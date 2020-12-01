You’re running out of time to re-watch ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

Netflix has announced the titles that are leaving the streaming service in December 2020. Some titles will merely migrate to other streamers while others will be gone for an indeterminate amount of time, and others will disappear altogether, so if you really love a movie or TV show, you may want to go ahead and buy it.

Notable titles leaving Netflix in December include The Lobster, The Art of the Steal, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, The West Wing, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Ip Man, Airplane!, An Education, Back to the Future Trilogy, Bad Teacher, Being John Malkovich, Cape Fear, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Fargo, Her, Indiana Jones Quadrilogy, The Office (US Version), Poltergeist, Pride & Prejudice, Session 9, Superman Returns, WarGames, and The Witches.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month.

Leaving 12/1/20

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Leaving 12/4/20

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Leaving 12/5/20

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving 12/6/20

The Secret (2006)

Leaving 12/7/20

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving 12/8/20

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 12/10/20

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving 12/14/20

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/17/20

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving 12/22/20

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving 12/24/20

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Photo via NBC

Leaving 12/25/20

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving 12/27/20

Fifty (2015)

Leaving 12/28/20

Lawless (2012)

Leaving 12/29/20

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving 12/30/20

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/31/20

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)

Share Share Tweet Email

'Black Mirror' Creator Is Making a Netflix Mockumentary About 2020 with Hugh Grant "You’ll like my wig."