After the departure of sitcoms like Friends and The Office, the Zooey Deschanel-led sitcom New Girl became one of the top shows for Netflix subscribers to binge-watch, unfortunately for those who are in the midst of a rewatch, you might need to change your plans, as the popular series will be leaving Netflix in the month of April and heading over to Hulu and Peacock. Other interesting titles leaving Netflix are all three seasons of Turbo Fast which was Netflix's first-ever original series for kids at the time of its premiere in 2013. Fellow DreamWorks series The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show will also be departing Netflix. Other major TV series leaving include all three seasons of Ash vs. the Evil Dead, and all five seasons of the popular British sitcom The IT Crowd. Films leaving Netflix in April include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Road to Perdition, and Den of Thieves.

Leaving April 1:

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 3:

What Lies Below

Leaving April 7:

Hush

Leaving April 9:

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Leaving April 11:

Married at First Sight: Season 10

Leaving April 12:

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Leaving April 18:

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 20:

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23:

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Leaving April 24:

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Leaving April 25:

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Leaving April 27:

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 28:

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 30:

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World