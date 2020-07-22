Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2020

For the most part, Netflix subscribers will have plenty of titles to enjoy this August before the streaming platform starts pruning its selection, like it does every month. But the farther into August we get, the more painful the cuts. So yeah, we’ll lose that rare R-rated sports comedy Goon halfway through the month, followed by the Adam Sandler “comedy” Just Go with It a week later (which isn’t that much of a loss, really), but the final week is brutal.

Say farewell to Blue Is the Warmest Color, one of the sexiest Netflix and Chill selections that has long been on the platform. Just a few days later, we lose The Wicker Man, and no, not the one with Nicolas Cage that you (un)ironically like, but the one from 1973 starring Christopher Lee. Then the big cuts hit. The last day of August sees the loss of two Bad Boys movies, the classic horror flicks Candyman and Child’s Play, the three original Karate Kid movies, Groundhog Day, and V for Vendetta, among other casualties. RIP (at least until they cycle back onto the platform).

Here’s a look at the titles leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving August 1st



Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3rd



Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7th



6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14th:



Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18th:

The Incident

Leaving August 19th:



Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20th:



Bad Rap

Leaving August 21st:



Just Go With It

Leaving August 23rd:



Fanatic

Leaving August 25th:



Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28th:



Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31st: