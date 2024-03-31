April sees several amazing titles leaving Netflix. One of the better films leaving the streamer is Shane Black's The Nice Guys. Starring Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie), The Nice Guys follows two private eyes in the 1970s as they attempt to solve a murder. If detective comedy isn't your speed, maybe Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight is the right movie for you. The film, as well as its extended version, will be leaving the streamer. Below is a list of all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in April 2024. Make sure to watch your favorites before it's too late.

Leaving April 4, 2024

  • Day of the Dead: Bloodline
  • Imposters: Seasons 1-2

Leaving April 7, 2024

  • Marshall

Leaving April 8, 2024

  • The Nice Guys
the-nice-guys-movie-poster
The Nice Guys
R
Crime
Action
Comedy
Drama
Mystery
Thriller

In 1970s Los Angeles, a mismatched pair of private eyes investigate a missing girl and the mysterious death of a porn star.

Release Date
May 15, 2016
Director
Shane Black
Cast
Russell Crowe , Ryan Gosling , Angourie Rice , Matthew Bomer , Margaret Qualley , Yaya DaCosta
Runtime
116
Main Genre
Crime
Writers
Shane Black , Anthony Bagarozzi
Studio
Warner Bros.
Tagline
Nice pair

Leaving April 9, 2024

  • Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving April 11, 2024

  • Deliver Us from Evil
Deliver Us from Evil Film Poster
Deliver Us from Evil
R
Action
Crime
Horror
Thriller

New York police officer Ralph Sarchie investigates a series of crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest, schooled in the rites of exorcism, to combat the possessions that are terrorizing their city.

Release Date
July 2, 2014
Director
Scott Derrickson
Cast
Eric Bana , Edgar Ramirez , Olivia Munn , Chris Coy , Dorian Missick , Sean Harris
Runtime
118 minutes
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Scott Derrickson , Paul Harris Boardman , Ralph Sarchie , Lisa Collier Cool
Tagline
Inspired by the actual accounts of an NYPD Sergeant.

Leaving April 15, 2024

  • Rush
  • Synchronic
  • The Zookeeper's Wife

Leaving April 22, 2024

  • The Meg
The Meg poster
The Meg
PG-13
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi

A group of scientists exploring the Marianas Trench encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed - the Megalodon.

Release Date
August 10, 2018
Director
Jon Turteltaub
Runtime
113 minutes
Main Genre
Action
  • Train to Busan

Leaving April 24, 2024

  • The Hateful Eight
the-hateful-eight-poster
The Hateful Eight
R
Western
Crime
Documentary
Mystery
Release Date
December 25, 2015
Cast
Demián Bichir , Michael Madsen , James Parks , Dana Michelle Gourrier , Lee Horsley , Gene Jones
Runtime
182
Main Genre
Western
Studio
The Weinstein Company
Tagline
No one comes up here without a damn good reason.
  • The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Leaving April 25, 2024

  • Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 26, 2024

  • Malignant
MALIGNANT-poster
Malignant
Horror


Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.

Release Date
2020-00-00
Main Genre
Horror
Studio
Warner Bros.

Leaving April 30, 2024

  • 13 Going on 30
  • 27 Dresses
  • 30 Days of Night
  • Apollo 13
Apollo 13
PG
History
Adventure
Drama

NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy.

Release Date
June 30, 1995
Director
Ron Howard
Cast
Tom Hanks , Bill Paxton , Kevin Bacon , Gary Sinise , Ed Harris , Kathleen Quinlan , Mary Kate Schellhardt , Emily Ann Lloyd
Runtime
140 Minutes
Main Genre
History
Writers
Jim Lovell , Jeffrey Kluger , William Broyles Jr.
Tagline
Houston we've got a problem.
  • Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
  • Elvis
  • Erin Brockovich
  • The First Purge
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Joker
joker-movie-poster
Joker (2019)
R
Superhero
Action
Adventure
Crime
Film Noir
Thriller

During the 1980s, a failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City while becoming an infamous psychopathic crime figure.

Release Date
October 2, 2019
Director
Todd Phillips
Runtime
122
Main Genre
Superhero
Writers
Todd Phillips , Scott Silver
Tagline
We live in a society
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Kindergarten Cop
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • Silver Linings Playbook
Silver Linings Playbook poster
Silver Linings Playbook
R
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Romance

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Release Date
September 8, 2012
Director
David O. Russell
Runtime
122
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Matthew Quick , David O. Russell
Tagline
Watch for the signs.
  • Step Brothers
  • Twins
  • Whiplash
Whiplash-poster-1
Whiplash
R
Drama
Documentary

A promising young drummer enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory where his dreams of greatness are mentored by an instructor who will stop at nothing to realize a student's potential.

Release Date
October 10, 2014
Director
Damien Chazelle
Runtime
105
Main Genre
Drama
Writers
Damien Chazelle
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Tagline
Exhilarating!