Several beloved titles are set to leave the streamer this month on Hulu. A significant departure is the heart-wrenching romance film The Notebook. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, the film stars Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie) as Noah Calhoun and Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.) as Allie. The now iconic romantic drama has become a staple in the genre and still features two of the best performances of the acclaimed actors' careers.

Also, leaving the platform, two of Academy Award nominee Christopher Nolan's more underrated films, Batman Begins and Dunkirk. Academy Award winner Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) stars as The Dark Knight and faces off against Cillian Murphy's (Oppenheimer) Scarecrow and Liam Neeson's (Taken) Ra's al Ghul for the soul of Gotham City. On the other hand, Dunkirk takes us to 1940 in a thrilling war epic following British troops on the beaches of Dunkirk, France. There are so many more incredible films leaving Hulu this March. Check out the complete list below.

Leaving March 1, 2024

The Square (2017)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

Leaving March 2, 2024

Active Measures (2018)

Leaving March 5, 2024

Amsterdam (2022)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Leaving March 7, 2024

Among the Shadows (2019)

A Star is Born (2018)

Leaving March 12, 2024

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Leaving March 13, 2024

Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

Leaving March 14, 2024

All Good Things (2010)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Nature Calls (2012)

Please Stand By (2017)

Leaving March 15, 2024

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Leaving March 31, 2024

Batman Begins (2005)

Belle (2014)

Best Night Ever (2013)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Bronson (2008)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dunkirk (2017)

The Empty Man (2020)

Enough Said (2013)

The Favourite (2018)

Goon (2011)

Goodfellas (1990)

How to be Single (2016)

The Life Before Her Eyes (2007)

Inception (2010)

Jason Bourne (2016)

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Man On Wire (2008)

Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut) (2009)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

The Notebook (2004)