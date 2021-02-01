You’re running out of time to rewatch ‘Goodfellas’ unless you want to go ahead and pull the trigger on buying ‘Goodfellas’.

Netflix has announced the titles that will leave its streaming service in February 2021. Notable titles leaving the streamer next month include The Other Guys, Basic Instinct, Easy A, Goodfellas, Haywire, and LA 92. All of the titles leaving Netflix in February includes stuff that will likely circle back to Netflix at some point and in the meantime live on some other streaming service. What remains to be seen is what happens when these licensing deals expire and a movie like Goodfellas permanently lives on HBO Max because it’s owned by Warner Bros.

As always, if you really love any of these movies, you should just go ahead and buy it so that you’re not dependent on what’s in a particular streamer’s library (also, if you buy the movie on physical media, you won’t have to worry about your Internet speed!). And if you really need to take these movies on the go, most physical media now includes a digital copy. This is an easy way to solve all your problems rather than waiting for your favorite movie to land on your streamer of choice again.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February 2021, and be sure to check out what's new to Netflix this month too.

Leaving 2/4/21

Erased (2012)

Leaving 2/5/21

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving 2/7/21

Don't Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving 2/10/21

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving 2/11/21

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving 2/14/21

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving 2/16/21

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving 2/19/21

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 2/20/21

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving 2/21/21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving 2/24/21

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving 2/26/21

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving 2/28/21

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)

