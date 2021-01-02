You are rapidly running out of time to watch 'Bloodsport' on Netflix.

It brings us zero pleasure to report that you are rapidly running out of time to watch Bloodsport on Netflix. The streaming service just announced all of the titles departing in January 2021, and while it's a relatively light month, we absolutely must stress that you only have one day to revisit Jean-Claude Van Damme spin-kicking fools into unconsciousness.

Other movies leaving Netflix in January include Mary Poppins Returns, A Serious Man, Dallas Buyers Club, Swiss Army Man, The Hundred-Foot Journey, Employee of the Month, Malicious, Mr. Deeds, and Pineapple Express. Television series include all four seasons of The Tudors, the limited series Waco, and season 2 of QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month. For all of the new movies and television shows coming to Netflix in January 2021, check out the full list.

Leaving 1/1/21

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving 1/3/21

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving 1/4/21

Mara (2017)

Leaving 1/5/21

The Monster (2016)

Leaving 1/7/21

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/8/21

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving 1/14/21

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving 1/15/21

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving 1/16/21

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/20/21

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving 1/24/21

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/26/21

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving 1/29/21

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving 1/30/21

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving 1/31/21

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)

