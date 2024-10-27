In November, Hulu is set to bid farewell to 28 popular movies, marking the end of their streaming availability on the platform. From underrated gems to cheesy action flicks, you'll want to watch these films before they are gone forever (or at least for now). Whether you're a fan of heart-pounding action, tear-jerking dramas, or laugh-out-loud comedies, there's something on this list for everyone to enjoy one last time before it’s too late. Here’s a comprehensive look at every movie leaving Hulu in November 2024 so you can make the most of the time left with these films before they disappear from your queue.

Leaving on November 4, 2024

American Murderer (2022)

American Murderer Release Date October 28, 2022 Director Matthew Gentile Cast Tom Pelphrey , Ryan Phillippe , Idina Menzel , Paul Schneider , Shantel VanSanten Runtime 120 minutes Writers Matthew Gentile Website https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/american-murderer Cinematographer Kalilah Robinson Producer Kara Baker, Carissa Buffel, Kevin Matusow, Gia Walsh Production Company Traveling Picture Show Company (TPSC), Gigi Films, Productivity Media Sfx Supervisor Johnny Shepherd Expand

Leaving on November 7, 2024

Moonbound (2021)

Leaving on November 12, 2024

Catch the Fair One (2021)

The Locksmith (2023)

Leaving on November 14, 2024

The Dinner (2017)

Ghost Team (2016)

Leaving on November 16, 2024

Adopt a Highway (2019)

Arizona (2018)

Beneath the Darkness (2011)

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)

The Cobbler (2014)

Devil's Knot (2013)

I Kill Giants (2017)

Mandy (2018)

Mary (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

Steve Ford is a private detective in Venice Beach, California. He's good with the ladies, bad with the punches, and wild about his dog, Buddy. When local thugs steal Buddy, Ford turns to Spyder, their devious leader, to forge an unlikely alliance. With help from his best friend, Steve pulls out the big guns to retrieve Spyder's stolen cash and cocaine and save Buddy.

Pay the Ghost (2015)

Plus One (2019)

The Rewrite (2014)

Terminal (2018)

Leaving on November 19, 2024

Dual (2022)

Leaving on November 25, 2024

A Banquet (2021)

Mummies (2023)

Leaving on November 30, 2024

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

Hustlers (2019)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Identical triplets become separated at birth and adopted by three different families. Years later, their amazing reunion becomes a global sensation, but it also unearths an unimaginable secret that has radical repercussions.

Three Identical Strangers Run Time 1 hr 36 min Director Tim Wardle Release Date June 29, 2019

