After the massive purge of titles in January, Netflix will have significantly fewer departures in February. Still, there are a number of things you'll want to watch before it's gone, from Denis Villeneuve's crime thriller Prisoners and sci-fi epic Dune to Ridley Scott's underrated Alien sequel Prometheus. There are several great shows and movies to watch before they leave the platform.
Here is the complete list of all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in February 2024.
All the Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in February 2024Aang the Avatar is making his long-awaited arrival on Netflix in February.
Leaving February 7, 2024
- MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 (2017)
Leaving February 9, 2024
- Prisoners (2013)
Leaving February 10, 2024
- Father Stu (2022)
- Goosebumps (2015)
Leaving February 14, 2024
- Chicken Run (2000)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Real Steel (2011)
Leaving February 19, 2024
- Operation Finale (2018)
Leaving February 23, 2024
- Married at First Sight: Season 12 (2021)
- The Real World: Season 12 (2002)
Leaving February 26, 2024
- 19-2: Seasons 1-3 (2014)
- Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (2018)
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (2018)
Leaving February 27, 2024
- American Pickers: Season 15 (2016)
Leaving February 28, 2024
- Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (2018)
- Morbius (2022)
- Snowpiercer (2013)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
Leaving February 29, 2024
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)
- Don't Worry Darling (2022)
- Dredd (2012)
- Dune (2021)
- Good Boys (2019)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Lone Survivor (2013)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
- R.I.P.D. (2013)
- She's All That (1999)
- She's the Man (2006)
- Stand by Me (1986)