April sees several great movies leaving Netflix. Today is your last chance to watch hits like Boyz n the Hood, The Karate Kid trilogy, The Nice Guys, and the Rush Hour trilogy. You still have a little time to watch horror films like Scream, A Quiet Place Part II, and Hereditary. You'll want to check out so much more before it's gone. Here's everything leaving Netflix in April 2025.

Leaving on April 1, 2025

Baby Driver

Boyz n the Hood