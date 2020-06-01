Here’s Everything Leaving Hulu in June 2020

Whether you want to check out Charlize Theron in the oft-maligned live-action adaptation Aeon Flux or you want to relive Chris Carter‘s The X-Files movie from 2008 (or, honestly, any of the much better titles in between), you only have a few weeks to do so before they leave Hulu. Now bundled as part of Disney+’s 3-for-1 along with Disney+ itself and ESPN+, Hulu’s offerings are still subject to streaming deals, meaning that they won’t be sticking around forever.

One highly recommended flick that seems to get better (and more poignant) with age is Mel Brooks‘ 1974 cowboy comedy Blazing Saddles. The film sees the late Cleavon Little playing a Black sheriff in a racist Old Western town that’s in the grip of a corrupt politician and a gang of roving troublemakers; it sounds way more dire than it is, though the satire will undoubtedly take on a different tone in 2020. If it’s a utopian / dystopian future sci-fi flick you want, you could do worse than Demolition Man, which has not aged as well as Blazing Saddles but still offers up some interesting philosophical ideas to chew on.

Hulu’s current June offerings also include the classic Martin Scorsese Oscar-winner GoodFellas, the one-two punch that is Quentin Tarantino‘s Kill Bill duo, the underrated animated movie Monster House, and a pair of supernatural spooky stories in The Conjuring and The Green Mile.

Here’s a look at the titles leaving Hulu by the end of this month, in alphabetical order (with apologies to those who, like myself, are infuriated by people who alphabetize by “The”…):

Leaving This Month (June 30)