Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2020

Welp, it looks like there are a lot of good movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in February. Every month, like clockwork, the streaming giant has to break our hearts on the same day they announce which new movies and TV shows are coming in the next calendar month. February is no exception as Netflix’s list of what’s leaving includes tons of our favorite movie titles, including The Matrix, District 9, Lincoln, and Trainspotting. But there are also some fun TV series heading out as well, including the CNN TV documentary series’ focused on decades of yore like The 2000s, The Nineties, and The Eighties. You officially have nine days before the first of many good movies and shows get the boot — that’d be Clouds of Sils Maria, just FYI — so make sure you carve out time to watch and enjoy before they’re gone for good.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving below and make sure to watch these classics before they head out the door!
Leaving 2/11/20
Clouds of Sils Maria
Leaving 2/14/20
District 9
Leaving 2/15/20
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving 2/18/20
The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving 2/19/20
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Seventies: Season 1
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
Leaving 2/20/20
Lincoln
Leaving 2/21/20
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving 2/26/20
Our Idiot Brother
Leaving 2/27/20
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving 2/28/20
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Leaving 2/29/20
|
|