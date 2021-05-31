It's always a good idea to watch 'The Princess Bride' again before it's gone!

It's always a good idea to keep an eye on which movies are about to leave your favorite streaming service. After all, it's never fun to settle in for that movie you've had on your watchlist, only to find that it's gone. With that in mind, we've got the full list of movies leaving Hulu in June, and there are a whole lot of good ones you might want to squeeze into your streaming lineup before they're gone.

Not sure which ones to pick? If you're looking for an action-packed thrill, Die Hard, Die Hard with a Vengeance, and Live Free or Die Hard are all leaving Hulu in June, as well as the 2008 Get Smart movie starring Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway, the 1973 revenge thriller Walking Tall, and John Woo's bonkers Philip K. Dick adaptation Paycheck. If you want to skip the thrills and go straight for some horror, definitely catch 28 Days Later and Chan-wook Park's 2009 vampire movie Thirst. Or if you're in the mood for less bloody, more psychological horror, check out Bug, directed by The Exorcist helmer William Friedkin, starring Michael Shannon and Ashley Judd as two people rapidly losing their minds in a motel room. The scares aren't as overt as Friedkin's 1973 possession masterpiece, but damn if the contained chaos of Bug doesn't get way the heck under your skin.

Looking for something a little more light-hearted? 50 First Dates, The Full Monty, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Soul Plane, and Napoleon Dynamite are all good for a laugh, and you can never go wrong with The Birdcage. If you're trying to keep things family-friendly (definitely don't watch Bug), Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, The Polar Express, and The Sandlot are all available until the end of June. And if you just plain can't decide what to watch, skip the scrolling and just watch The Princess Bride again before it's gone. It's pretty much a perfect movie and always a good choice.

Check out the full list of movies leaving Hulu this month below.

Leaving June 4

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Leaving June 5

The Appearance (2018)

Leaving June 11

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

LA 92 (2020)

Leaving June 17

Identity (2003)

Leaving June 30

28 Days Later (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Storks Journey (2017)

The Birdcage (1997)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changeling (2008)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Core (2003)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Face/Off (1997)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Smart (2008)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Junior (1994)

Knowing (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Mystery Science Theatre (1996)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Once Upon A Crime... (1992)

Pandorum (2009)

Paycheck (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rio (2011)

Salt (2010)

The Sandlot (1993)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Scorpio (1973)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Some Girls (1988)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Thirst (2009)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

