We we get closer to February, you might want to make sure your favorite movies or shows aren't leaving your watchlist. Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine are leaving the streamer very soon alongside The Fast and the Furious, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Inception, and so much more. Here's everything leaving Netflix in February 2025.
Leaving on February 1, 2025
Cocaine Cowboys 2
- Plus One
- Run All Night
Leaving on February 11, 2025
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Ever since ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster) broke her brother Dom (Vin Diesel) out of custody, they've traveled border to border to evade authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, they must do one final job before they can gain their freedom for good. Assembling their elite team of car racers, Brian and Dom know they must confront the corrupt businessman who wants them dead, before the federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) on their trail finds them.
- Fast & Furious 6
- The Pope's Exorcist
Leaving on February 14, 2025
- The Catcher Was a Spy
- White Boy
Leaving on February 15, 2025
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- Blackhat
- Pearl
Leaving February 20, 2025
- Book Club
Southpaw
Southpaw
- Release Date
- July 24, 2015
- Runtime
- 124 Minutes
- Director
- Antoine Fuqua
Cast
-
Naomi Harris
-
-
-
Stream
After a fatal incident sends him on a rampant path of destruction, a champion boxer fights to get custody of his daughter and revive his professional career.
- Writers
- Kurt Sutter
- Budget
- $30 million
- Studio(s)
- The Weinstein Company
- Distributor(s)
- The Weinstein Company, DreamWorks Distribution
Leaving on February 21, 2025
- All Good Things
Leaving on February 24, 2025
- U Turn
Leaving February 25, 2025
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2
