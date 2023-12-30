2024 marks a new year, meaning many new shows and movies are coming to Max. However, some must also leave the streamer for new things to be added. This article lists everything leaving Max, so you can watch before your favorite show is gone.

January will see a decent number of projects leave Max, most notably Footloose, The Terminator, I Am Not Your Negro, and The Nun. Continue reading for the full list below.

Leaving January 5

The Nun (2018)

Leaving January 9

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Miracle Workers, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)

Leaving January 11

Blended (2014)

Leaving January 24

Barbarian (2022)

Leaving January 27

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo

Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas

Leaving January 28

August: Osage County (2013)

Leaving January 31

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

All About Steve (2009)

Angel of Mine (2019)

Anna (2019)

Annie Hall (1977)

Best Man Down (2013)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Momma's House (2000)

Big Momma's House 2 (2006)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Black Boy Joy (2021)

Blair Witch (2016)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

Cooties (2015)

The Cypher (2021)

Deadfall (2012)

The Delta Force (1986)

Dolapo is Fine (2021)

Double Impact (1991)

Flash of Genius (2008)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Footloose (1984)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Growing Up Milwaukee (2020)

Hackers (1995)

Hotel For Dogs (2009)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Knowing (2009)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

The Mexican (2001)

MI-5 (2015)

Mr. Mom (1983)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Night Catches Us (2010)

Platoon (1987)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

A Rodeo Film (2021)

Ronin (1998)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Rubber (2011)

See How They Run (2022)

Soul Plane (2004)

Source Code (2011)

A Storybook Ending (2021)

The Terminator (1984)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Wayne's World (1992)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Whiteout (2009)