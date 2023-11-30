This December, there are plenty of movies leaving Netflix that you will want to watch before year's end. Kath and Kim will leave the streamer along with the first four Mission Impossible films. Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, and Steven Spielberg's classic, Jaws, also headline the projects leaving at the end of the month. Check out the list below for the full list of everything leaving Netflix this December.
Leaving December 14:
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving December 21:
Sing 2
Leaving December 27:
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving December 28:
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving December 30:
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
Leaving December 31:
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street