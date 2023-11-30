This December, there are plenty of movies leaving Netflix that you will want to watch before year's end. Kath and Kim will leave the streamer along with the first four Mission Impossible films. Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, and Steven Spielberg's classic, Jaws, also headline the projects leaving at the end of the month. Check out the list below for the full list of everything leaving Netflix this December.

Related What's New on Netflix in December 2023 Netflix looks to cap off 2023 with a bang with the series finale of 'The Crown,' and the premiere of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon.'

Leaving December 14:

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving December 21:

Sing 2

Leaving December 27:

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving December 28:

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving December 30:

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

Leaving December 31:

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street