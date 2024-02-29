Several beloved titles are set to leave the streamer this month on Hulu. A significant departure is the heart-wrenching romance film The Notebook. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, the film stars Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie) as Noah Calhoun and Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.) as Allie. The now iconic romantic drama has become a staple in the genre and still features two of the best performances of the acclaimed actors' careers.
Also, leaving the platform, two of Academy Award nominee Christopher Nolan's more underrated films, Batman Begins and Dunkirk. Academy Award winner Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) stars as The Dark Knight and faces off against Cillian Murphy's (Oppenheimer) Scarecrow and Liam Neeson's (Taken) Ra's al Ghul for the soul of Gotham City. On the other hand, Dunkirk takes us to 1940 in a thrilling war epic following British troops on the beaches of Dunkirk, France. There are so many more incredible films leaving Hulu this March. Check out the complete list below.
Leaving March 1, 2024
- The Square (2017)
- Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)
Leaving March 2, 2024
- Active Measures (2018)
Leaving March 5, 2024
- Amsterdam (2022)
- Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Crazy Rich Asians
This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family.
- Release Date
- August 15, 2018
- Director
- Jon M. Chu
- Cast
- Constance Wu , Henry Golding , Michelle Yeoh , Gemma Chan , Awkwafina , Chris Pang
- Runtime
- 121
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Pete Chiarelli , Adele Lim
- Tagline
- Three wealthy Chinese families prepare for the wedding of the year.
Leaving March 7, 2024
- Among the Shadows (2019)
- A Star is Born (2018)
A Star is Born
A musician helps a young singer find fame as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.
- Release Date
- October 3, 2018
- Director
- Bradley Cooper
- Cast
- Bradley Cooper , Lady Gaga , Andrew Dice Clay , Sam Elliott , Dave Chappelle
- Runtime
- 135
- Main Genre
- Musical
- Writers
- Will Fetters , Bradley Cooper , Eric Roth
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
Leaving March 12, 2024
- The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
- Release Date
- October 21, 2022
- Director
- Martin McDonagh
- Cast
- Colin Farrell , Brendan Gleeson , Barry Keoghan , Kerry Condon
- Runtime
- 1h 54m
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Martin McDonagh
Leaving March 13, 2024
- Hell Hath No Fury (2021)
Leaving March 14, 2024
- All Good Things (2010)
- Drinking Buddies (2013)
- Love, Simon (2018)
Love, Simon
- Release Date
- February 16, 2018
- Director
- Greg Berlanti
- Cast
- Nick Robinson , Jennifer Garner , Josh Duhamel , Katherine Langford , Alexandra Shipp , Logan Miller
- Runtime
- 110
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Elizabeth Berger , Isaac Aptaker , Becky Albertalli
- Studio
- 20th Century Fox
- Tagline
- He's done keeping his story straight.
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
- Nature Calls (2012)
- Please Stand By (2017)
Leaving March 15, 2024
- I Think We're Alone Now (2018)
Leaving March 31, 2024
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Belle (2014)
- Best Night Ever (2013)
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
A washed-up superhero actor attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production.
- Release Date
- November 14, 2014
- Director
- Alejandro González Iñárritu
- Cast
- Emma Stone , Edward Norton , Naomi Watts , Andrea Riseborough , Zach Galifianakis , Michael Keaton
- Runtime
- 119 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Alejandro González Iñárritu , Nicolás Giacobone , Alexander Dinelaris , Armando Bo
- Studio
- Fox Searchlight Pictures
- Tagline
- Or...The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance
- Bronson (2008)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
- Dunkirk (2017)
- The Empty Man (2020)
- Enough Said (2013)
- The Favourite (2018)
The Favourite
In early 18th-century England, the status quo at the court is upset when a new servant arrives and endears herself to a frail Queen Anne.
- Release Date
- November 23, 2018
- Director
- Yorgos Lanthimos
- Cast
- Olivia Colman , Rachel Weisz , Emma Delves , Faye Daveney , Emma Stone , Paul Swaine
- Runtime
- 120
- Main Genre
- History
- Writers
- Deborah Davis , Tony McNamara
- Tagline
- A Film By Yorgos Lanthimos
- Goon (2011)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- How to be Single (2016)
- The Life Before Her Eyes (2007)
- Inception (2010)
- Jason Bourne (2016)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton.
- Release Date
- February 12, 2021
- Director
- Shaka King
- Cast
- Jesse Plemons , Daniel Kaluuya , LaKeith Stanfield , Martin Sheen , Dominique Fishback , Ashton Sanders
- Runtime
- 126
- Main Genre
- History
- Writers
- Will Berson , Shaka King , Keith Lucas , The Lucas Brothers
- Tagline
- You can kill a revolutionary but you can't kill the revolution.
- Man On Wire (2008)
- Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut) (2009)
- Nightmare Alley (2021)
- The Notebook (2004)
The Notebook (2004)
An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.
- Release Date
- June 25, 2004
- Director
- Nick Cassavetes
- Cast
- Ryan Gosling , Rachel McAdams , James Garner , Gena Rowlands , James Marsden , Kevin Connolly , Sam Shepard , Joan Allen
- Runtime
- 123m
- Main Genre
- Romance
- The Oxford Murders (2008)
- The Right Kind Of Wrong (2013)
- Second Act (2018)
- The Sorcerer And The White Snake (2011)
- Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)
- Underwater (2020)
- The Wolfpack (2015)
- Young@Heart (2007)