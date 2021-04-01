If you've been putting off these movies, now's the time!

I'm pretty sure it's mathematically impossible to run out of things to watch on Netflix, but that doesn't mean you can't miss the window on some great films and TV shows! Sure, Netflix is always unleashing a wave of new originals each month, but when it comes to your older favorites, streaming rights are always shifting, which means, as usual, there are some must-watch movies leaving in April.

So what should you watch before the clock runs out? Well, if you're in the mood for a TV binge, you've got the rest of the month to watch all three seasons of the mixed martial arts drama Kingdom. The series originally debuted on DirecTV and features some pretty dang engrossing character drama, along with great fight scenes. And Nick Jonas! All three seasons are leaving Netflix on April 30, so if you're craving some ass-kicking drama, now's your chance.

As for movies, April is last call for Carol, Django Unchained, Can't Hardly Wait, and Snowpiercer, among other expiring films. And if you're a big standup fan or just in a big Eddie Murphy mood after Coming 2 America, make note that Eddie Murphy: Delirious is leaving on April 14.

Check out the full list of expiring movies and shows below.

Leaving 4/2/21

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving 4/4/21

Backfire

Leaving 4/11/21

Time Trap

Leaving 4/12/21

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving 4/13/21

Antidote

Leaving 4/14/21

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving 4/15/21

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Leaving 4/19/21

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving 4/20/21

The Last Resort

Leaving 4/21/21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/22/21

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/21

Mirror Mirror

Leaving 4/24/21

Django Unchained

Leaving 4/26/21

The Sapphires

Leaving 4/27/21

The Car

Doom

Leaving 4/28/21

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving 4/30/21

17 Again

Blackfish

Can't Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

