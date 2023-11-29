It seems hard to believe, but December is once again just around the corner. Another rollercoaster year comes to a close with the last month of 2023, and as is the case with every month, it's time for streaming services to reshuffle their libraries. As we enter the holiday season, it's time for classic comedies and new favorites; but of course, that also means some things have to go as well. And Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max is no exception on that front. The movies leaving Max this December include (but are not limited to) The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015), the Annabelle movies (2014-2017), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), A Christmas Story (1983) and its 2012 sequel A Christmas Story 2, all three Crocodile Dundee movies (1986-2001), the Final Destination franchise (2000-2011), and, most sadly of all, Paddington 2 (2017). Interestingly, the service is also bidding goodbye to a number of DC titles, including the classic 1966 Batman, the animated films Constantine: City of Demons (2018), Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020), and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019), and the entire DC Super Hero Girls collection.

2023 was big for Max, starting with the release of The Last of Us in the first half of the year. And let's not forget, 2023 is also the year when HBO Max rebranded to its brand new title with the integration of content from Discovery Plus. While the service may be bidding goodbye to some great titles in December 2023, there's hope that some of these movies and shows may return to the service in the new year. There's also plenty of new content coming in this December, including the season finales of Julia Season 2, the new Chuck Lorre-Charlie Sheen comedy Bookie, Rap Sh!t Season 2, The Gilded Age Season 2, And 30 Coins Season 2. That said, read on for the full list of titles announced to be leaving Max in December 2023, so you can watch them before they're gone. Please note, however, that by Max's own admission, this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.

Read More About the Best Movies and Shows on Max:

Leaving on December 2

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Long Live the Royals

Leaving on December 6

Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)

Leaving on December 7

Mostly 4 Millennials

Leaving on December 9

Nightcrawler (2014)

Nightcrawler When Louis Bloom, a con man desperate for work, muscles into the world of L.A. crime journalism, he blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his own story. Release Date October 31, 2014 Director Dan Gilroy Cast Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Papajohn, Marco Rodríguez, Bill Paxton, James Huang, Kent Shocknek, Rene Russo Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Crime Studio Open Road Films Writers Dan Gilroy Tagline The City Shines Brightest at Night

Leaving on December 10

Tropical Cop Tales

Leaving on December 11

Frisky Dingo

Leaving on December 12

Hot Streets

Leaving on December 13

Tom Goes to the Mayor

Leaving on December 14

The Heart, She Holler

Leaving on December 15

Entourage (2015)

Leaving on December 16

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) (2003)

Leaving on December 17

Eagleheart

Leaving on December 18

Delocated

Leaving on December 19

China, IL

Leaving on December 20

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Leaving on December 21

Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight Release Date November 6, 2015 Director Tom McCarthy Cast Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Liev Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, Michael Keaton, Billy Crudup Rating R Runtime 127 Main Genre Drama Studio Open Road Films Writers Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer Tagline Break the story. Break the silence.

Leaving on December 26

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Release Date August 13, 2015 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Luca Calvani, Sylvester Groth Rating PG-13 Runtime 116 Main Genre Action Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Writers Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram, Jeff Kleeman, David C. Wilson, Sam Rolfe Tagline A Higher Class of Hero.

Leaving on December 27

The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) (2018)

Leaving on December 31

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

American Ultra (2015)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle Release Date October 2, 2014 Director John R. Leonetti Cast Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard, Michelle Romano, Eric Ladin, Tony Amendola, Ward Horton Rating R Runtime 99 Main Genre Horror Studio New Line Cinema Writers Gary Dauberman Tagline Before the Conjuring, there was...

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Artist (2011)

At Middleton (2014)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Batman (1966)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bells are Ringing (1960)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Black Beauty (1994)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years. Release Date October 6, 2017 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks Rating R Runtime 164 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

The Book of Life (2014)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Brigadoon (1954)

The Bronze (2015)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Release Date September 24, 1969 Director George Roy Hill Cast Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Strother Martin, Henry Jones, Jeff Corey Rating PG Runtime 110 Main Genre Adventure Studio 20th Century Fox Writers William Goldman Tagline Not that it matters, but most of it is true.

Child’s Play (1988)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story Release Date November 18, 1983 Director Bob Clark Cast Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb Rating PG Runtime 94 Main Genre Comedy Writers Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark Tagline Peace, Harmony, Comfort and Joy... Maybe Next Year.

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

The Circle (2017)

The Comedian (2016)

The Company Men (2010)

Compliance (2012)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Cunningham (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

Detour (2017)

Dim Sum Funeral (2008)

Diner (1982)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Elf (2003)

Elf Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. Release Date October 9, 2003 Director Jon Favreau Cast Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel Rating PG Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy Studio New Line Cinema Writers David Berenbaum Tagline This holiday, discover your inner elf.

Elizabethtown (2005)

Enter The Warrior's Gate (2017)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)

Every Secret Thing (2014)

Fast Color (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination Release Date March 17, 2000 Director James Wong Cast Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, Kristen Cloke, Daniel Roebuck, Roger Guenveur Smith Rating R Runtime 98 Main Genre Horror Writers Glen Morgan, James Wong, Jeffrey Reddick Tagline Can you cheat death? I'll see you soon.

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

Flashpoint (1984)

Flawless (2008)

Fool's Gold (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frank Miller's Sin City (2005)

Sin City Release Date April 1, 2005 Director Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino Cast Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki, Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe, Cara D. Briggs, Jude Ciccolella Rating R Runtime 124 Main Genre Crime Writers Frank Miller Tagline Walk down the right back alley in Sin City and you can find anything.

Fred Claus (2007)

From Here to Eternity (1953)

The Full Monty (1997)

Funny Farm (1988)

Garden State (2004)

Get Carter (1971)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Good Heart (2010)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Release Date November 16, 2006 Director George Miller, Warren Coleman, Judy Morris Cast Carlos Alazraqui, Lombardo Boyar, Jeffrey Garcia, Johnny A. Sanchez, Robin Williams, Elijah Wood Rating PG Runtime 108 Main Genre Animation Writers Warren Coleman, John Collee, George Miller, Judy Morris Tagline Everybody Dance Now!

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting (1999)

Headhunters (2012)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

Holiday Affair (1949)

The Hollars (2016)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The House (2017)

The Illusionist (2010)

In The Heart of The Sea (2015)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 2 Release Date September 12, 2013 Director James Wan Cast Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey, Steve Coulter Rating PG-13 Runtime 106 Main Genre Horror Writers Leigh Whannell, James Wan Tagline It will take what you love most.

The Iron Lady (2011)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Jellies

Jumanji (1995)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Lean on Me (1989)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The LEGO Movie Release Date February 7, 2014 Director Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Cast Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman Rating PG Runtime 101 Main Genre Adventure Studio Warner Bros. Pictures

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Lost in America (1985)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Love Jones (1997)

Luce (2019)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Maggie's Plan (2016)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me Release Date December 25, 2008 Director David Frankel Cast Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Dane, Kathleen Turner, Alan Arkin, Nathan Gamble Rating PG Runtime 120 Main Genre Comedy Writers Scott Frank, Don Roos, John Grogan Tagline This Christmas, heel the love.

The Master (2012)

Misery (1990)

Music Within (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Neverending Story (1984)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nine (2009)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington 2 Release Date November 9, 2017 Director Paul King Cast Michael Gambon, Imelda Staunton, Ben Whishaw, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Sally Hawkins Rating PG Runtime 103 Main Genre Family Writers Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Michael Bond Tagline IT TAKES A BEAR TO CATCH A THIEF Studio Studiocanal

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pirate (1948)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Precious (2009)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Quartet (2012)

Real Life Nightmare

Restless (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

rock of ages Release Date June 13, 2012 Director Adam Shankman Cast Diego Boneta, Dakota Sage Grant, Julianne Hough, Tom Cruise, Matt Sullivan, Alec Baldwin Rating PG-13 Runtime 123 Writers Justin Theroux, Chris D'Arienzo, Allan Loeb Tagline Based on the hit Broadway Musical.

Roger & Me (1989)

Room for One More (1952)

The Rover (2014)

Running on Empty (1988)

Running Scared (2006)

Sarah’s Key (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)

Scream (1996)

Scream Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore, Kevin Patrick Walls, David Booth, Carla Hatley, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich Rating R Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape.

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Seagull (2018)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Shanghai (2010)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Shivering Truth

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Shoplifters (2018)

Snitch (2013)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer Release Date July 30, 1993 Director Thomas Schlamme Cast Mike Myers, Nancy Travis, Anthony LaPaglia, Amanda Plummer, Brenda Fricker, Matt Doherty Rating PG-13 Runtime 93 Main Genre Comedy Writers Robbie Fox Tagline The Honeymoon Was Killer

Son of the Mask (2005)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Spartan (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Three Godfathers (1936)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Tricky Dick

The Trouble with Spies (1987)

The Turning Point (1977)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Same Moon (2007)

Unmasking A Killer (HLN)

Urge (2016)

Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)

Volunteers (1985)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Wash (2001)

WB 100th Behind the Shield

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

White Chicks (2004)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

wonder woman: bloodlines Release Date October 4, 2019 Director Justin Copeland, Sam Liu Cast Marie Avgeropoulos, Rosario Dawson, Nia Vardalos, Mozhan Marnò, Jeffrey Donovan, Constance Zimmer Rating PG-13 Runtime 83 Main Genre Superhero Studio Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Writers William M. Marston, Mairghread Scott

You're Next (2013)