41 titles are leaving Hulu in June 2024. From staples like The Good Doctor to newly added films like The Batman. You're to want to start binging before your favorite shows are gone. Here is everything leaving Hulu this month.

Leaving June 1, 2024

Cloudburst

Just Friends

Leaving June 5, 2024

The Secret Garden (2020)

The Secret Garden Release Date July 8, 2020 Director Marc Munden Cast Dixie Egerickx , Colin Firth Julie Walters , Edan Hayhurst , Isis Davis , Maeve Dermody Runtime 99 Main Genre Fantasy Writers Frances Hodgson Burnett , Jack Thorne Expand

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, a spoiled young English girl who has to move in with her uncle after her parents' deaths.

Leaving June 8, 2024

The Dog Knight

Leaving June 12, 2024

The Free Fall

Leaving June 14, 2024

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor 8 10 The series follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled past. He relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

After wrapping up its series finale, The Good Doctor leaves Hulu on June 14th. The ABC drama tells the story of surgeon Shaun Murphy and his life as a doctor with autism. You better act fast if you've yet to watch the show's final season.

Also leaving June 14:

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

I Melt With You

Two Lovers

World's Greatest Dad

The Wrecking Crew

Leaving June 15, 2024

Chevalier

Leaving June 22, 2024

The Meg

Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific. With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat—a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

Leaving June 23, 2024

The Accursed

Between Me and My Mind

Queens of Pain

Wildhood

Leaving June 30, 2024

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Hotshot television anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) welcomes upstart reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) into the male-dominated world of 1970s broadcast news -- that is, until the talented female journalist begins to outshine Burgundy on air. Soon he grows jealous, begins a bitter feud with Veronica and eventually makes a vulgar slip on live TV that ruins his career. However, when an outrageous story breaks at the San Diego Zoo, Ron may get a chance to redeem himself.

Die Hard

Die Hard New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. Release Date July 20, 1988 Director John McTiernan Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner Runtime 132 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Roderick Thorp , Jeb Stuart , Steven E. de Souza Tagline 40 stories of sheer adventure. Website http://www.foxhome.com/diehardcollection/index_frames.html Expand

New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise and everyone in it. Very soon, McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him.

The Mask

The Mask Release Date July 29, 1994 Director Chuck Russell Cast Jim Carrey , Peter Riegert , Peter Greene , Amy Yasbeck , Richard Jeni , Orestes Matacena Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy Writers Michael Fallon , Mark Verheiden , Mike Werb Studio New Line Cinema Tagline From zero to hero. Expand

When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki, his entire life changes. While wearing the mask, Ipkiss becomes a supernatural playboy with charm and confidence, allowing him to catch the eye of local nightclub singer Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz). Unfortunately, under the mask's influence, Ipkiss also robs a bank, which angers junior crime lord Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene), whose goons get blamed for the heist.

300

300 Release Date March 9, 2007 Director Zack Snyder Cast Gerard Butler , Lena Headey , David Wenham , Dominic West Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Michael B. Gordon Expand

Zack Snyder's war epic takes us to 480 B.C. where, when a state of war existed between Persia, led by King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), and Greece. At the Battle of Thermopylae, Leonidas (Gerard Butler), king of the Greek city state of Sparta, leads his badly outnumbered warriors against the massive Persian army. Though certain death awaits the Spartans, their sacrifice inspires all of Greece to unite against their common enemy.

Also leaving June 30: