This month, we will be giving a Jellicle goodbye to several titles that are leaving in October. From The Boogeyman to Cats (Taylor's version), these are all the titles you must watch before they leave Hulu this October.

Leaving on October 4, 2024

'The Boogeyman' (2023)

The Boogeyman (2023) Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late. Release Date June 2, 2023 Director Rob Savage Cast Sophie Thatcher , Chris Messina David Dastmalchian , Vivien Lyra Blair Runtime 99 mins Main Genre Horror Writers Scott Beck , Bryan Woods , Mark Heyman Studio 20th Century Studios Expand

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They're not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who's dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Leaving on October 5, 2024

'Cats' (2018)

Cats A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Release Date December 20, 2019 Director Tom Hooper Cast James Corden , judi dench , Jason DeRulo Idris Elba , Robbie Fairchild , Mette Towley Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Musical Writers Lee Hall , Tom Hooper , Andrew Lloyd Webber Expand

A tribe of cats compete during the annual Jellicle Ball, where one lucky feline will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be granted a new life.

Leaving on October 6, 2024

'See For Me' (2021)

See For Me

Leaving on October 7, 2024

'Standing Up Falling Down' (2019)

A struggling stand-up comedian and an alcoholic dermatologist form an unlikely friendship and give each other the confidence to face their failures.

Swift (2019)

Leaving on October 8, 2024

Monster Family (2017)

Ozzy (2016)

Leaving on October 10, 2024

Pil's Adventures (2021)

Leaving on October 14, 2024

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Diana moves back to New York City after a few years abroad and finds the perfect Brooklyn apartment for a fresh start. During the first night in her new home, she discovers that her ex-boyfriend Ben lives in the apartment below hers. After an awkward reunion, Diana proclaims her intentions for a genuine friendship. But as old wounds are opened, both Diana and Ben are forced to confront the true nature of their feelings.

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Leaving on October 31, 2024

Damien: The Omen 2 (1978)

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)

The Omen (1976)

The Omen Mysterious deaths surround an American ambassador. Could the child that he is raising actually be the Antichrist? The Devil's own son? Release Date June 6, 2006 Director John Moore Cast Predrag Bjelac , Carlo Sabatini , Bohumil Svarc , Liev Schreiber , giovanni lombardo radice , Baby Zikova Runtime 105 Main Genre Horror Writers David Seltzer Tagline The prophecy is clear. The signs unmistakable. On the 6th day of the 6th month in the year 2006 his day will come. Expand

American diplomat Robert (Gregory Peck) adopts Damien (Harvey Stephens) when his wife, Katherine (Lee Remick), delivers a stillborn child. After Damien's first nanny hangs herself, Father Brennan (Patrick Troughton) warns Robert that Damien will kill Katherine's unborn child. Shortly thereafter, Brennan dies and Katherine miscarries when Damien pushes her off a balcony. As more people around Damien die, Robert investigates Damien's background and realizes his adopted son may be the Antichrist.

Omen 4: The Awakening (1991)

Sea Fever (2019)

Solitary marine-biology student Siobhán endures a week on a ragged fishing trawler, miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life-form soon ensnares the boat. As members of the crew now succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and win their trust -- before everyone is lost.