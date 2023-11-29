It seems hard to believe, but December is once again just around the corner. Another rollercoaster year comes to a close with the last month of 2023, and as is the case with every month, it's time for streaming services to reshuffle their libraries. As we enter the holiday season, it's time for classic comedies and new favorites; but of course, that also means some things have to go as well. And Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max is no exception on that front. The movies leaving Max this December include (but are not limited to) The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015), the Annabelle movies (2014-2017), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), A Christmas Story (1983) and its 2012 sequel A Christmas Story 2, all three Crocodile Dundee movies (1986-2001), the Final Destination franchise (2000-2011), and, most sadly of all, Paddington 2 (2017). Interestingly, the service is also bidding goodbye to a number of DC titles, including the classic 1966 Batman, the animated films Constantine: City of Demons (2018), Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020), and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019), and the entire DC Super Hero Girls collection.
2023 was big for Max, starting with the release of The Last of Us in the first half of the year. And let's not forget, 2023 is also the year when HBO Max rebranded to its brand new title with the integration of content from Discovery Plus. While the service may be bidding goodbye to some great titles in December 2023, there's hope that some of these movies and shows may return to the service in the new year. There's also plenty of new content coming in this December, including the season finales of Julia Season 2, the new Chuck Lorre-Charlie Sheen comedy Bookie, Rap Sh!t Season 2, The Gilded Age Season 2, And 30 Coins Season 2. That said, read on for the full list of titles announced to be leaving Max in December 2023, so you can watch them before they're gone. Please note, however, that by Max's own admission, this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.
Leaving on December 2
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Long Live the Royals
Leaving on December 6
Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)
Leaving on December 7
Mostly 4 Millennials
Leaving on December 9
Nightcrawler (2014)
Nightcrawler
When Louis Bloom, a con man desperate for work, muscles into the world of L.A. crime journalism, he blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his own story.
- Release Date
- October 31, 2014
- Director
- Dan Gilroy
- Cast
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Papajohn, Marco Rodríguez, Bill Paxton, James Huang, Kent Shocknek, Rene Russo
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 117 minutes
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Studio
- Open Road Films
- Writers
- Dan Gilroy
- Tagline
- The City Shines Brightest at Night
Leaving on December 10
Tropical Cop Tales
Leaving on December 11
Frisky Dingo
Leaving on December 12
Hot Streets
Leaving on December 13
Tom Goes to the Mayor
Leaving on December 14
The Heart, She Holler
Leaving on December 15
Entourage (2015)
Leaving on December 16
Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) (2003)
Leaving on December 17
Eagleheart
Leaving on December 18
Delocated
Leaving on December 19
China, IL
Leaving on December 20
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Leaving on December 21
Spotlight (2015)
Spotlight
- Release Date
- November 6, 2015
- Director
- Tom McCarthy
- Cast
- Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Liev Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, Michael Keaton, Billy Crudup
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 127
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Studio
- Open Road Films
- Writers
- Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
- Tagline
- Break the story. Break the silence.
Leaving on December 26
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
- Release Date
- August 13, 2015
- Director
- Guy Ritchie
- Cast
- Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Luca Calvani, Sylvester Groth
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 116
- Main Genre
- Action
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Writers
- Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram, Jeff Kleeman, David C. Wilson, Sam Rolfe
- Tagline
- A Higher Class of Hero.
Leaving on December 27
The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) (2018)
Leaving on December 31
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
All About the Benjamins (2002)
The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
American Ultra (2015)
Animal Kingdom (2010)
Annabelle (2014)
Annabelle
- Release Date
- October 2, 2014
- Director
- John R. Leonetti
- Cast
- Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard, Michelle Romano, Eric Ladin, Tony Amendola, Ward Horton
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 99
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Studio
- New Line Cinema
- Writers
- Gary Dauberman
- Tagline
- Before the Conjuring, there was...
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
The Artist (2011)
At Middleton (2014)
The Avengers (1998)
The Bachelor (1999)
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
Ballet 422 (2014)
Batman (1966)
Before Midnight (2013)
Bells are Ringing (1960)
Beyond the Reach (2015)
Black Beauty (1994)
Blade Runner 2049
Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.
- Release Date
- October 6, 2017
- Director
- Denis Villeneuve
- Cast
- Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 164 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
The Book of Life (2014)
Boys' Night Out (1962)
Brigadoon (1954)
The Bronze (2015)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Release Date
- September 24, 1969
- Director
- George Roy Hill
- Cast
- Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross, Strother Martin, Henry Jones, Jeff Corey
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 110
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Studio
- 20th Century Fox
- Writers
- William Goldman
- Tagline
- Not that it matters, but most of it is true.
A Christmas Carol (1938)
Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
A Christmas Story (1983)
A Christmas Story
- Release Date
- November 18, 1983
- Director
- Bob Clark
- Cast
- Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 94
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark
- Tagline
- Peace, Harmony, Comfort and Joy... Maybe Next Year.
A Christmas Story 2 (2012)
The Circle (2017)
The Comedian (2016)
The Company Men (2010)
Compliance (2012)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Constantine: City of Demons (2018)
Crocodile Dundee (1986)
Crocodile Dundee II (1988)
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)
Cunningham (2019)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
Daphne & Velma (2018)
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)
Defending Your Life (1991)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)
Detour (2017)
Dim Sum Funeral (2008)
Diner (1982)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)
Elf (2003)
Elf
Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.
- Release Date
- October 9, 2003
- Director
- Jon Favreau
- Cast
- Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 97
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Studio
- New Line Cinema
- Writers
- David Berenbaum
- Tagline
- This holiday, discover your inner elf.
Elizabethtown (2005)
Enter The Warrior's Gate (2017)
Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)
Every Secret Thing (2014)
Fast Color (2019)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination
- Release Date
- March 17, 2000
- Director
- James Wong
- Cast
- Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, Kristen Cloke, Daniel Roebuck, Roger Guenveur Smith
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 98
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Glen Morgan, James Wong, Jeffrey Reddick
- Tagline
- Can you cheat death? I'll see you soon.
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
The Final Destination (2009)
Flashpoint (1984)
Flawless (2008)
Fool's Gold (2008)
Four Christmases (2008)
Frank Miller's Sin City (2005)
Sin City
- Release Date
- April 1, 2005
- Director
- Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino
- Cast
- Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki, Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe, Cara D. Briggs, Jude Ciccolella
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 124
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Writers
- Frank Miller
- Tagline
- Walk down the right back alley in Sin City and you can find anything.
Fred Claus (2007)
From Here to Eternity (1953)
Funny Farm (1988)
Garden State (2004)
Get Carter (1971)
Ginger & Rosa (2013)
The Golden Compass (2007)
The Good Heart (2010)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet
- Release Date
- November 16, 2006
- Director
- George Miller, Warren Coleman, Judy Morris
- Cast
- Carlos Alazraqui, Lombardo Boyar, Jeffrey Garcia, Johnny A. Sanchez, Robin Williams, Elijah Wood
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 108
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Warren Coleman, John Collee, George Miller, Judy Morris
- Tagline
- Everybody Dance Now!
Happy Feet Two (2011)
The Haunting (1999)
Headhunters (2012)
Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
Heaven Help Us (1985)
Holiday Affair (1949)
The Hollars (2016)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
The House (2017)
The Illusionist (2010)
In The Heart of The Sea (2015)
Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
Inside Job (2010)
Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
Insidious: Chapter 2
- Release Date
- September 12, 2013
- Director
- James Wan
- Cast
- Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey, Steve Coulter
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 106
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Leigh Whannell, James Wan
- Tagline
- It will take what you love most.
The Iron Lady (2011)
Jack Frost (1998)
The Jellies
Jumanji (1995)
Kill Your Darlings (2013)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Lean on Me (1989)
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)
LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)
The LEGO Movie (2014)
The LEGO Movie
- Release Date
- February 7, 2014
- Director
- Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
- Cast
- Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 101
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Pictures
The Letter (1940)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)
The Lost Boys (1987)
Lost in America (1985)
Love Is Strange (2014)
Love Jones (1997)
Luce (2019)
Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil
Maggie's Plan (2016)
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)
Marley & Me (2008)
Marley & Me
- Release Date
- December 25, 2008
- Director
- David Frankel
- Cast
- Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Dane, Kathleen Turner, Alan Arkin, Nathan Gamble
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 120
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Scott Frank, Don Roos, John Grogan
- Tagline
- This Christmas, heel the love.
The Master (2012)
Misery (1990)
Music Within (2007)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Neverending Story (1984)
New Year's Eve (2011)
Nico, 1988 (2018)
Nine (2009)
Out of the Past (1947)
Paddington 2 (2017)
Paddington 2
- Release Date
- November 9, 2017
- Director
- Paul King
- Cast
- Michael Gambon, Imelda Staunton, Ben Whishaw, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Sally Hawkins
- Rating
- PG
- Runtime
- 103
- Main Genre
- Family
- Writers
- Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Michael Bond
- Tagline
- IT TAKES A BEAR TO CATCH A THIEF
- Studio
- Studiocanal
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
The Pirate (1948)
Pleasantville (1998)
Precious (2009)
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Quartet (2012)
Real Life Nightmare
Restless (2011)
Rock of Ages (2012)
rock of ages
- Release Date
- June 13, 2012
- Director
- Adam Shankman
- Cast
- Diego Boneta, Dakota Sage Grant, Julianne Hough, Tom Cruise, Matt Sullivan, Alec Baldwin
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 123
- Writers
- Justin Theroux, Chris D'Arienzo, Allan Loeb
- Tagline
- Based on the hit Broadway Musical.
Roger & Me (1989)
Room for One More (1952)
The Rover (2014)
Running on Empty (1988)
Running Scared (2006)
Sarah’s Key (2011)
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)
Scream (1996)
Scream
- Release Date
- December 20, 1996
- Director
- Wes Craven
- Cast
- Drew Barrymore, Kevin Patrick Walls, David Booth, Carla Hatley, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich
- Rating
- R
- Runtime
- 111 minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Kevin Williamson
- Tagline
- Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape.
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
The Seagull (2018)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
Shanghai (2010)
She’s Funny That Way (2015)
Shivering Truth
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
Shoplifters (2018)
Snitch (2013)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
So I Married an Axe Murderer
- Release Date
- July 30, 1993
- Director
- Thomas Schlamme
- Cast
- Mike Myers, Nancy Travis, Anthony LaPaglia, Amanda Plummer, Brenda Fricker, Matt Doherty
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 93
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Robbie Fox
- Tagline
- The Honeymoon Was Killer
Song of the Thin Man (1947)
Spartan (2004)
Speedway (1968)
Spinout (1966)
Stan & Ollie (2018)
Step Up All In (2014)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)
Stephen King's Thinner (1996)
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)
Take Shelter (2011)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)
Teen Witch (1989)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Three Godfathers (1936)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)
Trick 'r Treat (2009)
Tricky Dick
The Trouble with Spies (1987)
The Turning Point (1977)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)
Tyrel (2018)
Under the Same Moon (2007)
Unmasking A Killer (HLN)
Urge (2016)
Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)
Volunteers (1985)
Warm Bodies (2013)
The Wash (2001)
WB 100th Behind the Shield
What's Up, Doc? (1972)
Where the Boys Are (1960)
White Chicks (2004)
The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
Winter's Tale (2014)
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)
wonder woman: bloodlines
- Release Date
- October 4, 2019
- Director
- Justin Copeland, Sam Liu
- Cast
- Marie Avgeropoulos, Rosario Dawson, Nia Vardalos, Mozhan Marnò, Jeffrey Donovan, Constance Zimmer
- Rating
- PG-13
- Runtime
- 83
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Studio
- Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
- Writers
- William M. Marston, Mairghread Scott
You're Next (2013)