April sees several amazing titles leaving Netflix. One of the better films leaving the streamer is Shane Black's The Nice Guys. Starring Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie), The Nice Guys follows two private eyes in the 1970s as they attempt to solve a murder. If detective comedy isn't your speed, maybe Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight is the right movie for you. The film, as well as its extended version, will be leaving the streamer. Below is a list of all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in April 2024. Make sure to watch your favorites before it's too late.
Leaving April 4, 2024
- Day of the Dead: Bloodline
- Imposters: Seasons 1-2
Leaving April 7, 2024
- Marshall
Leaving April 8, 2024
- The Nice Guys
The Nice Guys
In 1970s Los Angeles, a mismatched pair of private eyes investigate a missing girl and the mysterious death of a porn star.
- Release Date
- May 15, 2016
- Director
- Shane Black
- Cast
- Russell Crowe , Ryan Gosling , Angourie Rice , Matthew Bomer , Margaret Qualley , Yaya DaCosta
- Runtime
- 116
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Writers
- Shane Black , Anthony Bagarozzi
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
- Tagline
- Nice pair
Leaving April 9, 2024
- Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving April 11, 2024
- Deliver Us from Evil
Deliver Us from Evil
New York police officer Ralph Sarchie investigates a series of crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest, schooled in the rites of exorcism, to combat the possessions that are terrorizing their city.
- Release Date
- July 2, 2014
- Director
- Scott Derrickson
- Cast
- Eric Bana , Edgar Ramirez , Olivia Munn , Chris Coy , Dorian Missick , Sean Harris
- Runtime
- 118 minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Scott Derrickson , Paul Harris Boardman , Ralph Sarchie , Lisa Collier Cool
- Tagline
- Inspired by the actual accounts of an NYPD Sergeant.
Leaving April 15, 2024
- Rush
- Synchronic
- The Zookeeper's Wife
Leaving April 22, 2024
- The Meg
The Meg
A group of scientists exploring the Marianas Trench encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed - the Megalodon.
- Release Date
- August 10, 2018
- Director
- Jon Turteltaub
- Cast
- Jason Statham , Bingbing Li , Rainn Wilson , Ruby Rose , Winston Chao , Cliff Curtis
- Runtime
- 113 minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
- Train to Busan
Leaving April 24, 2024
- The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight
- Release Date
- December 25, 2015
- Director
- Quentin Tarantino
- Cast
- Demián Bichir , Michael Madsen , James Parks , Dana Michelle Gourrier , Lee Horsley , Gene Jones
- Runtime
- 182
- Main Genre
- Western
- Writers
- Quentin Tarantino
- Studio
- The Weinstein Company
- Tagline
- No one comes up here without a damn good reason.
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving April 25, 2024
- Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving April 26, 2024
- Malignant
Malignant
Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.
- Release Date
- 2020-00-00
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Studio
- Warner Bros.
Leaving April 30, 2024
- 13 Going on 30
- 27 Dresses
- 30 Days of Night
- Apollo 13
Apollo 13
NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy.
- Release Date
- June 30, 1995
- Director
- Ron Howard
- Cast
- Tom Hanks , Bill Paxton , Kevin Bacon , Gary Sinise , Ed Harris , Kathleen Quinlan , Mary Kate Schellhardt , Emily Ann Lloyd
- Runtime
- 140 Minutes
- Main Genre
- History
- Writers
- Jim Lovell , Jeffrey Kluger , William Broyles Jr.
- Tagline
- Houston we've got a problem.
- Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
- Elvis
- Erin Brockovich
- The First Purge
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Joker
Joker (2019)
During the 1980s, a failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City while becoming an infamous psychopathic crime figure.
- Release Date
- October 2, 2019
- Director
- Todd Phillips
- Cast
- Joaquin Phoenix , Robert De Niro , Zazie Beetz , Frances Conroy , Brett Cullen , Shea Whigham
- Runtime
- 122
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Writers
- Todd Phillips , Scott Silver
- Tagline
- We live in a society
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kindergarten Cop
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- The Purge: Election Year
- Silver Linings Playbook
Silver Linings Playbook
After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.
- Release Date
- September 8, 2012
- Director
- David O. Russell
- Cast
- Jennifer Lawrence , Robert De Niro , Bradley Cooper , Julia Stiles , Chris Tucker , Shea Whigham
- Runtime
- 122
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Matthew Quick , David O. Russell
- Tagline
- Watch for the signs.
- Step Brothers
- Twins
- Whiplash
Whiplash
A promising young drummer enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory where his dreams of greatness are mentored by an instructor who will stop at nothing to realize a student's potential.
- Release Date
- October 10, 2014
- Director
- Damien Chazelle
- Cast
- Miles Teller , J.K. Simmons , Paul Reiser , Melissa Benoist , Austin Stowell , Nate Lang
- Runtime
- 105
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Damien Chazelle
- Studio
- Sony Pictures Classics
- Tagline
- Exhilarating!