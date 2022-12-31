While January will bring plenty of exciting titles to Netflix, it'll also be your last chance to watch some other titles. If Wednesday gave you an Addams Family high, you may have noticed that Netflix also had both the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel The Addams Family Values, unfortunately the second film will be leaving the service in January, but not until the 31st, so now is the time to revisit it. Sylvester Stallone's most recent two John Rambo films, Rambo and Rambo: Last Blood will also be two other noteworthy titles leaving Netflix in January. Other titles leaving include the Bad Boys spin-off series L.A.'s Finest starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, Danny Boyle and Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed biopic Steve Jobs starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, and Seth Rogen, and all five seasons of Z Nation.

Check out the list below to see what else is leaving.

Related:What's New on Netflix in January 2023

Leaving Janaury 6:

Bulletproof 2

Leaving January 8:

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Leaving January 12:

CHIPS

Leaving January 15:

Steve Jobs

Leaving January 17:

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

Leaving January 26:

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 29:

She's Funny That Way

Leaving January 31:

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

The Borgias: Seasons 1-3