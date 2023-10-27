November is just around the corner, and you know what that means. No, not Thanksgiving (though that too). It's time for all the streaming services to bring in another great shuffle of content as they prepare for the Holidays. As always, Hulu has a lot of great new additions coming to you in November 2023, but what we'll be talking about here are the titles that will unfortunately be leaving the service. The new titles joining Hulu's library in November 2023 include the novel adaptation series Black Cake, the road trip buddy-comedy Quiz Lady starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, the iconic pre-MCU Blade trilogy, and a host of classic holiday films including 2006's The Holiday (which is also leaving at the end of the month, for whatever reason), both versions of Miracle on 34th Street — the 1947 George Seaton film and its 1994 remake — and The Nutcracker (1993), just to name a few. Additionally, there will be some returning titles that were previously removed from the service but are making a comeback. However, to get back to the ones on the way out, the movies bidding farewell to Hulu this November include some popular names as well. There's the Steven Spielberg sci-fi action film Ready Player One (2018), George Miller's seminal 2015 dystopian movie Mad Max: Fury Road, the beloved 2002 soccer film Bend It Like Beckham, and what's quite possibly the greatest Christmas movie of all time, the Bruce Willis action classic Die Hard. While some of these titles may return in the future, others will be leaving for good, meaning this could very well be your last chance to watch them on Hulu.

So put that Hulu subscription to good use and read on for a comprehensive list of all the titles announced to be leaving Hulu in November 2023 so you can start planning those last-minute watchlists today!

Leaving on November 2

Leaving on November 3

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Leaving on November 8

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Leaving on November 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Point Break (2015)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Leaving on November 15

Leaving on November 18

Sliding Doors (1998)

Leaving on November 21

The Intern (2015)

Leaving on November 22

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Leaving on November 24

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Leaving on November 30

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Annabelle (2014)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Belle (2014)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

Damsels In Distress (2012)

Dance With Me (1998)

Darling Companion (2012)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Easy A (2010)

Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

The Good Son (1993)

Good Kids (2016)

The Guilty (2018)

Hail Caesar! (2016)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

It (Stephen King's) (1990)

It Chapter Two (2019)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Just Married (2003)

Larry Crowne (2011)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moscow On The Hudson (1984)

The Omen (2006)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Punisher (2004)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Quarry (2020)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Transporter (2002)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Star Trek (2009)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Wild Hogs (2007)