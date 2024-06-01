41 titles are leaving Hulu in June 2024. From staples like The Good Doctor to newly added films like The Batman. You're to want to start binging before your favorite shows are gone. Here is everything leaving Hulu this month.
Leaving June 1, 2024
- Cloudburst
- Just Friends
Leaving June 5, 2024
The Secret Garden (2020)
- Release Date
- July 8, 2020
- Director
- Marc Munden
- Cast
- Dixie Egerickx , Colin Firth , Julie Walters , Edan Hayhurst , Isis Davis , Maeve Dermody
- Runtime
- 99
- Main Genre
- Fantasy
- Writers
- Frances Hodgson Burnett , Jack Thorne
Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, a spoiled young English girl who has to move in with her uncle after her parents' deaths.
Leaving June 8, 2024
- The Dog Knight
Leaving June 12, 2024
- The Free Fall
Leaving June 14, 2024
The Good Doctor
The series follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled past. He relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.
After wrapping up its series finale, The Good Doctor leaves Hulu on June 14th. The ABC drama tells the story of surgeon Shaun Murphy and his life as a doctor with autism. You better act fast if you've yet to watch the show's final season.
Also leaving June 14:
- The Burning Plain
- Europa Report
- Frontera
- I Melt With You
- Two Lovers
- World's Greatest Dad
- The Wrecking Crew
Leaving June 15, 2024
- Chevalier
Leaving June 22, 2024
The Meg
A group of scientists exploring the Marianas Trench encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed - the Megalodon.
- Release Date
- August 10, 2018
- Director
- Jon Turteltaub
- Cast
- Jason Statham , Bingbing Li , Rainn Wilson , Ruby Rose , Winston Chao , Cliff Curtis
- Runtime
- 113 minutes
Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific. With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat—a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.
Leaving June 23, 2024
- The Accursed
- Between Me and My Mind
- Queens of Pain
- Wildhood
Leaving June 30, 2024
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Hotshot television anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) welcomes upstart reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) into the male-dominated world of 1970s broadcast news -- that is, until the talented female journalist begins to outshine Burgundy on air. Soon he grows jealous, begins a bitter feud with Veronica and eventually makes a vulgar slip on live TV that ruins his career. However, when an outrageous story breaks at the San Diego Zoo, Ron may get a chance to redeem himself.
Die Hard
New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him.
- Release Date
- July 20, 1988
- Director
- John McTiernan
- Cast
- Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner
- Runtime
- 132 minutes
- Writers
- Roderick Thorp , Jeb Stuart , Steven E. de Souza
- Tagline
- 40 stories of sheer adventure.
The Mask
- Release Date
- July 29, 1994
- Director
- Chuck Russell
- Cast
- Jim Carrey , Peter Riegert , Peter Greene , Amy Yasbeck , Richard Jeni , Orestes Matacena
- Runtime
- 97
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Michael Fallon , Mark Verheiden , Mike Werb
- Studio
- New Line Cinema
- Tagline
- From zero to hero.
When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki, his entire life changes. While wearing the mask, Ipkiss becomes a supernatural playboy with charm and confidence, allowing him to catch the eye of local nightclub singer Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz). Unfortunately, under the mask's influence, Ipkiss also robs a bank, which angers junior crime lord Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene), whose goons get blamed for the heist.
300
- Release Date
- March 9, 2007
- Director
- Zack Snyder
- Cast
- Gerard Butler , Lena Headey , David Wenham , Dominic West
- Runtime
- 117 minutes
- Writers
- Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Michael B. Gordon
Zack Snyder's war epic takes us to 480 B.C. where, when a state of war existed between Persia, led by King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), and Greece. At the Battle of Thermopylae, Leonidas (Gerard Butler), king of the Greek city state of Sparta, leads his badly outnumbered warriors against the massive Persian army. Though certain death awaits the Spartans, their sacrifice inspires all of Greece to unite against their common enemy.
Also leaving June 30:
- A Good Day To Die Hard
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- The Batman
- Big Daddy
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Come See The Paradise
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With A Vengeance
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Good Boys
- Joker
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- Ocean's 8
- The Rundown
- Skyline
- Taken 3
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion