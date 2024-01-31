February is here, and there are a number of films leaving Max this month. The Cartoon Network film We Bare Bears: The Movie and the Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise time-loop adventure Edge of Tomorrow will leave Max on February 6. Just a few days later, the Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson comedy, Central Intelligence, is leaving on February 10.

In a strange move, several DC animated movies are being removed from the streamer. Batman: The Animated Series classics such as Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero and Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, Wonder Woman (2009), and Superman: Man of Tomorrow are leaving Max on the 29th, along with nine other DC animated movies.

Here is the complete list of all the movies and shows leaving Max in February 2024.

Leaving February 1, 2024

Tacoma FD, Seasons 1-3

Leaving February 6, 2024

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

​​​​​​We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)

Leaving February 7, 2024

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (2019) (HBO Original)

Leaving February 10, 2024

Central Intelligence (2016)

Leaving February 15, 2024

Bullet To The Head (2013)

Leaving February 17, 2024

Ben 10 (2017), Season 4B

Leaving February 18, 2024

Chasing Greatness: Coach K X Lebron (2023)

It’s A Hard Truth, Ain’t It (HBO Original) (2018)

Leaving February 22, 2024

Paris Can Wait (2017)

Leaving February 25, 2024

A Tiny Audience (HBO Original) (2019)

Leaving February 29, 2024

42 (2013)

Act of Valor (2012)

Act of Valor (2012)

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (1998)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)

Be Kind, Rewind (2008)

Blindspotting (2018)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return Of Black Adam

Drive My Car (2021)

Drive My Car (2021)

Exodus: Gods And Kings (2014)

Exorcist, The (1973)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Ghost And The Darkness, The (1996)

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)

Green Lantern: First Flight (2009)

Heartburn (1986)

I Love You, Man (2009)

JLA Adventures: Trapped In Time (2014)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)

Little Black Book (2004)

Lucy (2014)

Milk (2008)

The Missing (2003)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night at the Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Sabrina (1995)

Speed Racer (2008)

Speed Racer

Born into a family business of race cars, Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch) is one of the track's hot stars. Sitting at the wheel of his Mach 5, he consistently deflates the competition. When Speed turns down an offer from the head of Royalton Industries, he uncovers a secret. Powerful moguls fix the races to boost profits. Hoping to beat the executive, Speed enters the same arduous cross-country race that killed his brother. Release Date May 7, 2008 Director Lilly Wachowski , Lana Wachowski Cast Emile Hirsch , Nicholas Elia , Susan Sarandon , Melissa Holroyd , Ariel Winter , Scott Porter Runtime 135 Main Genre Action Writers Lilly Wachowski , Lana Wachowski , Tatsuo Yoshida Tagline Go!