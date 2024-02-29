Several beloved titles are set to leave the streamer this month on Hulu. A significant departure is the heart-wrenching romance film The Notebook. Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, the film stars Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie) as Noah Calhoun and Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.) as Allie. The now iconic romantic drama has become a staple in the genre and still features two of the best performances of the acclaimed actors' careers.

Also, leaving the platform, two of Academy Award nominee Christopher Nolan's more underrated films, Batman Begins and Dunkirk. Academy Award winner Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) stars as The Dark Knight and faces off against Cillian Murphy's (Oppenheimer) Scarecrow and Liam Neeson's (Taken) Ra's al Ghul for the soul of Gotham City. On the other hand, Dunkirk takes us to 1940 in a thrilling war epic following British troops on the beaches of Dunkirk, France. There are so many more incredible films leaving Hulu this March. Check out the complete list below.

Hulu-The-Bear-Jeremy-Allen-White-What-We-Do-in-the-Shadows-Natasia-Demetriou-The-Other-Black-Girl-Sinclair-Daniel
Related
The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now
Catch up on classics plus some of the best of Peak TV.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Hulu:

Leaving March 1, 2024

  • The Square (2017)
  • Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

Leaving March 2, 2024

  • Active Measures (2018)

Leaving March 5, 2024

  • Amsterdam (2022)
  • Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Crazy Rich Asians poster
Crazy Rich Asians
PG-13
Comedy

This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family.

Release Date
August 15, 2018
Director
Jon M. Chu
Cast
Constance Wu , Henry Golding , Michelle Yeoh , Gemma Chan , Awkwafina , Chris Pang
Runtime
121
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Pete Chiarelli , Adele Lim
Tagline
Three wealthy Chinese families prepare for the wedding of the year.

Leaving March 7, 2024

  • Among the Shadows (2019)
  • A Star is Born (2018)
a star is born poster
A Star is Born
R
Musical
Documentary
Drama
Romance

A musician helps a young singer find fame as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

Release Date
October 3, 2018
Director
Bradley Cooper
Runtime
135
Main Genre
Musical
Writers
Will Fetters , Bradley Cooper , Eric Roth
Studio
Warner Bros.

Leaving March 12, 2024

  • The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
banshees of inisherin poster
The Banshees of Inisherin
R
Drama
Comedy
Crime

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Release Date
October 21, 2022
Director
Martin McDonagh
Runtime
1h 54m
Main Genre
Drama

Leaving March 13, 2024

  • Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

Leaving March 14, 2024

  • All Good Things (2010)
  • Drinking Buddies (2013)
  • Love, Simon (2018)
love-simon-poster
Love, Simon
PG-13
Drama
Comedy
Documentary
Romance
Release Date
February 16, 2018
Director
Greg Berlanti
Runtime
110
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Elizabeth Berger , Isaac Aptaker , Becky Albertalli
Studio
20th Century Fox
Tagline
He's done keeping his story straight.
  • Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
  • Nature Calls (2012)
  • Please Stand By (2017)

Leaving March 15, 2024

  • I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Leaving March 31, 2024

  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Belle (2014)
  • Best Night Ever (2013)
  • Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
Birdman Movie Poster
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
R
Comedy
Drama

A washed-up superhero actor attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production.

Release Date
November 14, 2014
Director
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Runtime
119 minutes
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Alejandro González Iñárritu , Nicolás Giacobone , Alexander Dinelaris , Armando Bo
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Tagline
Or...The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance
  • Bronson (2008)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
  • Dunkirk (2017)
  • The Empty Man (2020)
  • Enough Said (2013)
  • The Favourite (2018)
The Favourite movie poster
The Favourite
R
History
Documentary

In early 18th-century England, the status quo at the court is upset when a new servant arrives and endears herself to a frail Queen Anne.

Release Date
November 23, 2018
Cast
Olivia Colman , Rachel Weisz , Emma Delves , Faye Daveney , Emma Stone , Paul Swaine
Runtime
120
Main Genre
History
Writers
Deborah Davis , Tony McNamara
Tagline
A Film By Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Goon (2011)
  • Goodfellas (1990)
  • How to be Single (2016)
  • The Life Before Her Eyes (2007)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Jason Bourne (2016)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Judas and the Black Messiah poster
Judas and the Black Messiah
History
Biography


Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton.

Release Date
February 12, 2021
Director
Shaka King
Runtime
126
Main Genre
History
Writers
Will Berson , Shaka King , Keith Lucas , The Lucas Brothers
Tagline
You can kill a revolutionary but you can't kill the revolution.
  • Man On Wire (2008)
  • Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut) (2009)
  • Nightmare Alley (2021)
  • The Notebook (2004)
The Notebook Movie Poster
The Notebook (2004)
PG-13

An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.

Release Date
June 25, 2004
Director
Nick Cassavetes
Cast
Ryan Gosling , Rachel McAdams , James Garner , Gena Rowlands , James Marsden , Kevin Connolly , Sam Shepard , Joan Allen
Runtime
123m
Main Genre
Romance
  • The Oxford Murders (2008)
  • The Right Kind Of Wrong (2013)
  • Second Act (2018)
  • The Sorcerer And The White Snake (2011)
  • Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)
  • Underwater (2020)
  • The Wolfpack (2015)
  • Young@Heart (2007)