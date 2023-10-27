November is just around the corner, and you know what that means. No, not Thanksgiving (though that too). It's time for all the streaming services to bring in another great shuffle of content as they prepare for the Holidays. As always, Hulu has a lot of great new additions coming to you in November 2023, but what we'll be talking about here are the titles that will unfortunately be leaving the service. The new titles joining Hulu's library in November 2023 include the novel adaptation series Black Cake, the road trip buddy-comedy Quiz Lady starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, the iconic pre-MCU Blade trilogy, and a host of classic holiday films including 2006's The Holiday (which is also leaving at the end of the month, for whatever reason), both versions of Miracle on 34th Street — the 1947 George Seaton film and its 1994 remake — and The Nutcracker (1993), just to name a few. Additionally, there will be some returning titles that were previously removed from the service but are making a comeback. However, to get back to the ones on the way out, the movies bidding farewell to Hulu this November include some popular names as well. There's the Steven Spielberg sci-fi action film Ready Player One (2018), George Miller's seminal 2015 dystopian movie Mad Max: Fury Road, the beloved 2002 soccer film Bend It Like Beckham, and what's quite possibly the greatest Christmas movie of all time, the Bruce Willis action classic Die Hard. While some of these titles may return in the future, others will be leaving for good, meaning this could very well be your last chance to watch them on Hulu.

So put that Hulu subscription to good use and read on for a comprehensive list of all the titles announced to be leaving Hulu in November 2023 so you can start planning those last-minute watchlists today!

Leaving on November 2

Ready Player One
Release Date
March 28, 2018
Director
Steven Spielberg
Cast
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
140
Main Genre
Action
Tagline
A better reality awaits.

Leaving on November 3

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Leaving on November 8

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Leaving on November 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Point Break (2015)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Leaving on November 15

Johnny English Strikes Again
Release Date
September 13, 2018
Director
David Kerr
Cast
Olga Kurylenko, Rowan Atkinson, Jake Lacy, Ben Miller, Miranda Hennessy, David Mumeni
Rating
PG
Runtime
87
Main Genre
Comedy
Studio
Universal Pictures
Writers
Neal Purvis, Robert Wade
Tagline
A deadly tool

Leaving on November 18

Sliding Doors (1998)

Leaving on November 21

The Intern (2015)

Leaving on November 22

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Leaving on November 24

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Leaving on November 30

50 First Dates
Release Date
February 13, 2004
Director
Peter Segal
Cast
Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Lusia Strus, Dan Aykroyd
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
96
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
George Wing
Tagline
Imagine having to win over the girl of your dreams... every friggin' day.

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Annabelle (2014)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Belle (2014)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

Damsels In Distress (2012)

Dance With Me (1998)

Darling Companion (2012)

Die Hard Film Poster
Die Hard
Release Date
July 20, 1988
Director
John McTiernan
Cast
Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason, William Atherton, Hart Bochner
Rating
R
Runtime
132 minutes
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Roderick Thorp, Jeb Stuart, Steven E. de Souza
Tagline
40 stories of sheer adventure.

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Easy A (2010)

Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

The Good Son (1993)

Good Kids (2016)

The Guilty (2018)

Hail Caesar! (2016)

The Holiday
Release Date
December 8, 2006
Director
Nancy Meyers
Cast
Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Edward Burns
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
136
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Nancy Meyers
Tagline
It's Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

It (Stephen King's) (1990)

It Chapter Two (2019)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Just Married (2003)

Larry Crowne (2011)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moscow On The Hudson (1984)

Murder on the Orient Express
Release Date
November 3, 2017
Director
Kenneth Branagh
Cast
Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Kenneth Branagh
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
114
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Agatha Christie, Michael Green
Tagline
Everyone is a suspect

The Omen (2006)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Punisher (2004)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Quarry (2020)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Transporter (2002)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Transporter 3 (2008)

True Lies
Release Date
July 15, 1994
Director
James Cameron
Cast
Arnold Schwarzenegger, jamie lee curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Charlton Heston, Tia Carrere
Rating
R
Runtime
144
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Claude Zidi, Simon Michaël, Didier Kaminka, James Cameron
Tagline
When he said I do, he never said what he did.

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Star Trek (2009)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Wild Hogs (2007)