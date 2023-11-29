It seems hard to believe, but December is once again just around the corner. Another rollercoaster year comes to a close with the last month of 2023, and as is the case with every month, it's time for streaming services to reshuffle their libraries. As we enter the holiday season, it's time for classic comedies and new favorites; but of course, that also means some things have to go as well. And Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max is no exception on that front. The movies leaving Max this December include (but are not limited to) The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015), the Annabelle movies (2014-2017), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), A Christmas Story (1983) and its 2012 sequel A Christmas Story 2, all three Crocodile Dundee movies (1986-2001), the Final Destination franchise (2000-2011), and, most sadly of all, Paddington 2 (2017). Interestingly, the service is also bidding goodbye to a number of DC titles, including the classic 1966 Batman, the animated films Constantine: City of Demons (2018), Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020), and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019), and the entire DC Super Hero Girls collection.

2023 was big for Max, starting with the release of The Last of Us in the first half of the year. And let's not forget, 2023 is also the year when HBO Max rebranded to its brand new title with the integration of content from Discovery Plus. While the service may be bidding goodbye to some great titles in December 2023, there's hope that some of these movies and shows may return to the service in the new year. There's also plenty of new content coming in this December, including the season finales of Julia Season 2, the new Chuck Lorre-Charlie Sheen comedy Bookie, Rap Sh!t Season 2, The Gilded Age Season 2, And 30 Coins Season 2. That said, read on for the full list of titles announced to be leaving Max in December 2023, so you can watch them before they're gone. Please note, however, that by Max's own admission, this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.

Leaving on December 2

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Long Live the Royals

Leaving on December 6

Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)

Leaving on December 7

Mostly 4 Millennials

Leaving on December 9

Nightcrawler (2014)

Nightcrawler 2014 Poster
Nightcrawler

When Louis Bloom, a con man desperate for work, muscles into the world of L.A. crime journalism, he blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his own story.

Release Date
October 31, 2014
Director
Dan Gilroy
Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Papajohn, Marco Rodríguez, Bill Paxton, James Huang, Kent Shocknek, Rene Russo
Rating
R
Runtime
117 minutes
Main Genre
Crime
Studio
Open Road Films
Writers
Dan Gilroy
Tagline
The City Shines Brightest at Night

Leaving on December 10

Tropical Cop Tales

Leaving on December 11

Frisky Dingo

Leaving on December 12

Hot Streets

Leaving on December 13

Tom Goes to the Mayor

Leaving on December 14

The Heart, She Holler

Leaving on December 15

Entourage (2015)

Leaving on December 16

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) (2003)

Leaving on December 17

Eagleheart

Leaving on December 18

Delocated

Leaving on December 19

China, IL

Leaving on December 20

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Leaving on December 21

Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight Poster
Spotlight
Release Date
November 6, 2015
Director
Tom McCarthy
Cast
Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Liev Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, Michael Keaton, Billy Crudup
Rating
R
Runtime
127
Main Genre
Drama
Studio
Open Road Films
Writers
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
Tagline
Break the story. Break the silence.

Leaving on December 26

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Man From UNCLE poster
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
Release Date
August 13, 2015
Director
Guy Ritchie
Cast
Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Luca Calvani, Sylvester Groth
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
116
Main Genre
Action
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
Writers
Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram, Jeff Kleeman, David C. Wilson, Sam Rolfe
Tagline
A Higher Class of Hero.

Leaving on December 27

The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) (2018)

Leaving on December 31

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

American Ultra (2015)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle movie poster
Annabelle
Release Date
October 2, 2014
Director
John R. Leonetti
Cast
Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard, Michelle Romano, Eric Ladin, Tony Amendola, Ward Horton
Rating
R
Runtime
99
Main Genre
Horror
Studio
New Line Cinema
Writers
Gary Dauberman
Tagline
Before the Conjuring, there was...

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Artist (2011)

At Middleton (2014)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Batman (1966)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bells are Ringing (1960)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Black Beauty (1994)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blade Runner 2049 Film Poster
Blade Runner 2049

Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.

Release Date
October 6, 2017
Director
Denis Villeneuve
Cast
Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks
Rating
R
Runtime
164 minutes
Main Genre
Sci-Fi

The Book of Life (2014)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Brigadoon (1954)

The Bronze (2015)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Poster
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Release Date
September 24, 1969
Director
George Roy Hill
Cast
Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Strother Martin, Henry Jones, Jeff Corey
Rating
PG
Runtime
110
Main Genre
Adventure
Studio
20th Century Fox
Writers
William Goldman
Tagline
Not that it matters, but most of it is true.

Child’s Play (1988)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story poster
A Christmas Story
Release Date
November 18, 1983
Director
Bob Clark
Cast
Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb
Rating
PG
Runtime
94
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark
Tagline
Peace, Harmony, Comfort and Joy... Maybe Next Year.

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

The Circle (2017)

The Comedian (2016)

The Company Men (2010)

Compliance (2012)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Cunningham (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

Detour (2017)

Dim Sum Funeral (2008)

Diner (1982)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Elf (2003)

elf-movie-poster
Elf

Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.

Release Date
October 9, 2003
Director
Jon Favreau
Cast
Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel
Rating
PG
Runtime
97
Main Genre
Comedy
Studio
New Line Cinema
Writers
David Berenbaum
Tagline
This holiday, discover your inner elf.

Elizabethtown (2005)

Enter The Warrior's Gate (2017)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)

Every Secret Thing (2014)

Fast Color (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination poster
Final Destination
Release Date
March 17, 2000
Director
James Wong
Cast
Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, Kristen Cloke, Daniel Roebuck, Roger Guenveur Smith
Rating
R
Runtime
98
Main Genre
Horror
Writers
Glen Morgan, James Wong, Jeffrey Reddick
Tagline
Can you cheat death? I'll see you soon.

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

Flashpoint (1984)

Flawless (2008)

Fool's Gold (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frank Miller's Sin City (2005)

Sin City Poster
Sin City
Release Date
April 1, 2005
Director
Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino
Cast
Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki, Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe, Cara D. Briggs, Jude Ciccolella
Rating
R
Runtime
124
Main Genre
Crime
Writers
Frank Miller
Tagline
Walk down the right back alley in Sin City and you can find anything.

Fred Claus (2007)

From Here to Eternity (1953)

The Full Monty (1997)

Funny Farm (1988)

Garden State (2004)

Get Carter (1971)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Good Heart (2010)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet poster
Happy Feet
Release Date
November 16, 2006
Director
George Miller, Warren Coleman, Judy Morris
Cast
Carlos Alazraqui, Lombardo Boyar, Jeffrey Garcia, Johnny A. Sanchez, Robin Williams, Elijah Wood
Rating
PG
Runtime
108
Main Genre
Animation
Writers
Warren Coleman, John Collee, George Miller, Judy Morris
Tagline
Everybody Dance Now!

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting (1999)

Headhunters (2012)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

Holiday Affair (1949)

The Hollars (2016)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The House (2017)

The Illusionist (2010)

In The Heart of The Sea (2015)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious Chapter 2 poster
Insidious: Chapter 2
Release Date
September 12, 2013
Director
James Wan
Cast
Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey, Steve Coulter
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
106
Main Genre
Horror
Writers
Leigh Whannell, James Wan
Tagline
It will take what you love most.

The Iron Lady (2011)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Jellies

Jumanji (1995)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Lean on Me (1989)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The LEGO Movie poster
The LEGO Movie
Release Date
February 7, 2014
Director
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Cast
Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman
Rating
PG
Runtime
101
Main Genre
Adventure
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Lost in America (1985)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Love Jones (1997)

Luce (2019)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Maggie's Plan (2016)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley and Me poster
Marley & Me
Release Date
December 25, 2008
Director
David Frankel
Cast
Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Dane, Kathleen Turner, Alan Arkin, Nathan Gamble
Rating
PG
Runtime
120
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Scott Frank, Don Roos, John Grogan
Tagline
This Christmas, heel the love.

The Master (2012)

Misery (1990)

Music Within (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Neverending Story (1984)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nine (2009)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington 2 poster
Paddington 2
Release Date
November 9, 2017
Director
Paul King
Cast
Michael Gambon, Imelda Staunton, Ben Whishaw, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Sally Hawkins
Rating
PG
Runtime
103
Main Genre
Family
Writers
Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Michael Bond
Tagline
IT TAKES A BEAR TO CATCH A THIEF
Studio
Studiocanal

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pirate (1948)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Precious (2009)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Quartet (2012)

Real Life Nightmare

Restless (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Rock of Ages poster
rock of ages
Release Date
June 13, 2012
Director
Adam Shankman
Cast
Diego Boneta, Dakota Sage Grant, Julianne Hough, Tom Cruise, Matt Sullivan, Alec Baldwin
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
123
Writers
Justin Theroux, Chris D'Arienzo, Allan Loeb
Tagline
Based on the hit Broadway Musical.

Roger & Me (1989)

Room for One More (1952)

The Rover (2014)

Running on Empty (1988)

Running Scared (2006)

Sarah’s Key (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)

Scream (1996)

Scream 1996 Film Poster
Scream
Release Date
December 20, 1996
Director
Wes Craven
Cast
Drew Barrymore, Kevin Patrick Walls, David Booth, Carla Hatley, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich
Rating
R
Runtime
111 minutes
Main Genre
Horror
Writers
Kevin Williamson
Tagline
Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape.

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Seagull (2018)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Shanghai (2010)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Shivering Truth

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Shoplifters (2018)

Snitch (2013)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer poster
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Release Date
July 30, 1993
Director
Thomas Schlamme
Cast
Mike Myers, Nancy Travis, Anthony LaPaglia, Amanda Plummer, Brenda Fricker, Matt Doherty
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
93
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Robbie Fox
Tagline
The Honeymoon Was Killer

Son of the Mask (2005)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Spartan (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Three Godfathers (1936)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Tricky Dick

The Trouble with Spies (1987)

The Turning Point (1977)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Same Moon (2007)

Unmasking A Killer (HLN)

Urge (2016)

Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)

Volunteers (1985)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Wash (2001)

WB 100th Behind the Shield

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

White Chicks (2004)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

Wonder Woman Bloodlines poster
wonder woman: bloodlines
Release Date
October 4, 2019
Director
Justin Copeland, Sam Liu
Cast
Marie Avgeropoulos, Rosario Dawson, Nia Vardalos, Mozhan Marnò, Jeffrey Donovan, Constance Zimmer
Rating
PG-13
Runtime
83
Main Genre
Superhero
Studio
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Writers
William M. Marston, Mairghread Scott

You're Next (2013)