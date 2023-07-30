There are a lot of great movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix this month. The Academy Award-winner Les Misérables will be exiting the platform. The now iconic horror films Paranormal Activity and The Ring will also be removed. To see the full list of everything that is leaving Netflix in August, scroll down below.

Leaving August 12:

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 14:

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving August 15:

Les Misérables

Leaving August 24:

Jobs

Leaving August 31:

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle