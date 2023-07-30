There are a lot of great movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix this month. The Academy Award-winner Les Misérables will be exiting the platform. The now iconic horror films Paranormal Activity and The Ring will also be removed. To see the full list of everything that is leaving Netflix in August, scroll down below.
Leaving August 12:
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving August 14:
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving August 15:
Les Misérables
Leaving August 24:
Jobs
Leaving August 31:
A Knight's Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle