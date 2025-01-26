We we get closer to February, you might want to make sure your favorite movies or shows aren't leaving your watchlist. Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine are leaving the streamer very soon alongside The Fast and the Furious, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Inception, and so much more. Here's everything leaving Netflix in February 2025.

Leaving on February 1, 2025

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Cocaine Cowboys II: Hustlin' with the Godmother Release Date July 29, 2008 Runtime 97 minutes Director Billy Corben







Plus One

Run All Night

Leaving on February 11, 2025

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Ever since ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster) broke her brother Dom (Vin Diesel) out of custody, they've traveled border to border to evade authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, they must do one final job before they can gain their freedom for good. Assembling their elite team of car racers, Brian and Dom know they must confront the corrupt businessman who wants them dead, before the federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) on their trail finds them.

Fast & Furious 6

The Pope's Exorcist

Leaving on February 14, 2025

The Catcher Was a Spy

White Boy

Leaving on February 15, 2025

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blackhat

Pearl

Leaving February 20, 2025

Book Club

Southpaw

Leaving on February 21, 2025

All Good Things

Leaving on February 24, 2025

U Turn

Leaving February 25, 2025

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2