We we get closer to February, you might want to make sure your favorite movies or shows aren't leaving your watchlist. Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine are leaving the streamer very soon alongside The Fast and the Furious, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Inception, and so much more. Here's everything leaving Netflix in February 2025.

Leaving on February 1, 2025

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Your Rating

Rate Now
0178446_poster_w780-1.jpg
Cocaine Cowboys II: Hustlin' with the Godmother
R
Action
Documentary
Release Date
July 29, 2008
Runtime
97 minutes
Director
Billy Corben
Producers
Tom Quinn

Stream

WHERE TO WATCH

Streaming
  • Plus One
  • Run All Night

Leaving on February 11, 2025

  • The Fast and the Furious
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Ever since ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster) broke her brother Dom (Vin Diesel) out of custody, they've traveled border to border to evade authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, they must do one final job before they can gain their freedom for good. Assembling their elite team of car racers, Brian and Dom know they must confront the corrupt businessman who wants them dead, before the federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) on their trail finds them.

  • Fast & Furious 6
  • The Pope's Exorcist

Leaving on February 14, 2025

  • The Catcher Was a Spy
  • White Boy

Leaving on February 15, 2025

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
  • Blackhat
  • Pearl

Leaving February 20, 2025

  • Book Club

Southpaw

Your Rating

Rate Now
southpaw.jpg
Southpaw
R
Drama
Release Date
July 24, 2015
Runtime
124 Minutes
Director
Antoine Fuqua

Cast

Stream

WHERE TO WATCH

Streaming

After a fatal incident sends him on a rampant path of destruction, a champion boxer fights to get custody of his daughter and revive his professional career.

Writers
Kurt Sutter
Budget
$30 million
Distributor(s)
The Weinstein Company, DreamWorks Distribution

Leaving on February 21, 2025

  • All Good Things

Leaving on February 24, 2025

  • U Turn

Leaving February 25, 2025

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2

Your Rating

Rate Now