Time to sneak in one last 'Hannibal' binge-watch while you still can!

Netflix is pretty much the undisputed king of streaming content and you'd probably have to watch 24 hours a day, at double-speed, for the rest of your life to ever run out of content, but that doesn't mean they don't get hit with some painful expiring movies and shows. And oh, boy, June has some painful losses when it comes to what's leaving Netflix.

Brace yourselves, because all of the following are leaving in June: Hannibal, Portlandia, Twin Peaks, and the original Twilight Zone. Oof. So if you were planning to binge-watch an old favorite, now's your chance, especially for Hannibal, which is expiring on June 4. Portlandia follows on June 9, but you'll have all month to revisit Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone before they're gone on after June 30.

The blows aren't quite so heavy in the realm of film, but there are still some gems you should sneak in before they're gone. First up is the delightful 20th Century Women, the Oscar-nominated 2016 coming-of-age movie from Thumbsucker and Beginners writer/director Mike Mills. Following a teenage boy (Lucas Jade Zumann) growing up in late-70s Southern California, the movie is a tender, touching ensemble piece featuring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, and Elle Fanning - and the soundtrack is as good as the cast.

Some other highlights you might want to sneak in include the evergreen must-watch Back to the Future trilogy, Bruce Lee's iconic martial arts drama Enter the Dragon, and Antoine Fuqua's pulse-pounding 2001 crime thriller Training Day, which earned Denzel Washington his first Best Actor Oscar win. Rom-com fans should note that Crazy, Stupid, Love and Two Weeks Notice both expire at the end of the month, while fans of peak-cheese horror movies might want to squeeze in one more watch of Leprechaun or Jason X - at the very least, you probably want to watch liquid nitrogen face-smash again, an all-timer Jason kill. And if it's the kids who do most of the streaming in your household, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Land Before Time are both leaving at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in June below.

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

