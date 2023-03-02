From 'The Breakfast Club' to 'Zombieland'.

March is here and as with any month, that means a reshuffle in the catalogs of all the major streaming services. Hulu is no exception, obviously, with a host of exciting new titles making their debut, including Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part II and the Keira Knightley true crime drama film Boston Strangler. But even as new shows and movies make their debut, there are a number of titles heading out. And while some of these titles will probably be back before long, others may be gone for a while.

The titles leaving this month include the 1985 John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club, the 2009 zombie horror-comedy Zombieland, Steve Carell's The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), and Love, Simon (2018). There are also some iconic franchises on the way out, including the first three Home Alone movies, the Mummy trilogy (1999-2008), and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. And that's just a selection of the titles leaving the streamer.

Here's your guide to all the titles leaving Hulu in March 2023. Read on and remember, the clock is ticking!

Leaving March 3

Stratton (2017)

Leaving March 7

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

Leaving March 14

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Two Lovers (2008)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Leaving March 15

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Leaving March 21

The Jesus Music (2021)

Leaving March 24

Mfkz (2018)

Leaving March 25

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Leaving March 29

Flawless (2007)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Leaving March 30

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Leaving March 31

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Dear White People (2014)

Empire Records (1995)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Gamer (2009)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Heat (1995)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Irrational Man (2015)

Just Go With It (2011)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Ladrones (2015)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Like Mike (2002)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man Up (2015)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

One Fine Day (1996)

Only You (1994)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Pride (2007)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Real Steel (2011)

The Rider (2018)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Someone Like You (2001)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Superbad (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

Todo Incluido (2008)

Training Day (2001)

Truth (2015)

The Wave (2015)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)