This month on Max, several hit titles are leaving the streamer. A major departure is Elvis. Austin Butler secured a Best Actor nomination for his performance as the King of Pop and skyrocketed as one of the hottest names in Hollywood. The Banshees of Inisherin is another acclaimed film leaving the streamer. Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan were all nominated in the Best Acting categories at the Academy Awards.
There are also a number of animated films leaving Max this month. In the underrated superhero romp, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, the Man of Steel, and the Dark Knight battle against Lex Luthor. The LEGO Movie is also being removed from the streamer. Emmitt and his friends fight against Lord Business in the whimsical adventure. For the complete list of everything leaving Max in March 2024, scroll down below.
Leaving March 1, 2024
- Elvis (2022)
Elvis
The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
- Release Date
- June 24, 2022
- Director
- Baz Luhrmann
- Cast
- Tom Hanks , Austin Butler , Olivia DeJonge , Helen Thomson
- Runtime
- 159 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Baz Luhrmann , Sam Bromell , Craig Pearce
- Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)
Leaving March 5, 2024
- 12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3
Leaving March 6, 2024
- Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)
Leaving March 7, 2024
- Hit & Run
Leaving March 11, 2024
- OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
- Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)
Leaving March 12, 2024
- The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
Leaving March 14, 2024
- Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)
Leaving March 15, 2024
- The Grey (2013)
Leaving March 19, 2024
- Amsterdam (2022)
Leaving March 20, 2024
- Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)
Leaving March 29, 2024
- Jack Stauber's Opal (2020)
Leaving March 30, 2024
- The Promise (2017)
Leaving March 31, 2024
- A Day in the Country (1946)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- The Animal (2001)
- The Answer Man (2009)
- The Benchwarmers (2006)
- The Big Wedding (2013)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
- Cesar Chavez (2014)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Citizen Kane (1941)
- Class Action (1991)
- A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- Control Room (2004)
- Coraline (2009)
Coraline
- Release Date
- February 6, 2009
- Director
- Henry Selick
- Cast
- Dakota Fanning , Teri Hatcher , Jennifer Saunders , Dawn French , Keith David , John Hodgman
- Runtime
- 100 minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Henry Selick , Neil Gaiman
- Studio
- Focus Features
- Tagline
- Oh. My. Gosh.
- The Cranes Are Flying (1957)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
- Dutch (1991)
- Evan Almighty (2007)
- Fast Food Nation (2006)
- Firestorm (1998)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)
- Ghost (1990)
- The Golden Child (1986)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- Harriet The Spy (1996)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
- I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
- In Vanda's Room (2000)
- Ismael's Ghosts (2018)
- Jennifer's Body (2009)
- Johnny Dangerously (1984)
- Late August, Early September (1998)
- Lean On Me (1989)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- The LEGO Movie (2014)
- Life As We Know It (2010)
- Major Barbara (1941)
- Millennium (1989)
- Mon Oncle D'Amerique (1980)
- My Life as a Dog (1985)
- The Naked Kiss (1964)
- Pépé le Moko (1937)
- Pootie Tang (2001)
- Post Grad (2009)
- The Pyramid (2014)
- Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)
- Revolutionary Road (2009)
- The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Se7en (1995)
- Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
- Smallfoot (2018)
- The Soloist (2009)
- Strange Days (1995)
- Sunset Strip (2000)
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
- Taken 3 (2015)
- Tanner '88 (1988)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- Traffik (2018)
- Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)
- Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
- Upgrade (2018)
- The Verdict (1982)
- A Walk In The Woods (2015)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- Whose Streets? (2017)
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Winter's Bone (2010)