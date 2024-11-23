The holiday season is in full swing, but the Christmas tree isn't the only thing getting trimmed this month. Several incredible titles are leaving Netflix, which means you have quite a bit to watch before they're removed from your queue. From Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman to the Netflix Original Voltron: Legendary Defender, here are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in December 2024.

Leaving on December 1, 2024

Ali

With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all comers, Ali took on the law, conventions, the status quo and the war -- as well as the fists in front of him. Ali both ignited and mirrored the conflicts of his time and ours to become one of the most admired fighters in the world. Forget, now, what you thought you knew.

  • Battle Kitty: Season 1
  • Blood and Bone
  • The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
  • Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
  • Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
  • Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
  • Cat Burglar
  • Choose Love
  • The Devil's Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

  • Doing Hard Time
  • Escape The Undertaker
  • Frances Ha
  • Glengarry Glen Ross
  • Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
  • Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise -- now more powerful than ever.

  • Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
  • The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
  • The Little Things
  • National Security
  • Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI's digitized champions of the court -- a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad.

  • Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
  • Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
  • To Leslie
  • Trivia Quest: Season 1
  • Triviaverse

Troy

  • We Lost Our Human
  • What to Expect When You're Expecting

Leaving on December 2, 2024

  • White Girl

Leaving on December 3, 2024

  • The Commuter

Leaving on December 6, 2024

Reminiscence

Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed as he uncovers a violent conspiracy while trying to solve the mystery behind a client who disappeared.

Leaving on December 7, 2024

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1-8

From days long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe, comes the Netflix Original Series Voltron: Legendary Defender. DreamWorks Animation reimagines one of the most popular fan-favorite shows of all time in this all-new comedic action-packed show from executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos (The Legend of Korra, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery (The Legend of Korra). Five unsuspecting teenagers are transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war and become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron: Legendary Defender.

  • Trolls

Leaving on December 16, 2024

Mortal Kombat

Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe.

  • Darkest Hour

Leaving on December 20, 2024

Leaving on December 25, 2024

The Flash

Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian -- albeit not the one he's looking for.

Leaving on December 31, 2024

  • Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8