Ah, November, the middle child of year's end. It's time to say goodbye to Jack O' Lanterns and say hello to Jack Frost but if there's one question on our minds as we enter November (apart from how to survive Thanksgiving) it's what we're going to watch in this in-between month. October's for horror and December's for feel-good wholesomeness but finding the right content for November can be a challenge. Of course, it doesn't help that all the streaming services are going to be bringing in a cornucopia of fresh new content, while also bidding adieu to older titles. Max, for their part, has an exciting lineup of new additions planned for November 2023, which includes a new season of Rap Sh!t, a new season of Julia, and a number of brand-new documentaries with important things to talk about. But, in case you missed the headline, we're not here to talk about what's new. This article is about the many shows and movies that will be leaving Max in November 2023, and there are some great ones.

Our list of titles saying goodbye to the service in the coming month begins with a set of popular AMC shows that have been streaming on Max for a limited time, which includes the likes of Killing Eve, Ride With Norman Reedus, and Fear the Walking Dead. But that's just the beginning as we'll also be bidding farewell to the Blade trilogy, the 1957 classic Hammer horror film The Curse of Frankenstein, and almost the entire set of Freddy Kreuger movies, including the campy crossover film Freddy vs. Jason (2003). Keep in mind that this list may not be final and could be subject to change. What's more, at least some of these titles may return to the streaming service at a later date. However, for most of the movies and shows listed below, this is your final call to catch them on Max before they're gone for the foreseeable future. Now without further ado, here's the complete list of everything we know to be leaving Max in November 2023, so you can add them to your watchlist and catch them while you can.

Leaving on November 1

Dark Winds Release Date June 12, 2022 Cast Zahn McClarnon, Jessica Matten, Kiowa Gordon, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, Rainn Wilson Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

Dark Winds (AMC+)

A Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

Leaving on November 2

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

Leaving on November 5

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)

Leaving on November 6

The Host (2013)

Leaving on November 7

Noblesse

We Are Not Done Yet (2018) (HBO Original)

Leaving on November 12

Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)

Leaving on November 14

TSUKIMICHI - Moonlit Fantasy

Leaving on November 15

2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)

Leaving on November 25

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)

Leaving on November 30

10,000 B.C. Release Date February 22, 2008 Director Roland Emmerich Cast Steven Strait, Camilla Belle, Cliff Curtis, Joel Virgel, Affif Ben Badra, Mo Zinal Rating PG-13 Runtime 109 Main Genre Action Writers Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser Tagline It takes a hero to change the world.

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breach (2007)

Burn After Reading Release Date September 5, 2008 Director Ethan Coen, Joel Coen Cast George Clooney, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt, John Malkovich, Tilda Swinton, Richard Jenkins Rating R Runtime 96 Main Genre Comedy Writers Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Tagline Intelligence is relative.

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Cats (2019)

Cleopatra (1963)

Comedy Knockout

Critters (1986)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Dark Shadows (2012)

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins) (2020)

The Descent Release Date July 8, 2005 Director Neil Marshall Cast Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Jackson Mendoza, Alex Reid, Saskia Mulder, MyAnna Buring, Nora-Jane Noone Rating R Runtime 99 Main Genre Adventure Writers Neil Marshall Tagline Face Your Deepest Fear

The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

Diggers (2007)

Disclosure (1994)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Draft Day (2014)

The Drop (2014)

First Reformed (2018)

The Fly Release Date August 15, 1986 Director David Cronenberg Cast Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz, Joy Boushel, Leslie Carlson, George Chuvalo Rating R Runtime 96 Main Genre Horror Writers George Langelaan, Charles Edward Pogue, David Cronenberg Tagline Be afraid. Be very afraid.

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gemini (2018)

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room (2016)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

I Origins (2014)

If Beale Street Could Talk Release Date December 14, 2018 Director Barry Jenkins Cast Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Michael Beach Rating R Runtime 117 Genres Crime, Drama, Romance Writers Barry Jenkins, James Baldwin Tagline Trust Love All The Way

Insidious (2010)

Into the Forest (2016)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Krisha (2016)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Limitless (2011)

Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale) (2019)

Lucas (1986)

Lucky You (2007)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mask (1994)

The Maze Runner Release Date September 10, 2014 Director Wes Ball Cast Dylan O'Brien, Aml Ameen, Ki Hong Lee, Blake Cooper, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Will Poulter Rating PG-13 Runtime 113 Main Genre Mystery Writers Noah Oppenheim, Grant Pierce Myers, T.S. Nowlin, James Dashner Tagline Get ready to run.

The Middle

Moonfall (2022)

The Mummy (1959)

Narc (2003)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

The Outsiders (1983)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Poltergeist Release Date June 4, 1982 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Beatrice Straight, Dominique Dunne, Oliver Robins, Heather O'Rourke Rating PG Runtime 114 Main Genre Horror Writers Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais, Mark Victor Tagline They're here.

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Private Benjamin (1980)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack

Reindeer Games (2000)

The Rookie (1990)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Show (2017)

Signs (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful Release Date February 27, 1987 Director Howard Deutch Cast Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson, Lea Thompson, Craig Sheffer, John Ashton, Elias Koteas Rating PG-13 Runtime 95 Main Genre Drama Writers John Hughes Tagline Before they could stand together, they had to stand alone.

Soylent Green (1973)

Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police (2004)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wild Rose (2019)

Young Frankenstein (1974)