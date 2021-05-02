If you’re trying to figure out what movies to watch on Hulu, perhaps you might want to prioritize these titles that are leaving the streaming service this month. May will see the departure of such great films as David Fincher’s Gone Girl, the Mel Brooks classic Young Frankenstein, and the first two Deadpool movies should you have an appetite for R-rated superhero movies. Also departing Hulu this month are the charming romantic coming-of-age story Love, Simon, the first three The Mighty Ducks movies, and Cameron Crowe’s masterpiece Almost Famous.

That’s a lot of great movies! You better get to watching. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Hulu in May 2021 below.

RELATED: Here's What's New to Hulu in May 2021

May 9

Gone Girl (2014)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

May 14

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Love, Simon (2018)

May 17

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

May 28

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)

Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

May 30

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

May 31

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Almost Famous (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Fascination (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Married (2003)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Malcolm X (1992)

Midnight Heat (1996)

One Fine Day (1996)

Patriot Games (1992)

Phase IV (1974)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Image via Working Title Films

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Descent (2006)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Last Face (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Patsy (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Spirit (2008)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

Traitor (2008)

True Confessions (1981)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie With Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Begins Filming Roll for initiative.

Read Next