April sees several amazing titles leaving Netflix. One of the better films leaving the streamer is Shane Black's The Nice Guys. Starring Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie), The Nice Guys follows two private eyes in the 1970s as they attempt to solve a murder. If detective comedy isn't your speed, maybe Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight is the right movie for you. The film, as well as its extended version, will be leaving the streamer. Below is a list of all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in April 2024. Make sure to watch your favorites before it's too late.

Leaving April 4, 2024

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Imposters: Seasons 1-2

Leaving April 7, 2024

Marshall

Leaving April 8, 2024

The Nice Guys

The Nice Guys In 1970s Los Angeles, a mismatched pair of private eyes investigate a missing girl and the mysterious death of a porn star. Release Date May 15, 2016 Director Shane Black Cast Russell Crowe , Ryan Gosling , Angourie Rice , Matthew Bomer , Margaret Qualley , Yaya DaCosta Runtime 116 Main Genre Crime Writers Shane Black , Anthony Bagarozzi Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Nice pair

Leaving April 9, 2024

Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving April 11, 2024

Deliver Us from Evil

Deliver Us from Evil New York police officer Ralph Sarchie investigates a series of crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest, schooled in the rites of exorcism, to combat the possessions that are terrorizing their city. Release Date July 2, 2014 Director Scott Derrickson Cast Eric Bana , Edgar Ramirez , Olivia Munn , Chris Coy , Dorian Missick , Sean Harris Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Scott Derrickson , Paul Harris Boardman , Ralph Sarchie , Lisa Collier Cool Tagline Inspired by the actual accounts of an NYPD Sergeant.

Leaving April 15, 2024

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife

Leaving April 22, 2024

The Meg

Train to Busan

Leaving April 24, 2024

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight Release Date December 25, 2015 Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Demián Bichir , Michael Madsen , James Parks , Dana Michelle Gourrier , Lee Horsley , Gene Jones Runtime 182 Main Genre Western Writers Quentin Tarantino Studio The Weinstein Company Tagline No one comes up here without a damn good reason.

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Leaving April 25, 2024

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 26, 2024

Malignant

Malignant

Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities. Release Date 2020-00-00 Main Genre Horror Studio Warner Bros.

Leaving April 30, 2024

13 Going on 30

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night

Apollo 13

Apollo 13 NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy. Release Date June 30, 1995 Director Ron Howard Cast Tom Hanks , Bill Paxton , Kevin Bacon , Gary Sinise , Ed Harris , Kathleen Quinlan , Mary Kate Schellhardt , Emily Ann Lloyd Runtime 140 Minutes Main Genre History Writers Jim Lovell , Jeffrey Kluger , William Broyles Jr. Tagline Houston we've got a problem.

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

Elvis

Erin Brockovich

The First Purge

Fried Green Tomatoes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Joker

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Purge: Election Year

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own. Release Date September 8, 2012 Director David O. Russell Cast Jennifer Lawrence , Robert De Niro , Bradley Cooper , Julia Stiles , Chris Tucker , Shea Whigham Runtime 122 Main Genre Comedy Writers Matthew Quick , David O. Russell Tagline Watch for the signs.

Step Brothers

Twins

Whiplash