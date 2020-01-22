Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2020

Welp, it looks like there are a lot of good movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in February. Every month, like clockwork, the streaming giant has to break our hearts on the same day they announce which new movies and TV shows are coming in the next calendar month. February is no exception as Netflix’s list of what’s leaving includes tons of our favorite movie titles, including The Matrix, District 9, Lincoln, and Trainspotting. But there are also some fun TV series heading out as well, including the CNN TV documentary series’ focused on decades of yore like The 2000s, The Nineties, and The Eighties. You officially have nine days before the first of many good movies and shows get the boot — that’d be Clouds of Sils Maria, just FYI — so make sure you carve out time to watch and enjoy before they’re gone for good.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving below and make sure to watch these classics before they head out the door!

Leaving 2/11/20

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving 2/14/20

District 9

Leaving 2/15/20

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving 2/18/20

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving 2/19/20

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Seventies: Season 1

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

Leaving 2/20/20

Lincoln

Leaving 2/21/20

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving 2/26/20

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving 2/27/20

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving 2/28/20

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving 2/29/20