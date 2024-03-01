This month on Max, several hit titles are leaving the streamer. A major departure is Elvis. Austin Butler secured a Best Actor nomination for his performance as the King of Pop and skyrocketed as one of the hottest names in Hollywood. The Banshees of Inisherin is another acclaimed film leaving the streamer. Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan were all nominated in the Best Acting categories at the Academy Awards.

There are also a number of animated films leaving Max this month. In the underrated superhero romp, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, the Man of Steel, and the Dark Knight battle against Lex Luthor. The LEGO Movie is also being removed from the streamer. Emmitt and his friends fight against Lord Business in the whimsical adventure. For the complete list of everything leaving Max in March 2024, scroll down below.

Leaving March 1, 2024

  • Elvis (2022)
Elvis Film Poster
Elvis
PG-13
Biography
Musical
Drama

The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Release Date
June 24, 2022
Director
Baz Luhrmann
Cast
Tom Hanks , Austin Butler , Olivia DeJonge , Helen Thomson
Runtime
159 minutes
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Baz Luhrmann , Sam Bromell , Craig Pearce
  • Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)

Leaving March 5, 2024

  • 12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3

Leaving March 6, 2024

  • Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)

Leaving March 7, 2024

  • Hit & Run

Leaving March 11, 2024

  • OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)
  • Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
  • Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
  • Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
  • Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Leaving March 12, 2024

  • The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Leaving March 14, 2024

  • Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)

Leaving March 15, 2024

  • The Grey (2013)

Leaving March 19, 2024

  • Amsterdam (2022)

Leaving March 20, 2024

  • Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)

Leaving March 29, 2024

  • Jack Stauber's Opal (2020)

Leaving March 30, 2024

  • The Promise (2017)

Leaving March 31, 2024

  • A Day in the Country (1946)
  • Across the Universe (2007)
  • The Animal (2001)
  • The Answer Man (2009)
  • The Benchwarmers (2006)
  • The Big Wedding (2013)
  • Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
  • Cesar Chavez (2014)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Citizen Kane (1941)
  • Class Action (1991)
  • A Clockwork Orange (1971)
  • Control Room (2004)
  • Coraline (2009)
coraline-poster
Coraline
PG
Animation
Family
Fantasy
Drama
Release Date
February 6, 2009
Director
Henry Selick
Cast
Dakota Fanning , Teri Hatcher , Jennifer Saunders , Dawn French , Keith David , John Hodgman
Runtime
100 minutes
Main Genre
Animation
Writers
Henry Selick , Neil Gaiman
Studio
Focus Features
Tagline
Oh. My. Gosh.
  • The Cranes Are Flying (1957)
  • Drive Me Crazy (1999)
  • Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
  • Dutch (1991)
  • Evan Almighty (2007)
  • Fast Food Nation (2006)
  • Firestorm (1998)
  • Full Metal Jacket (1987)
  • George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)
  • Ghost (1990)
  • The Golden Child (1986)
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
  • Harriet The Spy (1996)
  • Horrible Bosses (2011)
The LEGO Movie poster
The Lego Movie
PG
Adventure
Comedy
Animation

An ordinary LEGO construction worker, thought to be the prophesied as "special", is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the LEGO universe into eternal stasis.

Release Date
February 7, 2014
Director
Phil Lord , Christopher Miller
Runtime
100 minutes
Main Genre
Adventure
Writers
Phil Lord , Christopher Miller , Dan Hageman
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
  • I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
  • In Vanda's Room (2000)
  • Ismael's Ghosts (2018)
  • Jennifer's Body (2009)
  • Johnny Dangerously (1984)
  • Late August, Early September (1998)
  • Lean On Me (1989)
  • The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
  • The LEGO Movie (2014)
The LEGO Movie poster
The Lego Movie
PG
Adventure
Comedy
Animation

An ordinary LEGO construction worker, thought to be the prophesied as "special", is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the LEGO universe into eternal stasis.

Release Date
February 7, 2014
Director
Phil Lord , Christopher Miller
Runtime
100 minutes
Main Genre
Adventure
Writers
Phil Lord , Christopher Miller , Dan Hageman
Studio
Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Life As We Know It (2010)
  • Major Barbara (1941)
  • Millennium (1989)
  • Mon Oncle D'Amerique (1980)
  • My Life as a Dog (1985)
  • The Naked Kiss (1964)
  • Pépé le Moko (1937)
  • Pootie Tang (2001)
  • Post Grad (2009)
  • The Pyramid (2014)
  • Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)
  • Revolutionary Road (2009)
  • The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)
  • Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)
  • Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
  • Rookie of the Year (1993)
  • Se7en (1995)
se7en-movie-poster
Se7en
R
Crime
Mystery
Thriller
Drama

Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

Release Date
September 22, 1995
Director
David Fincher
Cast
Brad Pitt , Morgan Freeman , gwyneth paltrow , R. Lee Ermey , Daniel Zacapa
Runtime
127 minutes
Main Genre
Thriller
Writers
andrew kevin walker
Studio
New Line Cinema
Tagline
Seven deadly sins. Seven ways to die.
  • Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
  • Smallfoot (2018)
  • The Soloist (2009)
  • Strange Days (1995)
  • Sunset Strip (2000)
  • Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
  • Taken 3 (2015)
taken-3-poster
Taken 3
PG-13
Action
Drama
Thriller
Release Date
December 16, 2014
Director
Olivier Megaton
Runtime
109
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Luc Besson , Robert Mark Kamen
Studio
20th Century Fox
Tagline
It Ends Here
  • Tanner '88 (1988)
  • Teen Wolf (1985)
  • Teen Wolf Too (1987)
  • Traffik (2018)
  • Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)
  • Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
  • Upgrade (2018)
  • The Verdict (1982)
  • A Walk In The Woods (2015)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • Whose Streets? (2017)
  • Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)
willy-wonka-and-the-chocolate-factory-poster
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
G
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Release Date
June 30, 1971
Director
Mel Stuart
Cast
gene wilder , Jack Albertson , Peter Ostrum , Roy Kinnear , Julie Dawn Cole , Leonard Stone
Runtime
100 minutes
Main Genre
Family
Writers
Roald Dahl , David Seltzer
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Tagline
It's Scrumdiddlyumptious!
  • Winter's Bone (2010)