‘The Tomorrow War’, but they’re constantly overshadowed by the demands of sci-fi action.

Read Next

Adam Chitwood (15835 Articles Published) Adam Chitwood is the Managing Editor for Collider. He's been working for Collider for over a decade, and in addition to managing content also runs point on crafts interviews, awards coverage, and co-hosts The Collider Podcast with Matt Goldberg (which has been running since 2012). He's the creator and author of Collider's "How the MCU Was Made" series and has interviewed Bill Hader about every single episode of Barry. He lives in Tulsa, OK and likes pasta, 90s thrillers, and spending like 95% of his time with his dog Luna. More From Adam Chitwood