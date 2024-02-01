After the massive purge of titles in January, Netflix will have significantly fewer departures in February. Still, there are a number of things you'll want to watch before it's gone, from Denis Villeneuve's crime thriller Prisoners and sci-fi epic Dune to Ridley Scott's underrated Alien sequel Prometheus. There are several great shows and movies to watch before they leave the platform.

Here is the complete list of all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in February 2024.

Leaving February 7, 2024

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 (2017)

Leaving February 9, 2024

Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners When Keller Dover's daughter and her friend go missing, he takes matters into his own hands as the police pursue multiple leads and the pressure mounts. Release Date September 18, 2013 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Maria Bello , Terrence Howard , Melissa Leo Hugh Jackman , Jake Gyllenhaal , Viola Davis Runtime 153 Main Genre Crime Writers Aaron Guzikowski Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Every moment matters.

Leaving February 10, 2024

Father Stu (2022)

Goosebumps (2015)

Leaving February 14, 2024

Chicken Run (2000)

Prometheus (2012)

Real Steel (2011)

Leaving February 19, 2024

Operation Finale (2018)

Leaving February 23, 2024

Married at First Sight: Season 12 (2021)

The Real World: Season 12 (2002)

the real world Release Date May 21, 1992 Main Genre Drama Studio MTV Seasons 33

Leaving February 26, 2024

19-2: Seasons 1-3 (2014)

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (2018)

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (2018)

Leaving February 27, 2024

American Pickers: Season 15 (2016)

Leaving February 28, 2024

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (2018)

Morbius (2022)

Snowpiercer (2013)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Leaving February 29, 2024

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

Don't Worry Darling (2022)

Dredd (2012)

Dune (2021)

Dune A noble family becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy's most valuable asset while its heir becomes troubled by visions of a dark future. Release Date September 15, 2021 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Timothee Chalamet , Josh Brolin , David Dastmalchian Rebecca Ferguson , Zendaya Coleman , Jason Momoa Runtime 155 Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Frank Herbert , Eric Roth , Denis Villeneuve , Jon Spaihts Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey

Good Boys (2019)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

