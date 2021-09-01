Last call for 'Galaxy Quest' and 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'!

September is here, which means a flurry of movies are due to leave Hulu by the end of this month. That includes some library titles that have been streaming on Hulu for a long time, like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Young Adult, as well as other films that are well woth checking out before they leave like Galaxy Quest, The Adventures of Tintin, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Hulu in September 2021 below.

September 1

The Iron Lady (2011)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

September 2

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

September 23

An American Haunting (2006)

September 29

Destination Wedding (2018)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

September 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Hard Day (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Anaconda (1997)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Assassin (2015)

At the Earth's Core (1976)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Beasts Clawing At Straws (2020)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Black And White (2000)

BOY (2010)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Burning (2018)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Condemned (2007)

Contagion (2011)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Daredevil (2003)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Eliminators (2016)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fright Night (1985)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Grandma (2015)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

The Grudge (2004)

Gundala (2019)

Hard Romanticker (2011)

Hideaway (1995)

Himalaya (1991)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

Housesitter (1992)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

I Wish I Knew (2010)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Johnny English (2003)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Knowing (2009)

Lady Vengeance (2005)

Long Day's Journey Into Night (2018)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Machines (2016)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mountains May Depart (2015)

Mr. North (1988)

The Nightingale (2013)

Nixon (1995)

Old Stone (2016)

The Omen (1976)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Places In The Heart (1984)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pop Aye (2017)

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly (2008)

R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet Of Souls (2015)

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night In Doom House (2016)

R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It (2007)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)

The Ring (2002)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Salvador (1986)

Scent of Green Papayas (1993)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

The Soloist (2009)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Stepfather (2009)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Bean (2015)

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

This Means War (2010)

Thunderheart (1992)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Train to Busan (2016)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

The Wailing (2016)

Whip It (2009)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

The Woman Who Left (2016)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

