I'm pretty sure it's mathematically impossible to run out of things to watch on Netflix, but that doesn't mean you can't miss the window on some great films and TV shows! Sure, Netflix is always unleashing a wave of new originals each month, but when it comes to your older favorites, streaming rights are always shifting, which means, as usual, there are some must-watch movies leaving in April.
So what should you watch before the clock runs out? Well, if you're in the mood for a TV binge, you've got the rest of the month to watch all three seasons of the mixed martial arts drama Kingdom. The series originally debuted on DirecTV and features some pretty dang engrossing character drama, along with great fight scenes. And Nick Jonas! All three seasons are leaving Netflix on April 30, so if you're craving some ass-kicking drama, now's your chance.
As for movies, April is last call for Carol, Django Unchained, Can't Hardly Wait, and Snowpiercer, among other expiring films. And if you're a big standup fan or just in a big Eddie Murphy mood after Coming 2 America, make note that Eddie Murphy: Delirious is leaving on April 14.
Check out the full list of expiring movies and shows below.
Leaving 4/2/21
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Leaving 4/4/21
Backfire
Leaving 4/11/21
Time Trap
Leaving 4/12/21
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Leaving 4/13/21
Antidote
Leaving 4/14/21
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Leaving 4/15/21
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Leaving 4/19/21
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
Leaving 4/20/21
The Last Resort
Leaving 4/21/21
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/22/21
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 4/23/21
Mirror Mirror
Leaving 4/24/21
Django Unchained
Leaving 4/26/21
The Sapphires
Leaving 4/27/21
The Car
Doom
Leaving 4/28/21
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving 4/30/21
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting
